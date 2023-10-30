Should SF Fund Businesses Hurt by Tenderloin Containment Zone?

by on

Two years later SF still uses Tenderloin as drug containment zone

Economic Justice for the Tenderloin!

“The board voted unanimously to tap into some of the $10 million in public funds that the mayor previously set aside to help cover the city’s logistical costs, and use it to cover some portion of business losses.”—SF Chronicle “Some businesses, particularly those located within a 12-block “exclusion zone” in the South of Market neighborhood … have said they expect to incur losses.” SF Standard

I completely support compensating businesses hurt by APEC. But why hasn’t City Hall’s allowing drug dealers and users to deny customer access in Tenderloin and Mid-Market businesses triggered similar offers of compensation.

Last Thursday I had my phone swapped out of my hand and broken while I was taking a photo of the out of control drug market on the 300 block of Hyde (which is why a photo of the scene does not accompany this story). The west side of 300 Hyde is completeley filled with dealers and users.

They control the block.

Morning, noon and night.

Without police interruption.

Tell me why the residents, property owners and small businesses on that block are less deserving of public safety than those in other neighborhoods. Tell me why they are less entitled to compensation than those impacted for a week due to APEC.

Last December over 190 business owners affiliated with the newly formed Tenderloin Business Coalition signed a petition requesting a city refund of their 2022 business and property taxes due to the city’s failure to provide adequate public safety and public health services (See Heather Knight, “Tenderloin businesses pay plenty of taxes. But they’re getting very little from S.F. in exchange,” Dec. 16, 2022).

The petition led to meetings with Mayor Breed and Chief Scott and hopes for improvements—–but nearly a year later the 300 block of Hyde is unchanged and the 600 block of Eddy is still home to users and dealers.

The city must waive all business fees and property taxes from those operating in the Tenderloin/Mid-Market exclusion zone.

I get a key distinction with APEC: one interruption is temporary while the other has gone on for years. But shouldn’t those impacted for a longer period of time get even more compensation?

Is there a single supervisor who will publicly back the community in this time of great need? Is the vision supervisors promote of equity and economic justice limited to their own districts?

San Francisco’s Glaring Hypocrisy

If San Francisco did not promote itself as a progressive city that promotes equity and diversity then City Hall’s sustaining a drug containment zone in the city’s most diverse and largest working-class neighborhood would make sense. After all, affluent cities like San Francisco often try to exclude poor and working people.

But San Francisco claims to be different.

San Francisco creates affordable housing on blocks that the city allows to be taken over by drug dealers and users. Sites like TNDC’s new family housing project at Turk and Larkin, whose glass windows have been boarded up for weeks due to vandalism. The project is next door to an ongoing drug scene on Larkin. Subjecting low income tenants to such conditions is not progressive. Rather, it is the worst example of urban hypocrisy.

The above photo shows a march by Tenderloin families in November 2021—it led to the mayor’s Tenderloin Emergency Declaration. The Declaration brought hope—only to be followed by disappointment and resignation when the mayor’s call was ignored by Chief Scott and the SFPD.

Subsequent meetings with the mayor and chief brought commitments that again raised hopes. But while arrest numbers are up and drug dealing in the Tenderloin is down, drug activities remain at levels no neighborhood would find acceptable.

Unlike Union Square the Tenderloin has no beat cops. This is despite calls for this from businesses and residents.

The drug containment zone has spread across San Francisco. But there is no block in the city with more drug users and dealers than the 300 block of Hyde. 7th and Market gets more police calls because people working in the area report crimes; few bother calling in drug sales on 300 Hyde because everyone knows its happening and the police do nothing.

300 Hyde is a case study of why city crime stats are misleading. There are fifty drug sales per hour on the 300 block. None get reported.

The prove up process for businesses and building owners claiming damages would be the same as used for those seeking funds for the APEC exclusion. Whatever forms the supervisors require for refund requests per APEC can be used for Tenderloin and Mid-Market businesses to show the financial impact of the city’s maintaining a drug containment zone.

Tenderloin and Mid-Market businesses are dying. It’s time for City Hall to show that it cares about businesses hurt by drug containment zones by offering dollars in compensation, rather than more words.