SFFILM 66 Festival Preview

America’s oldest continuously running international film festival is back. It’s the 66th edition of the San Francisco International Film Festival (hereafter “SFFILM 66”). This year’s edition runs from April 13-23, 2023.

A number of changes mark SFFILM 66. The virtual track of recent years has been abandoned for a totally in-person event. New venues such as the CGV Cinemas on Van Ness Avenue and Oakland’s Grand Lake Theater are being deployed this year.

This year’s SFFILM offerings have a heavier Bay Area emphasis. The subjects of films screening at SFFILM 66 include Stephen Curry, San Francisco SRO hotel residents, and a 13-foot tall teen living in modern-day Oakland.

SFFILM 66 kicks off with Peter Nicks’ “Stephen Curry: Underrated.” This documentary portrait of the Golden State Warriors superstar alternates background information on Curry’s life (e.g. Curry’s early years at North Carolina’s Davidson College) with footage of the 2021-2022 Golden State Warriors championship season. Nicks shows why Curry is someone who continually defies others’ expectations of his capabilities.

Underestimation of others also serves as a key theme in Kevin Duncan Wong’s feature-length documentary “Home Is A Hotel,” an expansion of his short of the same name. The film takes viewers into the worlds of San Francisco’s SRO (Single Room Occupancy) hotels, the places where a roof over one’s head is offered to those with a lower income or those who just want to get off the city’s streets. Yet the needs of these residents extend way beyond just having a place to stay, and may be beyond the abilities of SRO staff to redress.

Local filmmaker W. Kamau Bell returns to SFFILM with his new documentary “1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed.” It travels around the S.F. Bay Area to meet mixed-race children and their families, who talk about their joys and struggles. At the film’s core is this question: how do you define yourself when society pressures you to stay within neat social categories?

Another child dealing with tough personal questions is Margaret Simon, the heroine of “Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret.” Kelly Fremon Craig helms this adaptation of Judy Blume’s titular classic about a New Jersey tween having to deal with both the first stirrings of adolescence and her religious identity. (Margaret’s the child of a Jewish father and a Christian mother.)

Sophia Mocorrea’s Sundance-winning short “The Kidnapping Of The Bride” brings the clash of cultures issue to the wedding ceremony itself. Luisa is an Argentinian who’s marrying the German Fred. While love and good humor help ease the stresses of preparing for the wedding, it can’t do anything for certain fixed parental expectations…such as the Teutonic custom referenced in the film’s title.

Selcen Ergun’s drama “Snow And The Bear” takes aim at provincial male sexism. Dedicated nurse Asli relocates to a chilly remote Turkish provincial town bordered by a forest. The inhabitants constantly warn her of the supposed threat of bear attacks but not of the perils created by the town’s environment of toxic masculinity.

Ian Kim’s short “My Sisters In The Stars: The Story Of Lee Yong-soo” introduces viewers to its titular subject, one of the last surviving WWII-era Japanese comfort women.

Estefania “Beba” Contreras and Silvia del Carmen Castanos’ personal documentary “Hummingbirds” touches on such hot-button issues as deportation of undocumented immigrants and punitive anti-abortion legislation. At its center are the filmmakers, two teens in Laredo, Texas doing what they can to rebel against the tightening circle of political and social repression…including celebrating their love for each other.

“Hummingbirds” would not have come into being without the support of this year’s Mel Novikoff Award recipient, Firelight Media. Documentary filmmaker Stanley Nelson co-founded this nonprofit supporter of filmmakers of color. In conjunction with the award ceremony, there will be a screening of Nelson’s documentary “The Black Panthers: Vanguard Of The Revolution.” This feature recounts the history of the Panthers through the stories and recollections of the lesser-known rank-and-file members who did the daily work that kept the Panthers going. Law enforcement may have wiped out the Panthers, but the cops oddly did nothing about the racism and police brutality that made the Panthers’ existence a necessity.

Another director being honored at SFFILM 66 is Mary Harron, whose cult classic “American Psycho” screens this month on Hulu. Harron’s new film “Daliland” offers a look at the mid-1970s world of egomaniac surrealist Salvador Dali. The film’s guide to Dali’s life is art-school dropout turned NYC art gallery worker James. What begins as a money drop job to Dali (Sir Ben Kingsley in best scenery-chewing form) and wife Gala (Barbara Sukowa) becomes an entree into a milieu of parties full of beautiful people and a cornucopia of recreational pharmaceuticals.

A less addictive form of relaxation is the handmade sweat lodge that’s the setting for Anna Hints’ Sundance World Cinema Documentary award-winning film “Smoke Sauna Sisterhood.” Over the course of several seasons, the lodge serves a group of Estonian women as both a place of stress relief and communal love and acceptance.

Connection maintained over a far longer time period is at the center of Celine Song’s semi-autobiographical “Past Lives,” the SFFILM 66 Centerpiece Film. Nora and Hae Sung’s budding romance in a Seoul primary school got abruptly terminated when Nora’s family emigrated to Canada. A dozen years later, playwriting student Nora reconnects with Hae Sung online and the duo imagine reuniting. But that in-person reunion won’t happen for another dozen years during Hae Sung’s visit to New York City. Has the passage of so much time permanently altered the connection between these two people?

A more fraught reunion takes place in Diego Cespedes’ short “The Melting Creatures.” The venue is a secluded community hiding from the sun. Visiting the community are a trans woman and her daughter, who are there to see the trans woman’s ex-lover.

In Sebastian Pinon-Silva and Canela Reyes’ documentary “La Bonga,” Thomas Wolfe’s famous remark that “you can’t go home again” gets put to a test Wolfe hadn’t conceived of. 20 years ago, the inhabitants of the Colombian farming village of La Bonga were forced to flee their town rather than face probable death from the arriving right-wing paramilitaries. Now they return to a village that has been heavily reclaimed by the jungle and try to reconstruct what was lost.

At least the city in Maria Luisa Santos and Carlo Nasisse’s short “Direcciones (Addresses)” still exists. However, it’s a place without street addresses. What sorts of memories or senses of place can be born in such a city?

The inhabitants of the Appalachian community in Elaine McMillion Sheldon’s documentary “King Coal” have a strong sense of place. But as this former coal miner’s daughter shows, what kind of future can the community have given the increasing obsolescence of coal?

Sarvnik Kaur’s SFFILM Documentary Fund recipient “Against The Tide” also deals with the intersection of ecological and economic concerns. Rakesh and Ganesh are fisherman friends from Mumbai’s Koli community. They both want to change their fortunes in the face of declining Arabian Sea fish stocks and growing indebtedness. Rakesh opts for using fishing methods that have been passed down for generations. Ganesh tries modern methods that yield bigger short-term catches but at the cost of increased overfishing. Yet will either friend succeed in their goal?

In previous SFFILM festivals, just one film has received the Sloane Science On Screen Award. This year, two films are receiving that honor. Matt Johnson’s “BlackBerry” delivers a fictionalized re-telling of how Mike Lazaridis founded a company in 1996 with the then-radical goal of putting a computer inside a phone. The company’s invention, popularly referred to as a “CrackBerry,” sweeps the business world…until competitors successfully take Lazaridis’ idea one step further. Sophie Barthes’ “The Pod Generation” is set in a near-future New York City where biotech has just created a portable artificial womb for incubating fetuses. This invention is a godsend for upscale couple Rachel (Emilia Clarke) and Alvy (Chiwetel Ejiofor), whose desire for a child clashes with Rachel’s desire for promotion. But how emotionally connected will the couple be to their pod baby or each other?

A different sort of medical procedure is at the core of Penny Lane’s new and highly personal documentary “Confessions Of A Good Samaritan.” The procedure in question is a kidney donation, popularly known as a Good Samaritan donation. When Lane decides to donate one of her kidneys, the act sparks a search into the history of surgical medicine as well as Lane’s own musings on what it means to be a good person.

In Santiago Zermeno’s hypnotic short “Regard Silence,” see how the gestures of Mexican Sign Language can be a medium for telling spellbinding stories or arresting poetry.

Alison O’Daniel’s unusual documentary “The Tuba Thieves” does involve a rash of tuba thefts at Los Angeles high schools. But it’s via the documentary feature’s mostly deaf cast that the viewer is invited to experience the world through their perspective as well as taking the background noise of the world into the foreground.

Though Adamu Chau’s “What These Walls Won’t Hold” was filmed during the coronavirus pandemic, it is not a COVID movie. Instead, this ex-San Quentin Prison convict’s film is about the efforts in both prison and community to reform the current prison system.

A film director who masterfully worked in the genre of crime is the subject of Mark Cousins’ “My Name Is Alfred Hitchcock.” Cousins’ tribute takes the form of a posthumous lecture by the Master Of Suspense on his career. Actor Alistair McGowan may be the voice of Hitchcock, but the entertaining insights were written by Cousins. The documentary’s a mix of scholarship and entertainment and is peppered with clips from the director’s many films.

Cousins is also being honored with this year’s Persistence Of Vision Award, which is dedicated this year to the late but beloved Tom Luddy. Cousins has made an impressive career out of documentaries on film that balance both his great erudition on the subject and a clever wit. Accompanying the award ceremony will be a screening of Cousins’ new documentary “The March On Rome.” The title refers to a 1922 march by the fascist Black Shirts from Naples to Rome. The march would facilitate Benito Mussolini’s rise to power. Aiding the marchers’ efforts would be Umberto Paradisi’s record of the march “A Noi!” Cousins dissects Paradisi’s propaganda piece to show the key fascist myth it was built on as well as the film’s demonstration of how lies can alter history.

One current lie being peddled by America’s radical right-wingers, the ideological descendants of the Black Shirts, is that Ukraine’s struggle to withstand its invasion by Russia is not something Americans should support. Powerfully rebutting that notion is Mantas Kvedaravicius and Hanna Bilbrova’s documentary “Mariupolis 2.” This documentary, shot in March 2022, is set in and around Mariupolis’ Christian Baptist Evangelical Church. Without comment or narration, the film captures ordinary citizens attempting in various ways to survive in the midst of the bombs dropping on their city.

Another city where ordinary people thrive in the midst of stressful lives is the setting for SFFILM 66’s Closing Night Film. Local filmmaker Boots Riley’s “I’m A Virgo” takes viewers to modern-day Oakland for his first foray into episodic television. However, it could be argued there’s nothing ordinary about Riley’s teenage protagonist Cootie. He’s spent a lifetime hidden from the world because he’s 13 feet tall. But now he’s out and about in the world, and just wants to see what life has to offer.

SFFILM has been around long enough that it has undergone changes ranging from different venues to programming additions and subtractions. What matters is the willingness of filmgoers in the know to try what the current year’s festival has to offer.

(For further information about SFFILM 66’s offerings and to order advance tickets, go to www.sffilm.org .)