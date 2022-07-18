The Case for a New SFUSD General Counsel

by on

New San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD) Superintendent Matt Wayne has repeatedly stated he would listen and learn. Perhaps it is time that he listens to someone besides the current Head General Counsel, Danielle Houck. Her tenure has been marked by a string of losing lawsuits, failures in following the law, irregular Board meetings (including sudden cancellations mid-meeting), and potential misuse of taxpayer money. As the public calls for trust and transparency, Houck’s role in blocking such efforts stands out.

No case study captures Houck’s track record more than the less-than-wise use of over $500,000 of public money for legal fees on just one losing case. SFUSD and the Board of Education chose to fight a lawsuit over the planned removal of the “Life of Washington” murals at George Washington High School (GWHS).

Whatever you think of the murals, the Court panned SFUSD, torching its poor defense of its case. But Ms. Houck and the Board of Education doubled-down, choosing to appeal the case and add to the growing legal costs. Houck herself claimed that the bond spending on the murals work was to address “psychological harm to students,” thereby creating a potentially tenuous application of environmental health and safety as justification.

Citizen Bond Oversight Committee (CBOC) Interim Chair Rex Ridgeway asked for information on this case. That’s the job. The CBOC is required by law to watchdog the use of taxpayer money. So Mr. Ridegway asked a simple question: why are we using taxpayer facilities bond money to fund this litigation? After several back and forths, Houck referred him to the recordings of several Board of Education meetings. Hours of review by volunteer and grandparent Ridgeway found the truth: Houck’s basis for using this bucket of money was the public comment from a couple of parents, each 1-2 minutes in length. There was no expert testimony, no scientific study, no documentation. It was just due to lay person opinion.

Ridgeway sought further answers from then Superintendent Vincent Matthews and Houck, inviting them to an upcoming CBOC meeting. Matthews could not find time. On June 27, 2022, Houck responded, “I respectfully decline your invitation to debate the validity, weight, quality or relevance of the information shared by our students and families regarding the GWHS mural.”

Transparency could help the District as it plans for their upcoming Facilities Bond of over $1 billion in November 2023. Yet delaying and not providing answers appears to be a continuing pattern.

The November 2016 Bond explicitly stated that a CBOC would help watch the spending of the requested $744 million in taxpayer money. Voters overwhelmingly approved the Bond, far more than the necessary 55%. Yet there was no CBOC for years, although state law requires it. There were no annual audits, as required.

And then in 2020, SFUSD told investors that it had oversight and audits! When the public caught the lie, District administration and Counsel Houck admitted the “material misstatement.” The 2020 audit is still not approved. The 2021 audit is still not complete.

In the past year, Houck worked with outside counsel on several lawsuits brought against the District. A judge found the District did not follow laws when planning to destroy the Washington murals. Another judge found the District did not follow the law when it sought to make Lowell High School permanently lottery admissions. A third judge ruled that the District violated the law in its school renaming efforts.

The District did prevail in the $87M lawsuit brought against it by former Board of Education Commissioner Alison Collins. But it did not pursue the $125,000 legal fee reimbursement available to it in defeating Collins. Such repeated missteps in planning and execution of legal strategies falls squarely on Houck.

Board meetings have been well known to go extraordinarily long. What is less known is that on at least two occasions, Board meetings were stopped before completion as District staff noticed that the meeting was improperly noticed and thus any decisions would be under contest.

Transparency of District operations is also the responsibility of the legal counsel. The public can seek correspondence, memoranda, or other documents by making requests through the California Public Records Act, commonly known as CPRA requests.

The legal team regularly responds to such requests around 5 pm on the tenth and final required day after the inquiry. Even then, documents sought are frequently not provided.

Houck would have you believe former Superintendent Matthews and current Board of Education Commissioner Mark Sanchez never write emails on weighty topics of public interest. She would have you believe former Board of Education President Gabriela López never texted District business on her cell phone, which had its service covered by District funds. Videos of meetings capture López working on her phone during Board meetings.

Perhaps it is time to clean house. Now may be a good time for the new Superintendent to bring in new people who do good legal work and prioritize transparency. SFUSD’s current Head General Counsel has proven smaller than the job. Let’s remember that our students grow up quickly.