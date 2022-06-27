SF Chronicle Editors Ignore the Paper’s Drug Dealer Coverage

by on

Photo by David Elliott Lewis

Stopping Open Dealing Will Reduce Overdoses

“In December, Mayor London Breed declared a state of emergency in the Tenderloin, railing against the ever-present drug dealing. Her initial call included an aggressive increase in policing in the neighborhood, an approach that has proven to be ineffective as a standalone tactic.” SF Chronicle, June 26, 2022

Editors at the San Francisco Chronicle have lost their way. Their claim that aggressive policing in the Tenderloin proved “ineffective” cites national data from 2009-2019—a period preceding Mayor Breed’s Emergency Order taking effect.

Columnist Heather Knight and reporter Mallory Moench have both reported that “aggressive policing” in the Tenderloin never happened.It not only never happened but arresting dealers was never a “standalone tactic.”

Knight has written multiple stories on this. Her June 2 story cited a staff member at the Linkage Center saying “she doesn’t understand why city officials take such a hands-off approach to the open-air drug markets dotting the area, with dealers occupying corners 24/7. ‘You can travel anywhere else in the world, and you don’t see it like you see it in San Francisco,’ she said. ‘It’s crazy.’”

Moench wrote on March 14, “But data shows that despite those proclamations, drug-related arrests in the Tenderloin have remained relatively flat over the past three months.”

The lack of a police crackdown and drug dealer prosecutions are the biggest gaps in the city’s efforts to address overdoses. Yet the Chronicle editorial concludes that an “aggressive increase in policing” in the Tenderloin failed. It seems the editors don’t read their own paper or follow other media reporting that the promised “crackdown” never happened.

Why have SF Chronicle editors ignored the paper’s own coverage of Tenderloin and SOMA drug dealing? And why is it seeking a “comprehensive plan” to end overdoses without addressing the most obvious strategy—-arresting and prosecuting dealers?

Non-Enforcement: A Failing Anti-Drug Strategy

San Francisco’s strategy to reduce overdoses is failing because the city focuses too little on enforcement, not too much. This is particularly obvious in the Tenderloin and the Mission-Market-Minna stretches of SOMA.

No city in the world has slashed overdoses while allowing open air sales of lethal drugs. Yet the Chronicle editors do not see a connection between overdoses and easy access to drugs.

Mayor and Voters Understand

What if San Francisco followed New York City’s lead and implemented a “hot spot” policing strategy to stop overdoses? It’s the strategy with the most successful track record for stopping dealing and the violence that goes with it. Mayor Breed and the SFPD finally seem willing to move in that direction and voters backed this approach in recalling Chesa Boudin.

Why does the San Francisco Chronicle oppose a true crackdown on dealers? Don’t editors want shootings in the Tenderloin to decline? And Tenderloin families to be able to walk the neighborhood safely and without fear?

Why do Chronicle editors care more about protecting dealers than keeping a working-class neighborhood safe?

I don’t know what’s behind the Chronicle’s tolerance for drug dealing in the Tenderloin. But I am grateful that in recalling Chesa Boudin San Francisco voters rejected this approach. SF Chronicle reporters have done a solid job in highlighting the negative impact of Tenderloin drug dealing; the challenge now is getting their editors to read their stories.