SFUSD Advisory Committees Need Help

The San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD) many Advisory Committees perform

numerous important contributions of parent voice, spending review, and support of

underrepresented subgroups. Yet their work depends on active volunteer parent participation,

hard to do when so many Committees are barely at quorum. As the school year preparations

ramp up, perhaps the SFUSD and new Superintendent Matt Wayne can encourage sign ups.

Nuts and bolts work, accountability, and community feedback are always in need. The memory

of the cringe hours-long rejection of Parents Advisory Committee candidate and former district

parent Seth Brenzel in February 2021 still lingers. Yet the awkward handling of parent advisory

committee feedback may be the bigger concern, and the bigger opportunity for improvement.

The District’s largest and arguably most important advisory committee, PEEF-CAC, is a prime

example. For those not on top of such acronyms, PEEF-CAC is short for Public Education

Enrichment Fund- Citizen Advisory Committee, the group that looks into the annual $75 million

of taxpayer money that helps fund sports, libraries, arts, music, and other programs. Board of

Education Commissioner Lainie Motamedi was recently co-chair of the group.

Year after year, the PEEF-CAC politely finds different ways to make the same requests. The

recent 2022-23 Recommendation 4 reads, “The CAC recommends that the District seek ways to

integrate student and family voices into program evaluation information, such as through

surveys and focus groups.”

More importantly, recommendations of supplying data and avoiding any concerns of slush funds

may be worthwhile finally implementing. PEEF-CAC recommendation 1 reads, “The CAC

recommends that PEEF-funded programs be required to reflect on their prior year’s data and

the progress made and incorporate this data into new goals for the coming year…”

Reassurances and promises to do better may have worked in the past. Scrutiny of spending is

likely to continue, as the use of school facility bond funds for legal fees has drawn much

attention.

As teachers and families plead for funding, voters can weigh in this November. Supervisor

Hillary Ronen has put forth a Student Success Fund Charter Amendment, which can provide

$60 million to schools every year.

Voters will definitely show up this November, given the big stakes in everything from items of

national attention, like abortion rights, to items of local interest, including 18 likely local

propositions. For better or worse, the fate of this school funding Charter Amendment will reflect

what the voters feel about the direction and execution of Superintendent Wayne and Board

President Jenny Lam.

The new efforts to steer the Board of Education towards better governance and more focus on

student outcomes are cautiously welcomed so far. Yet District operations, under Superintendent

Wayne, like teacher paychecks and teacher recruiting could still be improved.

The onus of support for thread-bare populated advisory committees lies with both the District

and Board Commissioners.

PEEF-CAC has nine filled positions and fifteen openings. Board President Lam and Board Vice

President Kevine Boggess have only filled one of two of their appointments, a gap of years of

inaction. If the District Head General Counsel Danielle Houck followed written Board Policy

1220, there would be many more openings. Here is part of the Policy: “The term of a committee

member shall extend from August 1st through July 31st.”

What about the Parents Advisory Committee (PAC)? The website appears uneven, with missing

meetings and other items. Such meeting notices need to follow the state Brown Act. And

volunteer parents have thus far been prevented from joining as “the PAC sometimes leaves

seats open to conduct outreach in specific communities that are under-represented among PAC

members.” Arbitrary much? It’s hard to tell how many parents are currently on this Committee.

Can it truly represent the voices of the families of 45,000+ students?

The Committee membership of the other Advisory Committees are also far from a clear status.

For the important Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee (CBOC), overseeing spending of $744

million of bond facilities money, District staff have delayed volunteers from joining. After

interviews in April, the August CBOC meeting membership has yet to grow.

Parents want to support the District this coming school year. School site volunteerism is

encouraged. Yet for the larger district-wide roles, how much will parent efforts be recognized?