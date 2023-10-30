SFUSD High School Task Force Fails Students

by on

The High School Task Force, as described in the original June 2022 resolution, was a worthy endeavor. Had it been conducted effectively, it could have provided the SFUSD with valuable information and recommendations to improve all of the district’s high schools. Unfortunately, the contractor failed in their job and walked away with $0.5 million of our schools’ precious funds.

How did something worthy go so wrong?

In June 2022, the Board of Education passed a resolution creating a high school task force for the San Francisco Unified School District. The task force, which was to be led by an independent facilitator, was charged to:

Gather input from the community on what it needs and wants from the district’s high schools

Understand and summarize the current portfolio of the district’s high schools in terms of offerings and student outcomes

Provide recommendations to the superintendent on ways to improve policies, practices, and programs for better student outcomes

Examine admissions policies for both selective admissions and comprehensive high schools

In September 2022, the SFUSD executed a $0.5 million contract with Kelefors Consulting, LLC to lead the work. Kelefors recently issued a six-page final report containing high-level recommendations for the district. Unfortunately, the report failed on each of the four points it was charged to address.

Gather input from the community

Kelefors unnecessarily defined “community” extremely narrowly, as they only surveyed current SFUSD high school students and families.

K-8 students and families were excluded from Kelefors’ definition of “community.” It made no sense to not ask future high school attendees what they were looking for in a school.

Also excluded from Kelefors’ definition of “community” were non-SFUSD San Francisco high school students and their families. San Francisco has one of the highest percentages of families in the nation who have opted out of the public schools. However, the task force gathered no data to understand why these families left and how to make the district relevant so that they return.

The district has a goal of 70% of high school graduates being college- and career-ready by 2027. However, there was no effort to include San Francisco’s business community and the task force has no data on what traits local employers desire in a graduate. Similarly, we are not aware of any effort to speak with representatives of the University of California or Cal State systems.

San Francisco has large numbers of monolingual residents, so the contract allocated $44,690 for language translation and interpretation. However, Kelefors provided interpretation at only two meetings. At the meeting on September 9, a member of the public had to volunteer to provide Chinese translation. The survey questions were translated, but Kelefors’ final report omits disclosing how many surveys were actually answered in Chinese or Spanish.

Understand and summarize the current portfolio

The HSTF’s final report provides no summary of the offerings and student outcomes by high school or at the portfolio level.

Provide recommendations to the superintendent

For the data that Kelefors gathered, the final report makes no representation about controls in data collection or if any data gathered can be considered statistically acceptable. Although Kelefors reported receiving survey responses from 10,000 high school students, families and staff, it used hand-picked focus groups to challenge the findings of the large-scale survey.

This methodology for the use of focus groups is flawed. Typically, focus groups are used to provide insight on issues identified in large-scale surveys. Instead, Kelefors used surveys and focus groups as side-by-side tools, suggesting that data identified in small, non-random samples are representative of the broader population. As discussed below, Kelefors chose a finding from a small focus group and dismissed the finding from the broad survey.

Due to the unacceptable use of data and data-collection tools, Kelefors’ recommendations to the superintendent are unfounded, biased and should not be taken under consideration.

Examine admissions policies

Kelefors examined Lowell’s admissions policy from a biased perspective.

In Kelefors’ district-wide survey, 1,932 students, families, and staff from Lowell responded. This community within Lowell, along with students, families and staff from high schools across San Francisco totaling 10,000, favored keeping Lowell’s merit-based admissions, a finding consistent with other surveys done of the broader San Francisco population. The voices from the 10,000 responses were negated when Kelefors also conducted a focus group of 23 Lowell students, <1% of Lowell’s student population, and chose the opinion of the small group.

Despite the charge to examine selective admissions, 87% of the <1% of Lowell students in the focus group conducted during the 2022-23 school year were freshmen and sophomores, the two lottery-admissions cohorts. Ignoring the overwhelming support for merit-based admissions from its own 10,000 response survey, Kelefors’ final report recommended reducing or eliminating merit-based admissions based on the input of the 23-student focus group. This is an extreme case of cherry picking outcomes.

Conclusion

Due to Kelefors failing in its job, the final product is effectively worthless to SFUSD. Kelefors let down the students, the district and the entire San Francisco community.

