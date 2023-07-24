The Last Lunch At La Cocina

by on

La Cocina Municipal Marketplace in the Tenderloin is the nation’s first women-led food hall.

They help working-class immigrant women to achieve their culinary inspiration by providing them with affordable commercial kitchen space, industry-specific technical assistance, and access to market opportunities.

It’s also a community-led development to provide a safe and accessible space for Tenderloin residents.

As someone who loves communities, I fully support La Cocina’s brilliant concept.

Known by my friends as “Mr. Lunch A Lot”, I frequently have lunch with them at La Cocina to support the establishment.

It’s all for a good cause to me.

Therefore, I was heartbroken but not surprised when I read Heather Knight’s story that La Cocina will be closing its doors on September 1.

This is why I was not surprised by La Cocina’s closure.

On May 26, 2021, I attended the Stop Fentanyl Deaths rally in front of the Turk-Hyde Mini Park in the Tenderloin.

At the rally, I met Laurie Steves whose son, Zachary died of a drug overdose and whose daughter, Jessica is a drug addict who lives on the streets in San Francisco.

Steves told me with tears in her eyes that her son, Zachary, who was too young to die, loved pancakes.

Pancakes always made him happy she said.

My friend, Jorge Medina who lived in an apartment building at the corner of Turk and Hyde described to Nellie Bowles who wrote “How San Francisco Became A Failed City” what was like living in the middle of a drug “containment” zone.

He said that he often saw kids as young as 15-17 years old buy drugs right below his apartment window.

He was an undocumented immigrant from Mexico who worked 2 jobs as a waiter at 2 restaurants in the Mission.

He was so fed up that drug dealers kept coming back around his apartment building after getting shoveled from block to block by the City.

He was threatened by drug dealers around his apartment building for taking pictures and videotaping them to report to the Tenderloin Police Station.

He had complained so many times to foot beat officers who patrolled his neighborhood about the “catch-and-release” drug dealers who kept coming back around his apartment building.

He told the foot beat officers that those undocumented drug dealers should be arrested, prosecuted, and deported if they kept coming back to the same places over and over.

They told him that because of the sanctuary city law, there was very little they could do to solve the problems.

He told me he knew several drug dealers on his block who came from his small-town neighborhood in Mexico.

He pleaded with them in Spanish, “From one Mexican to another, I know how bad things are in Mexico. But, please find another job! There are plenty of jobs in the City if you want to find a real job. Please stop selling drugs and killing people here! It gives people like us a bad name.”

They just ignored him.

He told me that drug dealers around his apartment building had homeless people hide drugs for them in their tents and several small store owners keep drugs for them in their stores.

He was so frustrated that the Police and the City couldn’t do anything.

On October 14, 2021, I received a text message from him from his hometown in Mexico.

He told me that he had been deported back to Mexico for not having legal documentation to live in the U.S. and missed San Francisco very much.

He believes that it is unfair that a hard-working undocumented immigrant like him gets deported but undocumented drug dealers get to stay in the U.S.

He served food in San Francisco before he got deported and those drug dealers serve poisons that have killed so many people.

How does this make any sense?

Heather Knight, Gabrielle Lurie (the SF Chronicle’s photographer), Laurie Steves, and I grabbed lunch at La Cocina after the Stop Fentanyl Deaths rally.

And that was the most memorable lunch I have ever had at La Cocina.

Heather Knight inspired me to write, not just read, about what’s happening in our beloved City and be a voice for the voiceless.

As we exited La Cocina, we were offered drugs by drug dealers who had been hanging out in front of the building.

It was unbelievable and hopeless.

We just left a rally to Stop Fentanyl Deaths and were offered drugs.

As we were walking away from La Cocina, I saw the “Writing On The Wall” that La Cocina wouldn’t last long.

As drug cartels have seized the block, customers are afraid to come by; especially, at night.

As a result, La Cocina shutters, and hard-working and law-abiding immigrant women who need to make a living to support their families suffer.

For students who soon will be living in Academe at 198, the UC Law San Francisco’s new dormitory, they will no longer be able to go to Mid-Market Whole Foods, Piano Fight, Whitechapel, and La Cocina mentioned on its website as they have or will be closed.

It’s compassion that has gotten us into this mess.

“Compassion Is Killing People”-Mayor London Breed, San Francisco’s Unions Plaza on May 23, 2023.

When a group in the Castro called “Gays Against Blight” proposes sidewalk planters like the ones in San Francisco’s New “Urban District” to beautify their gayborhood, it’s a sign of the times that common-sense San Franciscans want to take back their sidewalks and revive the vibrancy of their beloved City before it’s too late.