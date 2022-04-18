SFFILM 65 Preview

by on

"Riotsville, U.S.A."

With the slogan “Welcome Back To The Movies,” the 65th edition of SFFILM (formerly the San Francisco International Film Festival) returns this year to offer patrons in-person theatrical screenings. Sporting over 130 feature, short, and mid-length films from 56 countries, this anniversary festival runs from April 21 – May 1, 2022 at such venues as the Castro Theater, the Roxie Theater, and the Pacific Film Archive.

Reaching the 65th edition makes SFFILM the longest running film festival in the Americas. For this writer, that realization spurs reflection on memorable experiences encountered at previous festivals. Hirokazu Kore-eda, the Dardenne Brothers, and Agnes Varda became favorite directors thanks to SFFILM screenings of their films. Who could ever forget the Castro Theatre presenting director Werner Herzog in person or the unique live theater presentation of Guy Maddin’s “Brand Upon The Brain?” And while it took literal decades for Stanley Kwan’s luminous “Center Stage (aka The Actress)” to be available in the edition seen at SFFILM, how long will it take for an American distributor to do the same for Jorge Fons’ searing chamber political drama “Red Dawn” (shown at SFFILM as “Red Sunrise”)?

What potential memorable experiences will viewers find at SFFILM 65?

Opening Night Film “Stay Awake” comes from SFFILM-supported director Jamie Sisley. Opioid addict Michelle (Chrissy Metz, “This Is Us”) wages a daily fight for sobriety against the guilt and shame brought by her illness. That fight frequently forces her teenage sons Derek and Ethan to wander the streets looking for her before she succumbs to the temptation of getting the next fix.

Oakland artist Reid Davenport brings his new personal documentary “I Didn’t See You There.” The filmmaker, who happens to be wheelchair-bound, reflects on growing up in Connecticut, American fascination with freak shows, and the daily frustrations of dealing with able-bodied people blocking sidewalks and access ramps. Shooting the film from the perspective of his wheelchair is one reason Davenport’s film took a Sundance Directing Award for US Documentary.

Another award recipient appearing at SFFILM 65 is U.C. Berkeley professor and filmmaker Trinh T. Minh-ha. She’s receiving this year’s SFFILM’s Persistence Of Vision Award. Besides an on stage conversation with U.C. Berkeley Assistant Professor Rizvana Bradley, there will be a screening of the director’s new film “What About China?” It’s a video essay about the mercurial nature of China. The film attempts to interrogate the nation’s past, present, and future by drawing from such sources as decades-old footage of Chinese rural life, poetry, and the concept of generational transmission of values and ideas.

A different sort of inquiry into the nature of national identity can be found in Eva Longoria Baston’s documentary feature debut “La Guerra Civil.” This film directed by the “Desperate Housewives” actress uses the legendary boxer rivalry between Mexican Julio Cesar Chavez and Mexican-American Oscar De La Hoya to examine the 1990s’ cultural divide. That rivalry would lead to an epic bout between the two fighters in 1996.

Think militarized police are a relatively new phenomenon? Sierra Pettingill’s chilling feature documentary essay “Riotsville, USA” uses clips from US military recordings and 1960s broadcast TV to show how model towns were created to train cops and soldiers in methods for “pacifying” antiwar protesters. Even the Civil Rights Movement (rather than, say, the Ku Klux Klan) was treated as a domestic terrorist breeding ground.

1960s law enforcement probably saw Black Panther Party co-founder Huey P. Newton as a domestic terrorist. When Newton was arrested for murdering an Oakland cop in 1967, the police were very likely licking their chops at the prospect of Newton’s imprisonment and/or execution. The mid-length documentary “American Justice On Trial” recounts the events of Newton’s 1968 murder trial. Directors Andrew Abrahams and Herb U. Ferrette II show how placing racial issues front and center affected the trial’s course. Newton jury foreman David Harper offers intriguing information about the trial.

Festival favorite Sam Green’s newest documentary takes a huge step away from his earlier film about the Weather Underground. In “32 Sounds,” Green narrates this exploration of “the auditory aspects of film” through 32 unique sound experiences. Get ready to notice everything from a Zamboni going over an ice rink to the relaxing effect of a cat’s purr.

For a different exercise in mind-bending, try Anisia Uzeyman and Saul Williams’ stunning “Neptune Frost.” It’s set in a Rwandan genderqueer community of hackers and techno poets. Plot matters less than sampling various styles and rhythms. Matalusa mines the essential cell phone ingredient known as coltan. Neptune is a messiah figure who can switch genders at will. Along the way, listening to dance music is a key to entering other dimensions. Ingesting recreational pharmaceuticals before the screening might enhance the viewing experience.

Wowed by Michelle Yeoh’s amazing lead performance in “Everything Everywhere All At Once?” Come see her in person on the Castro stage as she’s interviewed about her career by “Killing Eve” star Sandra Oh.

The Centerpiece Film spot goes to Abi Damaris Corbin’s drama “892.” When his monthly disability check fails to arrive, desperate ex-Marine Brian Brown-Easley (John Boyega) holds up a Wells Fargo bank and takes two employees hostage. Will Veteran Affairs listen to this forgotten soldier’s plight and cut him that much-needed check? Based on an unfortunately true story.

Cousins Hamouda and Ismail conduct a risky daily commute. They’re the subjects of Mohammed Abugeth and Daniel Carsenty’s documentary “The Devil’s Drivers.” What makes their commute so risky is that they’re trying to smuggle Palestinian workers into Israel via gaps in the country’s apartheid wall. If the IDF catches them, it’s automatic prison time.

A more domestic type of civil disobedience is recounted in the Tia Lessin and Emma Pildes documentary “The Janes.” Just 50 years ago, the major options for American women dealing with unwanted or unplanned pregnancies were either gambling on potentially life-threatening back-alley abortions or trying usually ineffective home remedies. Between 1968 to 1973, a group of brave women in the Chicago area created a third option. The Jane collective, as it was called, established an underground network which helped 11,000 women obtain safe and affordable abortions.

Actress Luana Bajrami makes her writing/directing debut with the drama “The Hill Where Lionesses Roar.” Li, Qe, and Jeta are Kosovar teens who want to escape the dead end futures and abusive households that their hometown offers them. Obtaining university education could be their way out. So they hatch a crazy plan that winds up putting them at odds with the rest of their town…but might also offer them a moment of freedom and much more.

Tony Award winner Sarah Jones turns her solo show “Sell/Buy/Date” into a hybrid documentary. Jones may be going around the country investigating the lives of actual sex workers. But the performer/playwright lets her subjects take the lead to talk about such subjects as sex work, criminalization, and sex trafficking. Meryl Streep serves as Executive Producer.

Ready to see Aubrey Plaza play a woman embracing the wrong side of the law? That’s what happens in John Patton Ford’s feature film “Emily The Criminal.” Then again, Plaza’s character doesn’t really have any other financial way out. She’s penned in by crippling student loan debt, an assault conviction, and the pittance being paid by the gig economy. What she doesn’t expect to discover is her talent for white-collar fraud.

An August 2020 Siberia-Moscow flight nearly proved fatal for Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. An attempted poisoning via deadly nerve agent was foiled thanks to the efforts of German doctors. After recovering, Navalny enlisted the help of filmmaker Daniel Roher and a group of sleuths to show the world who tried poisoning him and why. Roher’s efforts resulted in the documentary “Navalny,” a portrait of an amiable man determined to show the world the violence and terror awaiting anyone opposing Russia’s corrupt status quo. Sundance audiences rewarded Roher’s film with a Best US Documentary Award.

“Coded Bias” director Shalini Kantayya’s new documentary “TikTok, Boom” offers a holistic look at the popular video-sharing platform TikTok. On one hand, TikTok influencers can make fortunes on the platform. On the other hand, discussing incendiary topics will get a user quickly censored. And the platform’s data mining operations for its Chinese parent company should worry users.

Viral videos cause headaches for a talking mollusk named Marcel (voice of Jenny Slate). His quiet life of looking after his Nana Connie (Isabella Rosselini) and talking about his garden and musical tastes gets upended when videos of Marcel’s ruminations become so popular that “60 Minutes”’ Lesley Stahl wants to do a story on him. Dean Fleischer-Camp’s feature-length film “Marcel The Shell With Shoes On” is based on Slate’s popular animated short. Slate herself will also appear in person at the screening.

A far different sort of innocent embraces adventure in Panah Panahi’s feature film debut “Hit The Road.” He’s the younger son of an eccentric family on an unexpected road trip. But he doesn’t notice his mother’s worried about their car being followed. Nor does the boy wonder about where his older brother is driving to or what sort of trouble the older sibling is in.

Audrey Diwan’s Golden Lion-winning drama “Happening” concerns a young woman in a different sort of trouble. Anne is a working-class literature student in 1960s France. When she unexpectedly gets pregnant, it looks as if her future is ruined. But instead of giving up, she’s determined to obtain an abortion…even if the procedure is illegal and taboo in France. Based on Annie Ernaux’s memoir.

Veteran filmmaker Terence Davies returns to SFFILM with “Benediction.” It may be a biopic of acclaimed anti-war poet Siegfried Sassoon. But it’s also a nonlinear interrogation into the contradictions of Sassoon’s life. His anti-war verse earned him a stay in a psychiatric hospital. He may have happily married and converted to Catholicism. But before then, the poet had affairs with many men including composer Ivor Novello.

Another veteran filmmaker returning to SFFILM is Claire Denis. Her new film “Both Sides Of The Blade” stars Juliette Binoche as a woman torn between two men. Radio host Sara (Binoche) is happily married to ex-rugby star Jean (Vincent Lindon). Sara’s ex-lover Francois (Gregoire Colin) re-enters her life with a job offer for Jean. But when Francois romantically reconnects with Sara, the emotional fireworks start going off.

Also unexpected is the uttering of “Miranda July” and “National Geographic” in the same sentence. But that’s precisely what’s needed to describe Sara Dosa’s documentary feature “Fire Of Love.” Miranda July narrates this National Geographic documentary portrait of married volcanologists Katia and Maurice Krafft. For decades, the couple has traveled around the world to the sites of violent eruptions and even the edges of still-active volcanoes. The passion which the Kraffts bring to their explorations also extend to their personal relationship.

Director Cooper Raiff provides SFFILM 65 with its Closing Night Film “Cha Cha Real Smooth.” Charming recent college graduate Andrew (Raiff) still lives with his mother. Opportunity presents itself when he becomes the go-to party starter for his hometown’s many bar and bat mitzvahs. In the course of his endless revelry, he befriends single mother Domino (Dakota Johnson, “The Lost Daughter”) and her daughter Lola. But when Andrew’s friendship with Domino starts getting deeper, he needs to deal with some hard truths first.

Whichever SFFILM offering catches your eye, come out and join the cinematic celebration.