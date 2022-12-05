San Francisco’s Most Significant Ballot Measure Ever

by on

1992’s Prop H Still Benefits All Rent-Controlled Tenants



Thirty years ago this week a San Francisco ballot measure took effect that brought the biggest progressive redistribution of wealth from landlords to tenants in the city’s history. Prop H was the first tenant ballot measure to win in San Francisco, and its financial impact has been astronomical.

Prop H simply removed four words from the city’s Rent Ordinance. These words guaranteed landlords 4% annual rent hikes even if this greatly exceeded inflation, defined by the Ordinance as 60% of the Consumer Price Index (CPI). The 4% guaranteed increase was pushing even longterm tenants out of the city and had to be ended.

How big has Prop H’s impact been?

Absent Prop H, a tenant in 1992 paying $1000 in monthly rent would be paying $3243 today. Instead, that tenant is paying at most $1811 and likely less. That’s at least a $1400 a month difference!

San Francisco has never passed anything at the ballot that comes close to Prop H’s impact on affordability. But I bet most San Franciscans don’t know about Prop H. It’s not like the corporate media eagerly publicizes successful redistribution initiatives.

As one of the driving forces behind the ballot measure—the Tenderloin Housing Clinic, which I head, was the chief funder—I see its upset victory as offering inspiring lessons to all activists taking on supposedly unwinnable fights.

Relief From Rental Pain

Prop H came on the heels of a staggering tenant defeat on a referendum on vacancy control In the November 1991 election. I saw the defeat as a strategic rather than substantive failure. As articles proclaimed the death of the city’s tenant movement, I was quoted to the contrary, and vowed to place a winning tenant ballot initiative on the November 1992 ballot.

A landlord attorney was not impressed. He described me in the newspaper as “the mouse that roared,” which reflected the confidence/arrogance many landlords had at the time at their ability to defeat tenants at the ballot.

The tenant movement’s problem was that it was controlled by people who lacked a grassroots base that could be mobilized. Meanwhile, the tenant counseling groups that had such a base had much less influence. The San Francisco Tenants Union was not even in the picture, as it was deemed “too radical” by the mainstream tenant leadership.

I felt it imperative that we shift control of the city’s tenant movement to counseling groups like the Housing Rights Committee of San Francisco, St. Peter’s Housing Committee, the SFTU and THC that connected to tenants on a daily basis.In early 1992, the counseling groups convened a series of neighborhood conventions to elicit grassroots interest in a November initiative. This process brought out people who had not previously been contacted by the tenants’ movement, and energized the staff and volunteers of the existing groups.

The overwhelming winner at the convention was a proposal to replace the guaranteed annual 4% rent increase with an annual increase based entirely on 60% of the inflation rate. In effect, the Prop H campaign involved deleting four words – not less than 4% — from the existing city rent control law.

When we prepared the Proposition H campaign, we immediately thought of Preparation H, the then-legendary hemorrhoid ointment. We all had a great laugh about how we could use the widely known “Preparation H” to campaign on the theme “Yes on H: For Relief of Rental Pain.” And our first literature piece featured a woman doctor “prescribing” Prop H for the city’s voters.

Prop H may be the only San Francisco campaign where both sides used the same imagery. Jack Davis ran the anti-H campaign and also liked the Preparation H connection. Davis got billboards and bus shelter signs put up around the city with his own ointment tube urging a “No” vote.

Local media attacked Davis for the crude connection between the ointment and the ballot measure but never noted that we had used the image first—that’s how far under the radar screen our campaign was operating (The No on H bus shelter signs mysteriously disappeared soon after posting so the opposition’s campaign was less highly publicized than it hoped)

Prop H was the first tenant campaign to run on a broader economic justice message. We ran on the Clinton-Gore platform of “economic fairness,” and highlighted the San Francisco Republican Party’s opposition to Prop H. We did a huge lit drop asking why the Republican Party was so strong against Prop H, and linked opponents of Prop H to Republican President George Bush.

Unlike prior tenant campaigns, we geared much of our message to homeowners, who we thought would respond to economic fairness appeals. We did better among homeowners than any tenant campaign in history, which is why we won.

The Prop H campaign was primarily funded by the Tenderloin Housing Clinic and we were outspent $300,000-$25,000. But we had people walking the streets day and night handing out literature (we couldn’t afford mailings), and because we had an army of SRO tenants who were not employed, we could drop literature seven days a week, as opposed to just on weekends.

The daily droppings meant that we were the only piece of literature voters got that day, as opposed to the deluge of stuff left on doorsteps on the weekends.

Prior tenant initiatives had tried to beat landlords at their own game of glossy mailings. We relied entirely on people power, and handed out half-sheet flyers at senior centers, MUNI stops, and anywhere else voters gathered.

Prop H reconnected the San Francisco Tenants Union to the city’s tenants’ movement. Our victory paved the way for the SFTU’s late activist hero Ted Gullicksen to spearhead the victory of Prop I in 1994. Prop I finally brought owner occupied buildings of four units or less under rent control. Before Prop H it was said that tenants could not win a San Francisco ballot measure; after Prop H tenants rarely lost.

Promoting Victories

The San Francisco Chronicle never covered Prop H’s victory. The paper’s first election edition showed Prop H losing in partial returns. To this day the media ignores Prop H’s role in ensuring lower (and fairer) annual rent increases for San Francisco tenants. This happens when tenants win victories, a fact I alerted Pasadena tenant activists to when their big rent control victory this past November (also Prop H) got no media coverage.

Rents always seem to be “skyrocketing” in San Francisco. But San Francisco’s tenants in place pay the lowest annual rent increases in the United States. Since Prop H’s implementation in December 1992, these increases have only exceeded 2% eight times. Seven years have seen increases of 1% or less.

These low increases have kept thousands of low-income tenants in the city who the guaranteed annual 4% increases would have priced out. Prop H explains how an increasingly affluent city still has tens of thousands of working and middle-class tenants living in desirable neighborhoods.

Every San Francisco tenant under rent control benefits from Prop H once they have lived in their home for one year. That’s why the cumulative and ongoing Prop H tenant savings reaches the billions of dollars. And as starting rents have risen, the amount Prop H saves tenants is even greater.

Prop H showed what tenants and those seeking greater economic justice in all fields can accomplish against seemingly insurmountable odds. Its legacy goes beyond the billions of tenant dollars saved, as it helped keep longterm low-income and working class tenants in San Francisco.

I offer a complete account of the amazing Prop H campaign in The Activist’s Handbook.