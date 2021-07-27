Supes Will Hear Appeal of Controversial Tenderloin Project

by on

Treating a Community With Contempt Should Not Be Rewarded

In a huge victory for San Francisco’s Tenderloin, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors will hear the community’s appeal of a project at 450 O’Farrell that the entire neighborhood opposed. The appeal raises important issues as to the city’s ability to protect existing permanent supportive housing sites, its approach to “group housing,” and the rewarding of developers who treat a community with contempt.

Supervisors Haney, Melgar, Safai, Peskin, Ronen and Preston agreed to hear the Tenderloin’s appeal. Other supervisors were also willing to sign but we already had the members needed. The Tenderloin has faced tough times since 2020 which makes the Supervisors’ support for hearing the appeal particularly heartening.

A Misguided Project

I gave the background on Tenderloin opposition to the 316 unit project planned for 450 O’Farrell in a January story, “Tenderloin Groups Mobilize to Save Family Housing.” The short version: a family housing project that the community strongly supported and was approved by the Planning Commission in 2018 was completely changed by the new developer. It switched from being family apartments to a group housing project that the Tenderloin—which has the most SRO hotels of any neighborhood and an acute shortage of apartments suitable for families with kid—does not need.

Two additional factors have also led the Tenderloin Housing Clinic (which I head) and the Pacific Bay Inn to file an appeal of the conditional use permit with the Board of Supervisors. The appeal is backed by TNDC (Tenderloin Neighborhood Development Corporation), and DISH (Delivering Innovation in Supportive Housing)

First, developer Forge Inc. has treated Tenderloin residents and groups with contempt. Forge ignored repeated requests by planning staff and commissioners to resolve their differences with the community; unfortunately, Forge’s negotiating strategy of failing to work cooperatively with the community was rewarded by the Planning Commission with a project approval. It’s as if some commissioners decided that they had tried their best to get Forge to negotiate and having failed to move the developer they had no choice but to approve the project.

That’s not how community outreach should work. A developer should not be rewarded for ignoring planning commission requests to modify projects to meet overwhelming community opposition.

It does not sit well with me when I hear SRO tenants, whose volunteer efforts have boosted nearly all the good parts of the Tenderloin, feel they were not listened to and their concerns not taken seriously. We saw many examples in the 1970’s and 80’s of powerful interests taking advantage of SRO tenants. We are not going back to those days. SRO residents began mobilizing for justice then, and have never stopped.

The Planning Commission should have denied the project or at least continued it for the lack of meaningful community outreach alone. But Commissioners rarely defeat projects. Some, like the “Monster in the Mission,” are blocked prior to a Commission vote. Others are stopped by the Board of Supervisors. But once they reach the Commission even ill-conceived projects like 450 O’Farrell–which assumes police officers and nurses will move to the Tenderloin to pay top dollar to live in 500 square foot SRO rooms without a kitchen—get approved.

I can think of no project with universal neighborhood opposition that got approved as occurred with 450 O’Farrell. The Commission did not treat the Tenderloin equally with other neighborhoods in approving this project.

Jeopardizing Existing Supportive Housing

The second factor that has emerged since my January story is the project’s impact on two adjacent supportive housing sites: the Pacific Bay Inn run by DISH and the Pierre Hotel run by the organization I head, the Tenderloin Housing Clinic.

DISH tried since February to meet with Forge to address its concerns that the project could negatively impact the Pacific Bay Inn. Forge ignored this request. This so alarmed the hotel’s owner that they retained legal counsel to potentially challenge the project.

Forge’s current experience building next to TNDC’s Kelly Cullen Center—another supportive housing site—should raise alarms for supervisors and city officials. TNDC has already spent $15,000 on engineers to protect its building. Communicating with Forge has been difficult. The developer’s refusal to communicate with the community in the approval process extends to the construction process.

Forge’s 450 O’Farrell project will be a two-year nightmare for the adjacent supportive housing tenants. The Pacific Bay Inn may well need to be vacated, or new placements suspended. The project approval was not accompanied by an analysis of the construction impacts on the 1907 Pacific Bay Inn or on the very vulnerable residents living there.These tenants are typically home most of the day. If a project is going to be built next to them, their needs should be considered.

Why is San Francisco allowing a project that makes no sense for the community to displace or reduce existing permanent supportive housing? There are three other permanent supportive housing sites either adjacent to the planned project or across the street. All could lose residents during the long period of construction noise. Why should the city risk worsening its homeless crisis for a project that doesn’t serve neighborhood needs?

We recognize that construction always impacts nearby buildings. The Tenderloin Housing Clinic has supported two eight story market rate projects right across from our headquarters at 126 Hyde (101 Hyde and 135 Hyde) and a 14 story student housing project by Hastings nearby at the corner of Golden Gate and Hyde. We support increasing housing supply but that does not mean giving a blank check to every ill-conceived project.

Forge’s experience in its two ongoing Tenderloin projects shows a far less responsive and troubling approach than would have occurred under the original developer. Its problems communicating with TNDC have also occurred with the owner of a building at 351 Turk adjacent to Forge’s other Tenderloin project. There is a pattern here. Forge does not collaborate. It does not view community residents or other stakeholders as partners. Instead, it plows full speed ahead doing whatever it wants. Without this appeal Forge would have gotten approval for three huge Tenderloin projects without any track record of managing or completing any housing in the neighborhood — or anywhere else.

I’ll write more on this as the October hearing nears. The good news is that Forge’s steamroll approach will now come under Board of Supervisors review. And SRO tenants know that the Board heard their opposition to the current version of 450 O’Farrell and came through for the community.