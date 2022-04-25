Speculator Evictions Under Ellis Act Move Toward Trial  

by on

Rally for 19th St tenants

AB2050 Would Stop These Evictions

The first of 10 eviction cases at a rent-controlled apartment building on 19th Street near Dolores Park begins jury trial this week. The landlords, a group of out-of-city real estate speculators operating under LLCs, have filed Ellis Act evictions across the city and now hope to evict over a dozen tenants composed of Asian, LGBTQ+, senior, and low-income San Franciscans.

The speculators’ first targets, a test case before they move to evict the rest of the tenants, are Christopher Chu Lin, Alice Ho, and their three-year-old son. Christopher moved into his home in 2008, with Alice joining him in 2014. Other tenants, such as Larry Kuester, have lived in their apartments for over 30 years and fear permanent displacement or homelessness if evicted.

The 19th Street tenants have endured the threat of eviction since 2018 when the new owners purchased the property and moved within months to serve eviction notices under the Ellis Act. The tenants quickly organized to oppose any buyout agreement and fight the eviction. Although the first Ellis case was dismissed, new notices were posted in less than a year, restarting the process.

Tenants say they have faced a series of retaliatory actions and discrimination since the current landlords took control of the building. They say the landlords have failed to perform their legal obligation to maintain habitable premises, refusing to repair a malfunctioning garage door, and changing locks, denying tenants access to the garage and intercom from the building lobby. The Department of Building Inspection issued notices of violation for habitability defects at the property in the last year.

The landlord group is a joint venture of 3661 19th Street LLC and VR Investments LLC. The first LLC is owned by trusts held by Jeff Pollack, Edith Wong, and Pierre and Tracy Malak. The second LLC is owned by a trust solely under the name of Ryan Fong. These speculator evictors have sought Ellis evictions at Albion, Natoma, and Castro streets, displacing many San Francisco residents. They stand to make millions in profit if they succeed in removing the 19th Street tenants, where they will likely renovate the property and sell the units as tenancies in common (TICs).

Christopher and Alice’s case will go to a jury at the San Francisco Superior Court this week. Their attorney, Stephen Collier of the Tenderloin Housing Clinic, will argue the landlords have acted in bad faith and failed to comply with the Ellis Act’s procedural requirements. Still, the tenants face an uphill battle as the Ellis Act strongly favors landowners above tenants.

Democrats in Sacramento Can Stop These Ellis Evictions

The California legislature initially passed the Ellis Act in 1985 to allow landlords to leave the rental business to keep buildings vacant. Subsequent court rulings found that landlords could vacate rental housing and repurpose it into ownership housing, opening the floodgates for real estate investment to target the state’s rent-controlled housing stock. The result has been an assault on affordable housing in metro areas like San Francisco and Los Angeles, displacing tens of thousands of tenants.

The legislature has an opportunity to stop further speculator evictions like the ones at 19th Street in San Francisco by passing Assemblymember Alex Lee’s AB 2050. The bill reinstates the original intent of the Ellis Act by requiring a landlord to own a property for five years before pursuing an Ellis eviction. This change would prevent real estate speculators such as Jeff Pollack from mass evicting tenants for profit while still allowing small-time landlords to leave the rental market.

Prior attempts at Ellis Act reform, including a 2014 bill by former state senator Mark Leno and last year’s AB 854, failed in committee and were pulled before a floor vote, respectively. This year’s bill seeks to address complaints from landlord groups that the reform would impact so-called “mom and pop” landlords, exempting small LLC’s and anyone who owns four or fewer residential properties, not including their principal residence. However, the overwhelming majority of Ellis evictions within five years of purchase remain profit-seeking ventures by real estate speculators.

It’s time for the legislature to pursue its stated values and end these speculator evictions by amending the Ellis Act with basic rules protecting tenants. The California Democratic Party strongly endorsed AB 854 for this reason.

California’s housing crisis requires action. Stopping speculator evictions preserves the state’s affordable rental housing supply at no cost to taxpayers. In contrast, allowing the steady reduction in this supply requires public funds to replace this affordable housing.

The 19th Street tenants and thousands more across the state need the legislature to pass AB2050.