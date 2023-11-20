“Stamped From The Beginning” Review

by on

Why is the question “What is wrong with Black people” an exercise in concern-trolling? Delivering the answer to this question about a question provides the heart of director Roger Ross Williams’ adaptation of Dr. Ibram X. Kendi’s award-winning book of the same title. The film draws on a wealth of pop culture items ranging from old advertisements to clips from such films as “Sorry To Bother You” and “Green Book” to critically look at the roots of popularly accepted myths about Black life and behavior. What the stories behind these myths show the viewer is that racism in America isn’t solely a case of people hating someone of a different socioeconomic background. It’s a story of power wielded to keep one particular group of people permanently at the bottom of the socioeconomic ladder.

Williams’ analysis shows how such supposedly bedrock principles as “Blackness” and “whiteness” are actually constructs ultimately aimed at enriching the economic elite. Chronicler Gomes Zurara popularized Prince Henry of Portugal’s enslavement of Africans by conglomerating the many different individual tribes into one supposedly heterogeneous culture and claiming the members of these tribes lived like beasts. The concept of whiteness, on the other hand, was developed as a means of preventing future rebellions by poor Blacks and whites working together. Dangling extra social privileges to poor whites for the price of abandoning Blacks to the lowest point of the social pyramid proved an effective disincentive against overturning the status quo a la Bacon’s Rebellion.

The other popular myths about Black people discussed in the film confirm the alert viewer’s suspicion that in many ways the non-Black portions of American society remain woefully ignorant of the strengths and potentials of the nation’s Black residents. What’s supposedly common knowledge turns out to be masks for heinous racist behavior. For example, the common belief that Black females are hypersexual aka Jezebels rationalized white masters’ rapes of their Black female slaves. After all, so the theory goes, if the sexually assaulted woman was already someone of loose sexual morals, then the assault doesn’t really count as rape. It wouldn’t be surprising if the “it’s not really rape in my mind” rationalization is the same one certain convicted church officials use to justify their sexual behavior with children.

Probably the film segment that may seem counterintuitive to more liberal-minded viewers will be the one dealing with “the myth of assimilation.” Such viewers may wonder why assimilation is bad. Isn’t having a common cultural ground a basis for building bridges among people of different races? Yet, as Princeton African American Studies professor Dr. Ruha Benjamin points out, having a common culture doesn’t necessarily mean a person’s individual contributions will be automatically accepted or cherished.

Consider the case of Phillis Wheatley. She was a Black woman in America at a time when blacks were considered capable of nothing more than brute labor. The 18th century also happened to be a period where the (white) products of European culture were generally believed to be the highest expression of human civilization. Wheatley’s authorship of a book of poetry was thus treated with disbelief and worse by white authorities. If Wheatley were publicly acknowledged as the author of those poems, it would mean admitting Blacks were capable of producing fine art and even the ability to express emotions in writing.

The insulting extent to which white authorities went to try to disprove Whetley’s authorship made Wheatley the first Black woman forced to defend her personal worth to white men. The nodding of several of the female interviewees, all experienced academics, show their empathy with what Wheatley went through. For these interviewees understand that Wheatley may have been the first Black woman publicly forced to defend her worth. But as the Senatorial treatment of Anita Hill’s testimony suggests, that sort of racist and sexist treatment still happens in the modern day.

Williams’ use of pop culture materials help bring down the barrier between theory and application, so that the alert viewer begins to be disturbed by just how deeply racist attitudes have become entrenched in American culture. For example, the “white savior” myth relies on the unstated belief that Black people lack either the power and/or ability to solve their problems, so they must turn to white people for solutions. The Tyler the Creator song “Massa” plays during this segment. It’s an appropriate backdrop song, for as Professor Honore Fanonne-Jeffers notes, the white savior is the flip side of the white supremacist. Both these personages operate under the assumption that only white people possess the power to change the world for the better.

The popular imagination’s conception of 19th century abolitionists as white unfortunately serves as a good example of the white savior mentality in action. For such an image ignores the truth that Black former slaves were the first abolitionists. Harriet Jacobs wrote “Incidents In The Life Of A Slave Girl” to advance the abolitionist cause even if white naysayers try to discount its horrifying events.

So what’s the solution for whites who truly want to help make sure America’s Blacks have better opportunities in life? As media strategist Raquel Willis puts it, real white altruists don’t “use Black people as receipts for their ‘altruism’ (e.g. photo opps featuring “white altruist” surrounded by “grateful” Blacks).” Nor do they treat the Black people they’re trying to help as naive kids. Instead, they listen to Blacks and either support Blacks’ efforts or put their resources at Blacks’ disposal as an ally.

These complaints about white saviors are not the words of bruised egos. During the Reconstruction Era, newly freed Blacks exercised their power to vote, own and hold real property, and otherwise publicly showed what they could do once they had autonomy and agency over their lives.

But rather than welcome a new population making valuable contributions to the American experiment, way too many white Americans were left terrified by Black prosperity and success. To such Americans, Black progress of any nature somehow robbed them of power. There is a long blood-soaked cable connecting the whites who perpetrated the Tulsa Race Massacre to the whites who felt shaken to the core by Barack Obama’s being elected President of the United States. These white Americans have associated being Black in America with being a social inferior from the get-go. Abandoning that idea means throwing their accepted sense of social order out the window. That refusal to change is also a key block to transforming America into a non-racist society.

Williams’ unraveling of the stories behind widely accepted racist myths passing for the truth is more than just exercises in factual debunking. It’s a scrutinizing of one of the key elements of racial fascism: the rosy oversimplification of America’s far from sterling past. Presidents Jefferson and Lincoln may have accomplished many great historical achievements, but they were also flawed human beings. Thomas Jefferson was an eloquent defender of democratic principles…but he also kept slaves at Monticello despite knowing of slavery’s evils. Abraham Lincoln wrote the Emancipation Proclamation…but his opposition to slavery’s continuance was on economic grounds rather than moral outrage over the harm caused to Black lives by the peculiar institution’s existence. Popular romanticizing of life in the antebellum South is another example of such rosy oversimplification. How individual readers deal with such romanticizing is their concern. But this writer is very much in the camp of burning a Southern plantation mansion to the ground and salting the earth the mansion was on.

What the film calls “The Myth Of Black Criminality” has been used to rationalize demonizing Black men. This myth contends that Black people are presumed predisposed to commit crimes. However, Williams’ film shows the roots of that myth came from the days when whites lynched Blacks with horrifying impunity. The rationale for such violent action was the lynching victim’s supposed perpetration of an often imaginary “crime.” A horrifying anecdote recounted by reporter Ida B. Wells recalls how a good and honorable friend named Tommy had opened up a grocery store. The local newspaper regularly painted Tommy’s store as a local den for criminals even though it wasn’t. Tommy’s breaking up a fight in front of his store between white and Black children led to a white mob executing him for the “crime.”.

Lynching, in short, essentially amounts to white terrorist pushback against Blacks fortunate enough to acquire wealth and property. That same sentiment gets expressed today in such relatively recent incidents as Ahmaud Arbery’s being murdered for “jogging while Black” or Black birdwatcher Christian Cooper being falsely accused by unrepentant racist Amy Cooper (aka the Central Park Karen) of trying to assault her.

But “Stamped From The Beginning” argues that the current spiritual descendant of lynching is overpolicing in Black communities. The repeated gospel of “preserving law and order” translates in practice into exercising the power of the state to target Black communities using the excuse of minor crimes or suspicion as a pretext for more intrusive and potentially lethal actions. That reality is why Black communities have little reason to immediately greet the police with open arms.

So is trying to build an “anti-racist” society also “anti-white?” That depends on how the complainer sees racism as fitting into “white identity.” If the complainer sees such offensive behavior as something on the level of a personal quirk to be tolerated, then they’re part of the problem. But if the complainer sees their racist behavior as an ignoble part of their personality which they must struggle to rise above, then there is hope for a change for the better.

“Stamped From The Beginning” references such pop culture touchstones as Public Enemy, “Planet Of The Apes,” and “Abbott Elementary.” Yet oddly this writer is thinking by the film’s end of the old Michael Jackson hit “Man In The Mirror.” Call it a bit of sentimental thinking, but is it too optimistic to hope that the non-Black viewer confronted with their inculcated racist myths will engage in self-examination and even change their ways?

(“Stamped From The Beginning” debuts on Netflix on November 20, 2023.)