SF Chronicle Again Falsely Attacks Tenderloin SRO Hotels

False Photo Exposes Chronicle’s Anti-SRO Agenda

The August 20, 2022 SF Chronicle story about a “day in the life” of the Tenderloin’s Pierre Hotel raises more troubling questions about how the paper covers SRO hotels. The paper used a false photo, misleading title, and other flagrant misrepresentations to attack the Tenderloin Housing Clinic’s Pierre Hotel and other SRO hotels THC runs to house the unhoused.

The Chronicle also again claimed that THC’s permanent supportive housing program is failing. This despite THC’s ‘tenant retention rate rising in 2021 to a record high 97%. But that number never appears in the Chronicle. Nor will it report that for the past seven years THC’s one-year tenant retention rate is 94%. 94% of tenants who move in to a THC hotel either remain in their homes for the full year or transition to other permanent housing (many are on Section 8 waiting lists).

How impressive is this 94% rate? The Chronicle story came out days before Sam Tsemberis, credited as the creator of the Housing First homeless strategy, tweeted in huge praise of the 87% retention rate at Peter McVerry Trust housing in Dublin. The Tenderloin Housing Clinic and San Francisco’s overall Housing First program have achieved some of the highest stability rates in the world—yet the San Francisco Chronicle falsely identifies the program as a failure (the city’s retention rate after two years is 87%. well above the 81% national average).

Read below for smoking gun evidence on how this latest Chronicle fake news completely differed from what the reporter said after visiting the hotels.

Among the stories problems:

The photo used to show bad conditions at the Pierre was not from the hotel. Instead the Chronicle used a 2016 photo showing a bad wiring condition unconnection to the Pierre or THC. The reporter had agreed on the photos to run but they showed THC in a positive light. Chronicle editors then substituted a false photo to make THC look bad. Two days after I demanded the paper remove the false photo they replaced it— after the story was no longer easily found online.

The story was titled “Racial slurs, meth and cockroaches: A Day in the Life of a Tenderloin SRO.” Let’s break down where that title came from. First, the story only mentions cockroaches in the context of THC’s Associate Property Director Camlo Looper describing a former tenant at the Jefferson Hotel—not the Pierre!— who caused rodent and cockroach infestation to linger because she denied extermination service. The story does not reveal that this was the same tenant that Chronicle reporters Thadani and Palomino framed their entire May “investigation” of THC hotels around! They wrote about this tenant having to pitch a tent in her room due to mice and roaches and never told readers that she refused extermination service. Now these same tenant’s failures become part of the Chronicle’s negative perspective on THC’s operation of the Pierre—a double lie!

The reporter saw no meth or cockroaches and heard no racial slurs at the Pierre or the other two hotels he visited. So where the “racial slurs” and “meth” parts of the title came from?

The reporter asked our Pierre manager about challenging tenants. She described an elderly tenant with a split personality that would use racial slurs and meth. That’s their only mention in the story. Yet the SF Chronicle used that single reference to a tenant with an acute mental health disorder to define residents in all Tenderloin SRO hotels.

That’s despicable and dishonest. It’s a cynical ploy designed to reduce public support for the city’s leading program for housing the unhoused.

The story claims that seven years ago “the Pierre, like other Tenderloin SRO hotels, was blighted, dilapidated and had its share of challenging tenants.” This statement on SRO conditions is false. No facts about this claimed “blight” are even offered. The reporter had never been inside any Tenderloin SRO hotels until we arranged a visit. Yet the Chronicle allowed him to speak as an expert not only on the Pierre from seven years ago but for all “Tenderloin hotels” during that period.

Chronicle editor Zeba Kahn defended the reporter’s statement saying it was his “opinion.” But does labeling something “opinion” justify publishing outright falsehoods that defame others? There is a local brouhaha over SF Examiner Editor Gil Duran questioning tweets that he felt lacked a factual basis. Putting aside the ethics around tweets, where in journalism school was it taught that you can freely publish lies about others by labeling your views “opinion.”?

The Reporter’s Stated Plan

I spoke to freelancer Danny Nguyen in June after reading a story he wrote. I sent him my rebuttal to the hit piece the Chronicle ran against THC in late April (See “The Truth Behind the SF Chronicle’s Shameful “Investigation” of SRO Homeless Housing,” May 16, 2022). He then expressed a desire to walk through the Pierre and Jefferson Hotels.

To my surprise, Nguyen expressed interest in challenging the conclusions of his Chronicle colleagues. I told him that the editors would never allow one Chronicle story to rebut another but he insisted his editors liked the idea.

Nguyen was accompanied on his visits to the Boyd, Jefferson and Pierre Hotels by THC’s Associate Property Director Camlo Looper. When he saw the hotels, he told Looper that he was surprised at how good the conditions were. According to Looper, “Danny said the Jefferson was much nicer than he was expecting. I asked him if there was a disconnect from what he read in the prior Chronicle article about the hotel and he agreed there was. He even said he was going to talk to Chronicle reporter Trisha Thadani about her article because this is not what he was seeing.”

But the Chronicle couldn’t publish an article that challenged its prior claim that the Jefferson and other longtime THC hotels are dilapidated and unsafe. Instead, the paper doubled down on their false attack. It did so by associating the all-private bath Pierre Hotel with other “blighted and dilapidated” Tenderloin hotels.

Looper added, “I was with Danny on all of his hotel visits. He never saw a cockroach or mouse. Nor did he see meth or hear racial slurs. The story’s title has no connection to the reality of what he observed. But he chose to write about, not what he saw that day, but what he knew his editor wanted. At the Pierre, he mentioned that he felt safe and that he could feel the love the tenants had for the manager.”

Abandoning Data When It Comes to SRO Hotels

The Chronicle is obsessed with data-driven stories. But not for SRO hotels. Tenant retention data and statistics showing consistent compliance with DBI and DPH Notices of Violation are omitted.

Instead, anecdotes from tenants and isolated photos drive stories. Chronicle reporters lacking experience in SRO hotels visit a few and feel qualified to render far reaching conclusions that ignore data.

Outside of building openings the Chronicle has never interviewed any THC tenants whose lives have been positively impacted. Instead, the paper interviews tenants who have either filed lawsuits against THC or were sued by THC. That’s hardly a representative sample.

The Chronicle shows it cannot be trusted when covering THC’s and San Francisco’s supportive housing SRO program. Just last week the paper’s “investigative” team even questioned the need to protect vulnerable residents by evicting violent tenants in SRO hotels.

That tells you all you need to know about their misunderstanding of supportive housing.