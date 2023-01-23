Tenderloin Businesses to Meet With Mayor Over Drug Markets

by on

Dealers at entrance to Allstar Donuts

Businesses Seek Action at January 24 Meeting



(UPDATE: Mayor Breed has pushed the meeting back to February 7. She wanted more time to offer a viable strategy to combat open air drug markets)

The Tenderloin’s small businesses have had enough.

Open air drug markets have operated in the Tenderloin for over two years. Businesses are suffering from the impacts. Either the drug markets get closed or many Tenderloin businesses will not survive.

Over 190 Tenderloin business owners signed petitions demanding action from Mayor Breed. City Hall has yet to respond. Meanwhile, the number of dealers has steadily increased.

On January 24 at 2:30 the growing Tenderloin Business Coalition will meet with the mayor. The group’s website makes its agenda clear:

“Immediate removal of all drug dealers from the streets of the Tenderloin. Ongoing and rigorous law enforcement to bring an end to street-level drug dealing. A meeting with the mayor within one week to discuss her plan to take back the streets from the drug dealers and produce permanent results on the preceding demands.”

Does anyone think that’s too much to ask?

Many of the owners have invested their entire life savings in their business. They have had to overcome all the obstacles of other small businesses with one big addition: they need to attract customers willing to pass dealers and the trash they leave on sidewalks to get to their destination. Many customers decide its safer to eat or shop in other neighborhoods.

Heather Knight highlighted the plight of these businesses in her powerful December 16 story (“Tenderloin businesses pay plenty of taxes. But they’re getting very little from S.F. in exchange”). Signers seek a refund of the fees they paid to the city in 2022 if they continue to get less public safety services than other neighborhoods.

Most of the signers are immigrants. Many are women.

San Francisco claims to care about women and immigrant owned small businesses. But City Hall’s inaction on Tenderloin drug markets says otherwise.

The meeting with the mayor comes at a crucial time for the Tenderloin. And for the entire city.

San Francisco’s open air drug markets are expanding. If the city has a strategy for closing them it’s been kept under wraps. In recent years the SFPD has never redirected officers to close drug markets on even a single block of the Tenderloin.

Some see City Hall’s strategy as raising concern about the crisis without acting to end it. That’s why it is so encouraging to see citywide groups like TogetherSF Action also demanding an end to open air drug markets (to join the group’s campaign, come to its February 1 meeting. Here are the details).

Misdirected Public Spending

San Francisco spent $4.6 million in police overtime at Union Square in December 2021 and 2022. Last month’s overtime coincided with a sharp reduction in visible police beats in the Tenderloin and SOMA.

San Francisco must keep Union Square safe. But is it fair to Tenderloin businesses to spend $2.6 million in overtime on top of regular staffing to police an area with no open air drug markets? All while making no visible effort to stop dealers costing money to Tenderloin businesses?

After the Louis Vuitton thefts in 2021 over forty police were rushed to Union Square. Never in the past two years has the Tenderloin seen any sustained increase in officers. Tenderloin businesses failed to get increased police protection even after the city declared an “Emergency” for the area in December 2021. .

As I wrote last week, Mayor Breed, most supervisors and much of the local media prefer talking about opening safe injection sites rather than closing open air drug markets. The city funds neighborhood ambassadors who have no role in closing drug markets. The city should instead prioritize funding the police and security guards necessary to stop drug dealers.

Many in the Tenderloin believe San Francisco has given up. They fear the Mayor has decided to use the Tenderloin and Mid-Market as drug dealer containment zones believing that the rest of San Francisco won’t care.

That may sound cynical. But when years pass with no increased officers allocated to close Tenderloin drug markets, what sounds cynical may also be true.

A Strong Business Community



The Tenderloin has not had a strong business group since the late Leroy Looper founded the Concerned Businesspersons of the Tenderloin in 1984. Many are too busy running their businesses to attend meetings of a group. The organizing needed to combine a very diverse group of business owners has been lacking.

Until now. The Tenderloin Business Coalition (TBC) has attracted business owners who had never before gotten involved in the neighborhood.

Among the TBC’s leaders are those operating the legendary Phoenix Hotel and the wonderful entertainment venue, PianoFight. Piano Fight’s Dan Williams has noted that the stigma of Tenderloin drug markets also discourages people coming to businesses like his, which has no dealers nearby. Open drug markets hurt the Tenderloin brand across the neighborhood.

San Francisco Values

The mayor and some supervisors call to end open air drug markets. But talk solves nothing. At some point it becomes the “gaslighting of the Tenderloin.”

What San Francisco allows to happen only blocks from City Hall is shameful. I keep hearing how San Francisco problems are being unfairly magnified—-yet there’s a reason national and international media runs stories about a wealthy city that allows dealers of deadly drugs to operate freely.

Media across the nation and beyond is watching San Francisco. And it does not like what it sees.

Imagine if the Republican House proposed a bill saying that cities of over 200,000 must allow open air drug markets in racially diverse, working-class communities with thousands of kids. Mayor Breed, the entire Board of Supervisors, and our state and national political leaders would go ballistic in attacking the bill.

Yet that’s exactly what San Francisco is doing in the Tenderloin. This is what our elected leadership allows.