SFUSD Facilities is Digging Itself a Bigger Hole

Nearly 6 years and $744 million dollars later, the Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee (CBOC) of the San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD) has so many questions for the Facilities staff. Why aren’t there more Committee members? Is spending out of scope? Why are old audit recommendations being followed? Those facilities staff are the same ones prepping to ask City voters for over $1 billion in November 2023.

Forty-three percent (43%) of voters polled in May deemed public schools and teachers are worthy of more funding. Yet facilities bonds need 55% voter approval. And in this past June election, the $400 million MUNI transportation and street safety bond proposition A failed to get the 66.7% threshold, ending up with 65.1% support. Is the plan a dice roll of faith as the people doing the work under deliver?

November 2016 was indeed a different time in the City, when that Facilities Bond passed with nearly 80% support. That effort to get $744 million was organized, recruiting the Arts community to support a proposed new downtown arts campus, and recruiting the Buena Vista Horace Mann K-8 school community to support modernization of school sites. Those two groups have had their hopes very much delayed. And of the 2 new planned schools in Bayview and Mission Bay, one is near to having its design complete, after years of planning.

District facilities have been putting a lot of the money to good use– modernizing several old school sites, improving school yards, upgrading kitchen facilities and Information Technology equipment.

The volunteer citizens overseeing such spending do not dispute such work and support the progress. What is being questioned is how their efforts to oversee have been repeatedly met with stalls and deflections. At heart to such questions is if money has been spent wisely and appropriately.

The agenda for this past Wednesday’s CBOC meeting was ambitious with several complex items. In the end, the meeting basically ended up a discussion without resolution of one item. Where were the new CBOC members? Former CBOC Chair Ann Hsu left her position in March when she was appointed School Board Commissioner. Another member was on pregnancy leave. The CBOC had been operating just above quorum for months as facilities staff came up with reasons for their slow efforts in this area.

Several qualified citizen volunteers submitted their applications in March and April. (I am one of the applicants.) Staff interviewed many of them soon thereafter. One applicant, Patrick Wolff, who had been attending and commenting in many of the prior CBOC meetings, was being refused by staff as he was an “acquaintance” of interim Chair and District grandparent Rex Ridgeway. Incredulous, Ridgeway pointed out how the current CBOC had a decades-long acquaintance and a former direct report of the Head of Facilities.

As that item was left again unresolved at the end of the meeting, the agenda topic of bond money spending on attorney fees was not discussed. A recent news article in the San Francisco Chronicle detailed how the District paid $525,000 in attorney fees over the controversial George Washington High School murals litigation. District counsel Danielle Houck defended the appropriate use of such monies as addressing “psychological harm to students” was part of the scope of bond language for “remediation of health and safety risks.”

Ridgeway, likening the spending to using a “slush fund,” said the District was relying on Board Meeting public comment for evidence of such psychological harm. Mission District resident and attorney Greg Chopskie explained to the Chronicle reporter that the District has lost the public’s trust and said, “The money was supposed to be used to fix schools, not pay lawyers.”

The CBOC may not be able to convince the District to have the general operating budget refund such monies, but they may pursue this concern to another body in Sacramento or elsewhere.

One explicit responsibility of the CBOC is approval of the annual audits of facilities spending. The 2021 audit, months overdue, will be another one delivered late. The same auditor has been delivering several other audits for the District on schedule for other budgets, year after year. The 2020 audit has been on the agenda for several months. Staff have yet to address a stated audit recommendation to define a “normal” scope of a change order, whether a mistake is due to the architect or due to unforeseen circumstances. The financial implications of such change orders can reach tens of thousands of dollars for each instance.

Now, with a new Superintendent and 3 recently appointed Board of Education Commissioners, the CBOC, and by extension the public, will be interested to see if there is any change in the actions of the Facilities staff.