SF “Moderates” Still Face Tough Fight

by on

Will SF "Mods" Carry March Success to November?

Competitive Races for Mayor, Supes

“Maggie Muir, the mayor’s political consultant, said that Breed has no interest in a dual or ranked-choice endorsement.”—SF Standard, March 14

“Moderates” have won control of the San Francisco Democratic Party. But their fight continues. The next mayor is not assured to be a “moderate.” And “moderate” supervisors face big battles to replace current “progressives.”

I put those terms in quotes because of the city’s confusing political labeling machine. It labels “progressive” those opposing market rate housing. It’s “reactionary” to back arresting drug dealers and users in working-class communities.

Here’s our updated analysis of where the moderate v. progressive campaigns stand.

The Mayor’s Race

Mayor Breed’s insistence that groups endorsing her not provide second and third choices reduces her chances for re-election. Here’s why.

First, the mayor’s race will be decided by ranked choice votes. Candidates ignoring this strategy will lose. Second, “moderate” political organizations will not forego support for Mark Farrell and possibly also Daniel Lurie.

Are YIMBYs backing Breed going to vote for her and nobody else? I don’t see it. Safai and Lurie are clearly pro-housing and YIMBYs would also rather elect Farrell than Peskin.

Lurie and Farrell have already proved they 1. Can raise enough money to win 2. Can attract key supporters and 3. Can provide moderates with a viable alternative to Aaron Peskin. The argument that only London Breed can stop Peskin is no longer credible.

Peskin will likely get most of Safai’s second place votes and potentially a good share of Lurie’s. He could even get second place votes from Farrell. A moderate strategy to forego ranked choice voting helps elect Peskin mayor.

The mayor’s race has over seven months to go. Many voters are just beginning to pay attention. Ed Lee had not yet announced his candidacy in 2011; nor had Matt Gonzalez in 2003. .

Supervisor Races

D3

The most likely moderate pick-up is D3, where there is no progressive incumbent and Danny Sauter has a big name recognition edge on Sharon Lai, Moe Jamil and JConr B. Ortega. Sauter has a quality that brings election victories—people who disagree with him on issues like him personally.

D5

Moderates next best chance is likely D5. Dean Preston is running in a redistricted D5 so must win new voters.Preston has been terrible and unresponsive on the public safety and quality of life issues that top voter concerns. He faces two strong challengers.

Bilal Mahmood won an extremely impressive victory in the March SF DCCC race. Autumn Hope Looijen just entered the D5 contest; she was part of the grassroots team that led the School Board recall.

Some fear Mahmood’s background makes him an easy target for Preston’s attacks on the tech “billionaires” he claims are wrecking San Francisco (Mahmood is a renter). But nobody is more grassroots than Looijen. She does not fit Preston’s narrative that he is under attack from “the elite.”

Some fear Looijen’s entry “splits” the moderate vote. But ranked choice voting protects against this.

Mahmood and Looijen should consider following the Mark Leno-Jane Kim strategy in the 2018 mayor’s race and urge their personal supporters to back the other. Recall that Mark Leno jumped over London Breed in the first night vote count due to the massive shift of Kim’s second place votes. Had their strategy been in place earlier Leno might have won.

Many misinterpreted Jane Kim’s comment that Bernie Sanders’ endorsement of Preston would help the incumbent among “low information progressive voters.” Kim was not suggesting that only progressives who aren’t very smart will back Dean. Kim was instead acknowledging that presidential elections bring out a lot of San Francisco voters who do not follow local politics. They don’t know what their district supervisor has done. So if they like Sanders and see he endorsed a local candidate, they will cast their ballot for that candidate.

But Sanders’ impact on low information voters will be outweighed by Mahmood’s endorsement by the San Francisco Democratic Party. These endorsements mean most in highly partisan election cycles like November 2024. I see Mahmood having an edge in D5.

D1

In 2020 I predicted Marjan Philhour would defeat Connie Chan. I was wrong. Since that time roughly 2500 moderate Seacliff voters have entered D1. Public safety has also become a much bigger election issue. Both help Philhour.

Also helping Philhour is that she will get the official endorsement of the San Francisco Democratic Party. That’s a huge practical impact of moderates winning 18 of 24 DCCC seats in March.

On the other hand, Chan is a much stronger candidate running as an incumbent. Her kickoff last Saturday brought out UNITE HERE’s Mike Casey and union members and confirmed that she will be organized labor’s top supervisor priority. Unlike four years ago Chan is also the only major Chinese-American in the race.

Chan will gain some of the same anti-upzoning votes from political conservatives and moderates that I believe will go with Aaron Peskin in the mayor’s race. (See “Will San Francisco Elect Aaron Peskin Mayor?”). Some of Chan’s other controversial positions—opposition to Golden Gate Park bike lanes, more Park concerts—play well in her district.

Moderates should not underestimate Chan’s strength. I see the race as a tossup. .

D9

Jackie Fielder is in the political tradition of Tom Ammiano, David Campos and Hilary Ronen. Can a moderate like Trevor Chandler (who did great in the DCCC race) or a traditional progressive like Roberto Hernandez defeat Fielder? It’s certainly possible. But past history tells me Fielder likely remains the favorite.(See “SF’s D9 Supervisor Race Takes Big Turn,” which describes Hernandez’s strong prospects.). This is another race where ranked choice voting could prove decisive.

D11

Currently represented by “moderate” Ahsha Safai, progressives see this as a pickup opportunity of their own. I’ll hold off covering this race until the campaigns are more established.

Local activists are fully engaged in the battle for San Francisco’s future. Yet these local races occur amidst an electorate whose attention is riveted on the presidential contest .