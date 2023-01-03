The Best Films Of 2022

by on

Filmgoing 2022 felt for this writer like continually losing at playing a game of catch-up. There were highly praised 2021 titles which finally made their San Francisco debuts. Other critically received films received blink-and-miss-it theatrical runs, a situation not helped by the shrinkage in arthouse theater availability. The specter of COVID hampered looks at other films. And of course there were a few highly praised titles whose chatter did nothing to allay this writer’s concerns. What distinguished “Tar,” for instance, from the old “lesbian predator” trope? .

Consider the following best of the year’s films list to be this writer’s attempt at conducting a search for the better 2022 films with something approaching the proverbial “clean hands and composure.”.

Best Feature Films

Memoria—Best Film of 2022 honors goes to the newest Apichatpong Weersethakul cinematic enigma to hit the SF Bay Area. This one sees him step outside of his native Thailand with an English language film set in Colombia and starring Tilda Swinton as the very non-Thai lead. In this film, Jessica Holland (Swinton) is a Scottish expatriate obsessed with discovering the cause of a mysterious boom that constantly wakes her from sleep. Holland’s search for answers will turn into an obsessive quest taking her from a sound recording studio to the Colombian countryside. Because sound plays an important role in the film, Weersethakul’s film is best seen in a theater with an above-average sound system instead of a smartphone screen.

Everything Everywhere All At Once–Several 2022 films played with the concept of the multiverse. But this logline made The Daniels’ take on the concept the best treatment seen in 2022: “Evelyn Wang must save the multiverse…and survive a tax audit.” Also contributing to the film’s greatness are wonderfully demented alternate universes (e.g. people with hot-dog fingers, “talking” google-eyed rocks), nods to such cinematic influences as “Ratatouille” and Wong Kar-Wai’s “In the Mood For Love,” and insane martial arts fights involving butt plugs and sign twirling. The ultimate strength of The Daniels’ film is in liberating lead Michelle Yeoh from the American audience perception of her primarily as a martial arts a**kicker and showing such English-speaking audiences what Asian audiences already knew about Yeoh’s acting talent.

The Worst Person In The World–Are you an inherently bad person for approaching your 30s without having your future mapped out? The title of Joachim Trier’s romantic comedy in novelistic form may suggest personal condemnation. Yet the drifting of lead character Julie (Renate Reinsve) in both personal and professional spheres is a so-far unfulfilled desire to find a life path that matches the passion she can bring to living. Nothing demonstrates that point better than one of 2022’s best cinematic moments, the unforgettable freeze frame sequence that leads Julie in a far different romantic direction.

Bad Luck Banging, or Loony Porn—-Radu Jude’s taboo-breaking (in more ways than one) sexual and political satire might be called the smartest reading for filth of the mentalities of those willing to be suckered by moral panics. The painfully amateurish homemade porn video that endangers secondary school teacher Emi Cilibiu’s job proves less important to Jude than highlighting the obscenity of militant enforcement of socially conforming behavior. Jude’s climactic freeze frame will inspire public screeching about its profane offensiveness, but from here it’s a wonderful act of justice.

Turning Red–An undercurrent of melancholy (e.g. Carl’s mourning his wife’s death in “Up”) can be called the secret ingredient that distinguishes Pixar’s best films from more emotionally lightweight animated feature films. This Pixar film from Domee Shi manages to work in two strands of melancholy. One is lead character Meilin’s having to face the need to redefine her formerly close relationship with her mother. The other is the teen’s anxiety over the physical changes brought on by menstruation. Inventively using Meilin’s unwanted ability to suddenly transform into a giant red panda to tackle both these themes was a master stroke that made this tale stand out.

RRR—2022’s best (and probably only, but who cares) anti-imperialist superhero bromance was this spectacular Tollywood historical blockbuster directed by S.S. Rajamouli. Yes, lead characters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem are real historical figures with no record of actually having met. That factual hole provided Rajamouli and his scriptwriters with enough creative wiggle room to start from an imagined friendship between the two men and building to spectacular action sequences where these two heroes suffer incredibly traumatic injuries yet still manage to serve their white British racist oppressors with generous portions of righteous a**-kicking. (Now available on Netflix)

Argentina, 1985–Santiago Mitre’s historical drama about the landmark civilian court trial of the military junta behind Argentina’s Dirty War plays as a suspenseful David vs. Goliath story. The film makes in straightforward terms the continued need for public accountability for those who abuse the power of the state to commit inhumane acts. Prosecutors Julio Strassera and Luis Moreno Ocampo face everything from overt intimidation to public sympathizers for the Dirty War as they and their legal team attempt to show how the war’s cost exacted too high a price from both the country and its democracy. Will prosecutors of the January 6 subversives listen to this film’s message? (Now available on Amazon Prime Video)

Eo–This is the only film on the list that will make the viewer want to pet a donkey or at least feed one a carrot. That’s because the title character of Jerzy Skolimowski’s film is a donkey. Eo’s visually stunning adventures and wrenching misadventures through the Polish and Italian countryside might be inspired by the Robert Bresson classic “Au Hasard Balthazar.” But this gray donkey with the soulful eyes is his own character, however one perceives it. (Still screening at the Roxie Theater)

Happening—Audrey Diwan’s adaptation of Annie Ernaux’s semi-autobiographical novel may take place in 1960s France. But in following the increasingly desperate efforts of promising literary studies student Anne to get an abortion and preserve her dreams for the future, the viewer sees by example what happens if America’s Christian (far) Right succeeds in making abortion illegal and treating any aid to obtain an abortion as worthy of a prison sentence.

On The Count Of Three—This dark dramedy debut from Jerrod Carmichael may begin with a simultaneous suicide pact between friends Kevin and Val (Carmichael). But it effectively uses its “one last day” setup to have the two lead characters face the realities of dealing with problems whose resolutions don’t collapse into neat little packages. Extra points are awarded for making a quip out of the line “Thanks for hitting my dad with a tire iron.” (Now available on Hulu)

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On–The most endearing animated film of 2022 is Dean Fleischer-Camp’s expansion of the stop-motion animated films of the same name. The title character is a one-inch and one-eyed talking shell (Jenny Slate) who displays a charming curiosity about life and the wider world, including his and Grandma Connie’s (Isabella Rossellini)’s fondness for “60 Minutes” and its reporter Lesley Stahl. Yet it’s Marcel’s resourcefulness and love that will stay with the viewer.

Hannah Ha Ha—This low-key Slamdance award-winner from Jordan Tetewsky and Joshua Pikovsky can be called a genial dramedy about getting sucked into capitalism’s whirl. Easy-going small town odd job-working gal Hannah might think her go-getter brother may be onto something about doing jobs that offer a “future.” But the changes to Hannah’s life required to conform to the capitalist world has no room for the small joys that made Hannah’s earlier life enjoyable.

Hit The Road–Panah Panahi’s debut feature puts a naturalistic wrinkle on the road movie genre. The unknowing younger brother sees the road trip as a grand adventure. But for his older brother and his parents, it’s a quietly tense trip to help get the older brother out of the country before the unfriendly government authorities catch him. How these two differing attitudes play off against each other doesn’t obscure the love the family members have for each other. Although sometimes the younger brother’s high chaos energy earns a viewer’s side eye.

Belle—Even if “Beauty And The Beast” is part of the DNA of Mamoru Hosoda’s dazzling animated feature film, it’s not the complete story. Ordinary school girl Suzu finds in the amazing online world of U the blank slate needed to reinvent herself after a tragic personal loss. Yet it’s in trying to solve the mystery of the monstrous online creature known as “The Beast” that Suzu discovers the limits of U as an emotional haven and her previously overlooked personal emotional strength.

The Woman King—Gina Prince-Bythewood’s historic action tale about General Nansica (Viola Davis) and the woman warriors of Dahomey may play fast and loose with these woman warriors’ historical reality. But there’s no denying that the performances of Davis, Lashana Lynch, and Thuso Mbedu among others sell the fierceness and magnificence of these (until now) unknown yet fearsome fighters. If there were viewers who thought the action sequences of “The Old Guard” was a one-off thing for Prince-Bythewood, this film thrillingly shows otherwise.

Honorable Mentions: Paris Is In Harlem, Neptune Frost, Living, Piggy, We’re All In This Together

Best Documentaries

Riotsville USA—The Best Documentary of 2022 shows why director Sierra Pettengill can claim to be a cinematic alchemist. She transforms supposedly innocuous 1960s footage of everything from a copaganda news program to a forgotten national TV discussion of Black-police relations into a political indictment of the American government. The authorities’ crime: their refusal at all levels to take preventative steps to address the causes of the country’s civil unrest. The tragic result of militarizing the police, Pettengill shows, is ensuring future outbreaks of “Burn Baby Burn”-level unrest will unfortunately occur. (Coming to Hulu in January)

Fire Of Love–Hot orange magma flowing past a rocky shelf would not be what an ordinary person would envision as a romantic site. But for married volcanologists Katia and Maurice Krafft, the subjects of Sara Dosa’s visually stunning documentary, volcanoes were both a scientific and emotional obsession for this intrepid duo. While the average viewer would blanch at hearing of the Kraffts’ encounters with still active volcanoes, Miranda July’s offscreen narration turns the stunning images peppering Dosa’s film into valentines to both human curiosity and Nature’s beautiful fury. .

I Didn’t See You There—Reid Davenport’s emotionally stunning personal experimental documentary uses the callous invisibility implied in the title to help the viewer visually experience living Davenport’s life with a wheelchair. The director himself may never appear fully onscreen, but that’s a deliberate tactic to keep viewers from emotionally distancing themselves via pity or repulsion. The film may not spare the viewer from seeing Davenport’s difficulties in doing what the able-bodied regards as simple tasks. But it also captures the intoxicating exhilaration of speed, whether via wheelchair or as a BART passenger.

Eternal Spring–This partially animated documentary wrestles with the opposition vs. invisibility dilemma for those persecuted by the state Jason Loftus uses the story of comics artist Daxiong and his involvement with the banned Falun Gong group to examine these issues. The key event of this film and Daxiong’s story is the very public hacking of a Chinese state television signal to supplant its anti-Falun Gong disinformation with pro-Falun Gong information. How Daxiong learned about the hacking and made peace with his own feelings about the incident feel painfully true.

Black As U R–Micheal Rice’s powerful documentary painfully showed why the “Black Lives Matter” sentiment should also apply to the Black trans community. Terrifying footage captures a Black transwoman in danger of being savagely beaten by a mob. Yet it also challenged American society’s past demonization of Black males. If Rice’s film didn’t offer clear ways forward for the Black trans community, it at least celebrated the fabulousness and beauty of those Black trans youth willing to be publicly open about their sexual identities.

Navalny–Daniel Roher’s riveting portrait of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s life doesn’t shy away from the more questionable aspects of the political leader’s career. One darkly comic facet of Roher’s film is its capturing Russian leader Vladimir Putin acting as if uttering Navalny’s name in public will cause him to spontaneously combust. Not so funny is learning that Novichok, the poison used in an attempt on the opposition leader’s life just happened to be Putin’s go-to poison. The spine of Roher’s film follows Navalny and his allies’ efforts to find the attempted poisoners. A particular phone conversation made during this investigation led to one of 2022’s most jaw-dropping moments in documentary film.

In The Bones–Kelly Duane de la Vega’s & Zandashe Brown’s documentary offered a stunning portrait of Mississippi as America’s most patriarchal state and the negative consequences flowing from that. It follows a fateful summer where two proposed bills working their way through the Mississippi legislature have different resounding consequences for women. One is : an equal pay for equal work bill…the other bill bans abortions after fifteen weeks. The film’s twelve central subjects include a mother who sees a child beauty pageant as key to her daughter’s future and a factory worker trying to teach her children survival skills for life in the Mississippi Delta.

Flee–Director Jonas Poher Rasmussen faced one of the more interesting challenges for a documentary filmmaker this year. How do you tell the story of a subject’s childhood when no filmed record apparently exists of the incidents he describes? What if your central subject also needs to have his true identity protected because he’s gay? Rasmussen’s answer was to do his film as a mostly animated documentary. Central subject Amin Nawabi (not his real name) tells the story of how he had to flee Afghanistan and reach eventual safety in Denmark with the help of human traffickers. But there was a price Nawabi paid to get to this haven, one he’s kept secret for nearly two decades.

Nelly And Nadine–One of the most endearing documentaries made this year tells the story of two lesbians who found each other in a wartime prison camp. Both women, as we learn their stories, turn out to have colorful pasts. One was an opera singer who also acted as an undercover Resistance agent. The other was a diplomat’s daughter who soon got involved in Natalie Barney’s artistic lesbian scene. Part of the fascination of Magnus Gertten’s film is seeing how the pieces of Nelly’s past with Nadine get assembled. But at least one viewer wanted more information about Nadine’s life before Nelly.

The Janes–There have been two fiction features in recent years telling the story of Jane’s Abortion Service. Now Tia Lessin and Emma Pildes tell the true story of the Janes by recording the recollections of the women who actually helped provide access to free or low-cost abortions at a time when doing so get you prison time. The style of the film may be very meat-and-potatoes (e.g. on camera interviews,vintage film and photographs), but the anecdotes these women give, such as sexism in the New Left or how the Janes learned to do their own abortions, are still richly fascinating.

Honorable Mentions: Sell/Buy/Date, Do I Need This, Beba, The Beatles and India, Objects