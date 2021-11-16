“The First Wave”–Review

by on

Part way through the powerful documentary “The First Wave,” film subject Dr. Nathalie Douge confesses to the camera that she doesn’t feel like a hero. Modesty does not impel the internist to make this statement. What actually motivates her comment reflects one of the painful truths of this film.

Oscar nominee and Emmy Award-winning director Matthew Heineman’s new film covers life in New York City from the period of March 2020 to June 2020. That time period covers the first 100-day wave of COVID-19 infections that hit the Big Apple. But that period of disease would also coincide with the eruption of community outrage over the death of George Floyd at the hands of a New York Police Department cop.

The occasional ghost town-like footage of the New York City streets will disconcert viewers. The Big Apple has a reputation as an urban bedlam thanks to constant traffic jams and hordes of people trying to Get Someplace. With the COVID lockdowns, the city appears ominously silent and greatly denuded of inhabitants.

Much of the film’s action centers around Queens’ Long Island Jewish Medical Center/Northwell Health. The aforementioned Dr. Douge works here as an internist for Northwell Health. Nurse Kellie Wunsch has ICU experience, but nothing has prepared her for dealing with COVID patients. Wunsch’s fellow Northwell nurse Brussels Jabon is one such COVID victim. Another COVID case followed in the film is that of NYPD School Safety Officer Ahmed Ellis.

The tone of Heineman’s film is set within the first ten minutes. A patient who seemed ready for transfer suddenly dies on screen. More than a depressing moment, it’s a sign that this film is not a TV medical drama about doctors regularly and successfully conquering some unusual disease. The events of “The First Wave” occur long before the Moderna, Pfizer, or even Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines were ready for distribution. Instead, this documentary is a tale of day-to-day survival and healthy amounts of luck.

Certainly the two patients followed in the film will need them. Jabon was pregnant with her child Lyon when she contracted COVID. Before her housemates realized what she had caught, they got infected with COVID as well. So now Jabon and her housemates are prohibited from contact with Lyon until they all recover.

Ellis has a different set of problems. His relative youth (he’s only 35) offers him better survival odds. On the other hand, his pre-existing obesity and diabetes seriously lowers his recovery chances. But if Ellis dies, wife Alexis Ellis doesn’t know how she’ll be able to raise two very young children by herself.

Ellis’ situation personally touches Wunsch as she shares some of the same fears. If she contracts COVID on the job, who will take care of her two children? That identification explains why the nurse pays extra attention to Ellis’ case and silently roots for his recovery.

In more than a few ways, Dr. Douge’s stresses from caring for the COVID patients under her watch turn out to be a lot worse. She’s the one who has to hear the survivors’ screams of grief and anguish as she breaks the news that their loved one has just died. Frustration boils in her that the pattern recognition techniques she’s trained to use on the job seem useless in treating this new disease. The racial disparity regarding who contracts COVID strikes this Black doctor particularly hard.

That’s why Dr. Douge’s “I’m not a hero” moment mentioned at the beginning of this review happens to be one of the most emotionally raw moments of Heineman’s film. A hero manages to regularly save lives. Random chance more than the efforts of the internist and hospital caregivers seem to play a bigger part in determining which patients survive. Dr. Douge’s venting of these and other frustrations leads to her uncomfortably breaking down on camera before being eventually led away by a Northwell staffer. Whoever made the ultimate call to keep this powerful sequence in the film deserves credit for this degree of candor.

Candor was not something the Orange Skull brought to this nationwide crisis. The toxic narcissist impersonating a president used his bully pulpit to spread racism and misinformation regarding COVID. Remembering his falsely attributing theft or hoarding by NYC hospital personnel such as Douge and Wunsch for the shortage of protective equipment makes his public lies particularly odious. Then again, the Fascist-In-Chief’s only real concern regarding COVID was whether the disease’s presence would prevent him from staying in the White House for four more years. So it’s definitely a viewer blessing that the Orange Skull is deservedly absent from Heineman’s film.

Having New York Governor Mario Cuomo appear as the voice of reason and calm in “The First Wave” may be hard for some viewers to swallow. Nobody’s disputing the former governor’s history of abhorrent behavior towards women. Nor were all of his actions handling COVID necessarily the right ones. But his statement in the film about how people’s reaction to COVID provided a test of character feels far more encouraging than the suicidal tribalism regarding coronavirus peddled by the GOP and their media mouthpieces.

Yet the emotional clarity of hoping that a loved one recovers from COVID doesn’t make the wait for the patient’s return to better health any easier. Shots of Naph Jabon, Brussels’ husband, silently sitting alone and staring into the distance says what’s needed about the stress and fear inside him. Similarly, Alexis Ellis worries about the dark path her mind takes in worrying about her husband Ahmed’s health.

The eruption of the Black Lives Matter protests over George Floyd’s death by cop may feel like an additional misfortune befalling New York City. It may even seem like a turnaround from the communal praise for the first responders sequence shown earlier in the film. Yet Dr. Douge, who takes part in the protests with many other health care workers, sees both the racism that resulted in Floyd’s death and the patients she’s treated for COVID as public health issues. “I can’t breathe” were statements made by both Floyd and a COVID patient who eventually needed a ventilator, after all.

The internist may have knelt in Times Square and worn a protest sign around her neck. But her most important life-saving moment from the protest comes when she defuses a confrontation between an angry young Black man and a white cop who’s mere steps away from seriously injuring him. That moment powerfully ends with the anonymous young man letting go of his anger and sobbing into Dr. Douge’s arms.

It is such small victories that provide hope for survival against COVID. Heineman generously peppers his film with them to provide emotional relief to viewers. The Beatles song “Here Comes The Sun” gets played by hospital staff when a patient can be safely transferred out of the COVID ward. A little girl’s cute “Ooops” expression during a backyard softball game provides a moment’s levity in the Jabon household. Ellis’ being well enough to watch TV earns him some good-natured razzing from his physical therapist as the patient’s channel of choice is Home and Garden Television.

Heineman clearly intends “The First Wave” to be a chronicle of the best of humanity rising in the midst of unexpected trying times. It is not interested in persuading those who persist in believing that COVID’s dangers have been publicly overstated. After seeing the stresses and hard work of Dr. Douge, Nurse Wunsch, and the other Northwell Health personnel on film, such deniers should be regarded as suicidal sociopaths.

“The First Wave” wisely avoids ending on an unearned note of victory. The first COVID wave has ended, but the medical center personnel knows another wave of COVID is coming. Ex-Governor Cuomo’s last words in the film soberly assess the events of the last few months rather than indulge in Orange Skull-brand fake triumphalism.

The most important reason to watch Heineman’s documentary is the news that Europe’s recent rise in COVID cases presages a fifth wave of COVID illnesses eventually hitting the U.S. This film provides a dramatic reminder that vaccine mandates and masking may be personal nuisances at worse, but they’re nothing compared to the consequences of seriously contracting COVID.

(“The First Wave” premieres November 19, 2021 at the AMC Metreon 16 (135 4th Street, SF). Advance tickets are available through Fandango.)