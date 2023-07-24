“Someday Mija, You’ll Learn The Difference Between A Whore And A Working Woman”

by on

Words from my grandmother who was a sex worker in Utah in the 1940’s and 50’s and the title of my book. I became a Union organizer/Labor negotiator inspired by her lessons in leverage against a boss in a labor dispute. I was seven years old studying my Baltimore Catechism when grandma came home from a direct-action campaign she and her sisters carried out against Salt Lake City Tavern owners. They didn’t have a pimp, nor did they want or need one.

To cut into their work, tavern owners started to bring in their own women to work the tavern sex trade, in effect, scabbing my grandmother and her crew. In the aftermath of my grandmother and her crews’ direct-action campaign against the tavern owners which involved relieving the tavern owners of their alcoholic beverage inventory through breakage and spillage; to redecorating the tavern, which required the tavern owners to close down to get new glassware, mirrors, tables and chairs, they also scared off the scabs. To quote grandma that snowy Salt Lake day: “Pinche, Frank, we cost him more today than he’ll make in a week.” He got the message.

I am a fourth generation Utahan of Mexican descent who grew up in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of LA. I was a rank and file leader in my Union of poverty law legal workers and later union workers. I’ve led and supported strikes in many venues, public/private, from Public Defenders, Nurses/Hospital Workers to Jail Cooks. The key ingredient to their successes was their ability to stand together in the face of fear.

A fear in this writers’ strike is the fear of the phantom writer, AI, Artificial Intelligence, a scab that’s not really a scab, more like a concept scab, and as demonstrated, a software scab that often runs amok. The epitome of eviscerating the human story.

To quote a nurse activist on the verge of a strike. “No one can oppress you without your permission.”

Another troubling fact in this strike narrative is the assembly line mini writers’ rooms, their work set up like the conveyor belts Henry Ford put his cars parts on and sped up. Writer’s work atomized and their product run through a mill. Their ideas stripped from them and taken without commensurate compensation. Piece work. Piece work just like the garment shops of our forebears. The product of their creative work stolen. Gives new meaning to surplus value. But does it?

In almost every instance, union members on the verge of a strike were fearful of the outcome of their action. Nobody wants to walk away from work. Notwithstanding the outcome, in my experience, there is a subjective alchemy some would label as spiritual in these fights. The alchemy happens when there develops a collective commitment to a higher purpose that people are willing to fight for. Their bond becomes stronger than their fear.

There is also the importance of having the fight, risking it all. Anything can happen. Our now Governor of California Gavin Newsom, as Mayor of San Francisco once faced a choice. Public Health Nurses were ready to circle San Francisco City Hall with red tape to demonstrate their objection to the City’s failure to negotiate a fair and equitable contract. The Mayor was presented with two press releases: One showed him cutting the red tape to get to an agreement with the nurses that would ensure patient safety and their safety. The other showed him tied up in City Hall in the red tape. Which one do you think he chose, while cameras were ready?

As a storyteller, I know first-hand, there is nothing more powerful than a compelling narrative. It’s what moved people to action in every strike we led. There is no app for that. No AI can come close. The power of the narrative is why during the 50’s Red Scare, the Right went after Writers/Storytellers and the Trade Unionists. In this historic strike action, we have both joined together to lead this fight. More than ever in this fact optional atmosphere we need people’s truth not machine manufactured truth, fiction or nonfiction.

As true now as it has been in any labor conflict; you get what your big enough to take. With SAG/AFTRA now on strike to join the writers who’ve been out for weeks, it’s time for the bosses to sit down to find their way to a deal that’s fair and that respects the creative work that fuels an entire industry.