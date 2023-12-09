The Holiday Season: From Baghdad By The Bay To Valley Of The Sun

by on

Old Town, Scottsdale, AZ

Season Greetings from Scottsdale, AZ.

No single police officer is guarding the Townsquare, Apple, Gucci, and Louis Vuitton stores like in San Francisco’s Union Square.

I invited 20 fellows San Franciscans who are snowbirds and who have migrated to AZ but still religiously follow the news on San Francisco over for coffee and pie yesterday to talk about the state of San Francisco.

Before we started, I asked them if they had read my recent op-ed in Beyond Chron and watched the ABC-7 News special, “Take Action SF.”

They said.”No.”

I wanted them not to be biased during our discussion.

The discussion lasted for 3 hours.

These were the findings of our discussions:

Their major concerns were public safety, homelessness, and drug crisis.

They all said that San Francisco needed new leadership to start with.

They believed that San Francisco’s status quo had shifted their political beliefs from left to right.

Those who have moved to Scottsdale permanently asked me why I didn’t move to Scottsdale.

I told them that I loved San Francisco too much to move out.