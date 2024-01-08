SF Public Schools 2024: Be the Change or Face the Change

by on

A funny thing about change– once you open the door to change, it’s hard to stay on top of it. After the recall of three School Board Commissioners in February 2022, the newly constituted Board of Education hired Matt Wayne as the new Superintendent and started a bunch of process reforms based on Visions, Values, Goals, and Guardrails. In 2023, under Board President Kevine Boggess, the Board of Education saw little change to cheer about. Here we are in January 2024, with the Board about to choose the next board of education president.

The board will mainly consider two choices: another year of President Boggess, or a promotion of Vice-President Lisa Weissman-Ward. Any talk of staying the course or taking turns or male or female representation or whatever will be in nomination speeches will be window dressing once again. There will be four or more board members that will want more of 2023 lack of change, or something else, as decided by Mayor-appointed Weissman-Ward.

Boggess has been critical of Superintendent Wayne at times, and supportive at other times. The direction for the Superintendent is where it is hard to find coherence. What to do about the boondoggle catastrophe of the EmPower teacher payroll replacement, and when? What to do about all those unfilled educator positions, now halfway through the school year? What to do about the yawning structural budget deficit? The past year has been characterized by a reactive bunch of Commissioners who complain about the Superintendent’s work after-the-fact. And time passes.

Remember the promise to have board meetings spend half the time on student outcomes? Apparently the board members forgot, because nobody appears to be tracking such a metric. Such is a symptom of a broader lack of vision from the 2023 School Board.

What could Weissman-Ward bring as board president? As a Commissioner, she has shown a caring heart for the broad student community, as she asks for more from the district. Weissman-Ward has not run a prior board meeting or a committee meeting this past year. Any prediction of her leadership style and agenda would largely be a guess.

Speaking of guesses, which of the four Commissioners up for re-election in November 2024 will run again? Commissioner Mark Sanchez has been on the Board from 2001-2009, and from 2016 to now. Commissioner Jenny Lam was appointed to the Board in 2019 and won elections in 2019 and 2020. President Boggess and Commissioner Matt Alexander were elected in 2020. It’s been quite a bit over the past few years.

And what can we expect from Superintendent Wayne in 2024? He hasn’t made it easy on himself as little progress has brought more public frustration, and diminishing trust and faith.

Will he have a good plan for all high schools? Will he have more details on right-sizing the budget as his district administration does not appear to shrink much? Will there be a ~$1 Billion school facilities bond in November 2024? Will teachers get their delayed raises in March?

Wayne’s administration continues to evolve, for whatever that’s worth. He’s bringing on a new General Counsel this week. He is looking for a new Associate Superintendent of Operations, as Dawn Kamalanathan’s last day is February 1, months after her agreeing to a two year contract. He’s losing his Head of Communications. And yet he keeps the Technology Services Officer, who brought in the fiasco EmPower payroll software.

What is very likely is the March 2024 Proposition G, 8th grade algebra, will pass. There is no ballot argument against the proposition, as just about everybody acknowledges that the 10+ year equity math experiment has proven to be a failure. How will the District act after that Proposition passes?

So many questions, as the change is being asked for. Much of the needed change will be tough, and will require painful choices. Yet, if the change isn’t right by the public, the November 2024 elections will bring changes to the school board.