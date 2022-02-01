Short Films And Episodics From Sundance 2022

by on

One of the underappreciated (and money-friendly) options of the Sundance Film Festival’s online version has been the Explorer Pass. Compared to passes for feature length films or single ticket films, this pass allowed users to check out for the duration of the recently concluded Sundance Film Festival as many offerings in the Shorts Program, Indie Episodic, and New Frontier sections as they liked.

But not being able to claim bragging rights to have seen the next “Sorry We Missed You” or “Summer Of Soul” early doesn’t mean the viewer was left with the cinematic equivalent of scraps. Consider some of what was caught via Explorer Pass at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival:

Zachary Quinto, who’s made a name for himself via the recent “Star Trek” movies and the series “Heroes,” starred in Sam Max’s directorial debut “Chaperone.” Max had been named one of the Top 100 New Hollywood Writers on 2018’s Young And Hungry list.

This short film concerned an unnamed man (Quinto) who’d been hired by another unnamed young man for a job. It involved taking the client to an anonymous country house. There, the client could indulge in pleasures both pharmaceutical and carnal. But indulging such hedonism was not the job’s endgame.

Max kept the viewer’s attention riveted by tantalizing said viewer throughout the film. A request for a junk food meal just for the toy offered with the meal meant a lot more than just an act of childish whimsy. Refreshingly, there was no expository dialogue to provide a forced explanation of what both characters already knew. The titular role taken by Quinto’s character came off as one he’d done countless times before. There was an evenness and confidence in the voice of Quinto’s character that suggested he prized the neat execution of his job.

“Chaperone” ultimately displayed the confidence of a creator who knew their audience was willing to meet them halfway in understanding a story, and effectively avoided abusing that trust.

***

Before director Garrett Bradley directed the Academy Award-nominated documentary “Time,” her documentary short “Alone” took the 2017 Sundance Film Festival’s Short Film Jury Award. It eventually was acquired for the New York Times Op-Doc series.

The film centered on Alone Watts, a woman whose boyfriend Desmond Watson was currently in jail. The two obviously loved each other, as could be heard in statements from both Alone and Desmond. But what kind of future could they have together when Desmond was stuck in the legal limbo of neither being tried nor given a sentence?

Bradley captured how the criminal justice system was in its way not that far removed from slavery. Both systems still specialized in the breaking up of Black families, and the power imbalance often felt insurmountable.

But the dramatic highlight of the short came from an incident not seen on screen. Alone had gone to her mother to obtain her blessing to marry Desmond. When that meeting took place, though, the camera was left pointing at the closed front door of the mother’s home. However, the viewer could hear quite clearly the mother’s screams of disapproval at her daughter’s plans.

***

Juan Alejandro Ramirez’ “Solo Un Cargador (Only A Porter),” like “Alone,” screened this year as part of Sundance’s anniversary celebration of showing short films. LIke the Bradley film, it was a documentary, but Ramirez’ film was a more impressionistic effort.

The film followed a fictional porter as he talked about his life. His main form of employment was carrying heavy loads of baggage, some as tall as him, by foot over the mountains of Peru. Whether the job was for the tourists visiting Peru or someone else, the cargador was not seen as an individual, just a strong pair of legs and a strong back.

Though the film’s footage seemed to track one particular sad-eyed cargador, the viewer learned at the end that the film’s narrator was actually a fictional composite. His on-screen experiences and feelings were the product of interviews with many actual cargadores.

Ramirez refreshingly didn’t romanticize the cargador. He allowed that his “subject” can get into pointless fights with his wife yet never bring himself to apologize. His fictional porter also tried to find humor in being treated as exotic backdrop for a departing tourist rather than an actual person. The porter’s dreams of travel noticeably didn’t include transportation by foot.

In a way, the director captured the central tragic contradiction of his subject’s existence. On one hand, he wanted to have his individual worth recognized by others. On the other hand, he couldn’t escape being viewed as a mere peon.

***

A relatively new addition to the Sundance Film Festival lineup was the Indie Episodic section. Under this umbrella, the festival showed everything from the pilot episode of a series to a series’ complete season. Readers will remember that “Four Feet High” was one such episodic showing at Sundance.

“Culture Beat” from director/writer/star Andre Hyland and co-director Kitao Sakurai attempted to mix “Da Ali G Show”-level shenanigans with ribbing of high culture institutions. In the episode screened at Sundance, the targets were art gallery curators being asked “What’s Up With Art?” However, the decidedly unfunny results merely showed that there’s a certain artistry in displaying humorously innocent stupidity…and Hyland didn’t know how to achieve that.

***

Far funnier, relatively speaking, was Theda Hammel’s “My Trip To Spain.” It mined its humor from a more interesting character-based setup involving cosmetic surgery and house-sitting.

Successful transwoman Alexis (director/writer Hammel) planned to head to Spain for a few weeks to get some cosmetic surgery to make her face more feminine. While she was gone, her friend Charlie would house-sit. However, her grumpy friend wasn’t on board with losing a face he was familiar with. Also, he hoped to break the strain of pandemic-related isolation by hooking up with handyman/gardener Bruno.

Hammel didn’t quite succeed in making her character’s neuroses funny or even entertaining. Maybe an extra bit of comic exaggeration might have helped. Fortunately, the actor playing Charlie provided the right degree of unhappiness about his friend’s impending changes. He never came off as either a pill or insufferable.

Maybe there might be comic potential here. But the show’s fictional world would need further expansion.

***

The best of what this writer saw in the Indie Episodics section was “The Dark Heart,” an engrossing true crime mini-series that needed to be shown on The Sundance Channel ASAP. The Festival only showed the first half of the series, which ended on a cliffhanger.

Helming the series was director Gustav Moller, whose acclaimed suspense film “The Guilty” was recently remade for Netflix. Moller’s mini-series drew from a notorious Swedish crime that also became the basis for a book written by Joakim Palmkvist.

The story focussed on two women of very different backgrounds.

Sanna had returned from forestry school to the family home in Southern Sweden. She was full of ideas for improving the family timber business. However, patriarch Bengt had little patience for computers or other newfangled ideas Sanna had. Then again, the old man still wanted his daughter to inherit the family business.

The father-daughter relationship suffered further strain thanks to Sanna’s romantic involvement with Marcus, son of one of Bengt’s tenant farmers. Friction between Bengt and Marcus’ family also didn’t help matters. Added to the mix were local rumors about Marcus’ violent tendencies.

Tanja ran Missing People Sweden. While her volunteer organization did succeed at finding missing people, the group didn’t always get the proper public credit Tanja desired.

Of course, Sanna’s and Tanja’s stories would intersect. But they did so in a startling way that will not be spoiled here

The fascination of this series lay in getting to know the two lead characters. Sanna was clearly torn between loyalty to her father and her love for Marcus. She was convinced her father would eventually learn to accept her lover. Tanja, on the other hand, had a personal reason for helping missing people be found. Meanwhile, her personal life was far from satisfying. Her divorced husband couldn’t care less about her missing person work. Her work history wasn’t terribly impressive.

Yet as events will shake out, Tanja would become obsessed with a particular missing person case. And it would be one that revolved around a central question: how do you prove a crime had been committed when there was no evidence of a crime? Here’s hoping viewers who’ve seen this enthralling mini-series’ first half will have their questions answered.

(“Alone” can be found in the NY Times Op-Docs archives.)