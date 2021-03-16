SXSW 2021: With Chelsi and Gabriel De Cuba Of “Plant Heist”

by on

Ask the average person what they envision when they hear the word “poaching.” Odds are they’re likely to imagine a rare elephant killed for their tusks or a rare abalone being killed for food. Plants would not rate anywhere near the top of their imagined poaching list. Yet as filmmaker Chelsi de Cuba notes, 57% of all poaching incidents involve plants.

Hoping to raise public awareness of the seriousness of plant poaching, San Francisco Bay Area-based filmmaking siblings Chelsi and Gabriel de Cuba have made the documentary short “Plant Heist.” It looks at the theft of rare succulents off California’s public lands. The short film will screen as part of the Documentary Shorts section at the 2021 South By Southwest Film Festival, which runs March 16-20, 2021 online. The de Cubas’ short makes its premiere on March 16.

Gabriel admits “Plant Heist” is their first attempt at narrative documentary filmmaking. However, the de Cuba siblings have prior filmmaking experience under their belts. Over the past 8 ½ years, their company Sibling Rivalry Creative has done work for such clients as Treasure Health, Endpoint Learning and Carolina Sarria.

Yet the dynamic for making the de Cubas’ documentary debut was totally different. For prior projects, Gabriel sat in the director’s chair while Chelsi occupied the producer one. But for this project, Chelsi says Gabriel asked her if she wanted to co-direct the film, and she accepted. The process of making the film turned out to be a truly collaborative effort. They worked together and frequently discussed such aspects as post-production, the film’s direction, and transcribing the interviews. Admittedly, Chelsi did all the interviews. But the siblings frequently discussed the direction and aims of the interviews before they took place.

“Plant Heist”’s shooting took slightly over a year. Chelsi says “we started in August 2019 and wrapped October 2020.” The reason for that shoot length came down to the logistics of working with a relatively tiny budget, As Gabriel explains, “We had to squeeze in the work [on “Plant Heist”] in between paying projects. There was also lots of travel, and we had to block out days for interviews. It was just the two of us on production.” Even then, sometimes the de Cubas were forced to turn down paying work to complete their short.

It was a New Yorker article sent to Gabriel by fellow filmmaker Georgia Peppe that sparked the idea for doing “Plant Heist.” Dana Goodyear’s Feb. 12, 2019 New Yorker piece “Succulent Smugglers Descend On California” described how thieves sometimes risked their lives to steal rare succulents from California’s public lands. As a succulent grower himself, Gabriel found the Goodyear story “bizarre and interesting.” Google searches revealed the only media done until then on the subject were just news reports.

Doing a film about succulent poaching felt to Gabriel (and later Chelsi) the right subject for a film. It’s a unique subject, it’s a detective story, and it hasn’t been told to movie audiences before. Gabriel adds that since the film’s events take place in California, travel time for filming would be considerably less of a [time and expense] burden.

As seen in the finished film, the de Cubas talk to forest rangers, a local news reporter, and even a native plant enthusiast. All of these interviews go to “Plant Heist”’s general theme that preserving California’s wild areas requires a community effort instead of just delegating the job to state and federal park personnel.

For Gabriel, the interview that hearteningly made this point clear was the one done with Monterey native Jade Davis, even with her brief appearance in the finished film. Davis recounted how she saw a couple putting bags filled with dudleya farinosa (the succulent species being poached) into their car in literal broad daylight. When she asked the couple if they knew taking these dudleya out of the wild was illegal, they just laughed in her face. That reaction spurred Davis to start taking pictures of the couple, the poached plants, and the license plate on the couple’s car. She then forwarded her pictures to park authorities, who followed up on her information. Davis’ small act of heroism, notes Gabriel, “had a huge impact on saving [the dudleya] species.” When the authorities paid a visit to the poachers’ home, a search revealed that their garage was filled with stolen dudleya farinosa already ready for shipping and with price tags attached to them.

For the succulent-ignorant viewer, Gabriel explains why poaching wouldn’t have immediately killed the stolen dudleya farinosa, aka the powdery liveforever among other names. As long as their roots were still attached, these plants could survive for up to a month detached from the ground. That would be enough time to reach their usual destinations in Korea or China.

What would kill a stolen dudleya farinosa would be situating the plant in growing conditions dissimilar to that of the California or Oregon coastline. If the dry-moisture levels are off, the plant is toast.

The great problem with the dudleya farinosa thefts, the de Cuba siblings explain, are the negative ripple effects on the environment. Succulents are great pollinator plants. Removing the dudleya farinosa means giving bees and other important pollinators less reason to visit a wild area. Equally troublesome is the fact that old growth succulents are the targets of these poachers. Once these dudleya farinosa are removed, it can take anywhere for 10 to 50 years for these succulents to grow back. (For the curious, some of the succulents Gabriel raises has been identified by UC Santa Cruz Arboretum research director emeritus Steven McCabe as being 30 years old.)

Chelsi feels optimistic about deterring dudleya farinosa poaching. The California state legislature has increased the punishments for plant poaching from public lands, with $5,000 fines for a first offense and $40,000 for subsequent offenses. Seeing in practice the community effort of native plant enthusiasts and observant citizens working with parks authorities to deter poaching provides a good layer of protection for these plants. However, as mentioned above, 57% of poaching incidents involve plant theft. Currently devoting only 4% of the parks’ annual budget to deterring such thefts feels highly inadequate.

The de Cuba siblings definitely don’t oppose people raising succulents or other plants in their own home. Nor do they have a problem with the popular growth of plant enthusiasm over the last five years.

Where they draw the line is with people not caring about where the plants they have come from. As Chelsi puts it, “Having a piece of nature in your house is great. If you’re getting your plants from a nursery or seeds, that’s fine. Since plant theft affects the ecosystem, you need to know where your succulents are coming from.” Gabriel adds that “Knowing whether [succulents or other plants] are ethically sourced is education. But if you have more knowledge yet you still know the plants you’re getting are poached, then [the responsibility] is on you.” He points out that dudleya can now be purchased from Home Depot. Hybrid dudleya farinosa which look as beautiful as anything out in the wild offer a less ecologically destructive alternative to owning stolen plants.

The de Cuba siblings hope their film can do its part to educate viewers about one facet of plant theft and how to avoid exploiting nature. Chelsi admits working on “Plant Heist” had a major effect on her. She says, “I had my own bias regarding near-extinct plants as opposed to near-extinct tigers. I forgot that plants are living species and intelligent. [That blinded me] to not seeing plants for what they are and what they truly give.” Gabriel hopes their film can show poaching plants is the same as poaching tigers. As he puts it, “Plants can also become extinct from human greed.”

(Interested readers can catch “Plant Heist” and other films and shorts screening online at South By Southwest with a SXSW Online Pass, which allows access to the entire conference (which means the Film Festival, the Music Festival, and the Comedy Festival) running from March 16-20, 2021. The pass price is now $399, thanks to the early bird deadlines having passed.

For readers interested in helping “Plant Heist” reach more viewers, the de Cubas are accepting donations via Venmo or Paypal. These donations will go towards film festival entrance fees and publicity efforts.)