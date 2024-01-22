School Safety and Math Outcomes: Significantly Off Track

by on

More Problems at SFUSD

This past week dozens of high school students walked out of class to demand better safety procedures. Separately, the San Francisco Unified School District released a math audit stating the many ways the schools are not meeting Kindergarten-8th grade math standards. In both cases, things are significantly off track, and we’re not sure if and when things will improve.

It’s been over a month since three high school students brought weapons to George Washington and Galileo High Schools. Youth Commissioner Chair Ewan Barker Plummer and several groups and individuals sent a letter to the District and School Board Commissioners to do more. Now the high school students themselves chose to act. They students have shared their demands on the George Washington High School Political Advocacy and Education Club Instagram page– https://www.instagram.com/p/C2L7YWxLwQP/?igsh=MjM0N2Q2NDBjYg==

The district does have many policies in place to discourage weapons on campus. They further are accelerating efforts to improve security locks and public address systems, partially in response to such encouragement. Yet, if the students themselves chose to walk out of school, much work remains.

Where are the School Board Commissioners on school safety, as the Superintendent and staff aren’t addressing the student concerns? Are they too concerned about taking on another topic which has been historically charged? These high school students acknowledge the fears and concerns of today, so let’s see some updates.

Now, a new federal probe from the United States Department of Education has started to look into possible incidents of ethnic and religious discrimination in the district. That topic is too unwieldy for this piece, and may be covered in a future one.

In the meantime, the district’s own math curriculum and instruction audit revealed many places in 15 Kindergarten to 8th grade classrooms where standards were not met. Further, the district revealed that their interim goals related to 5 year 8th grade math goals were “significantly off track,” in their own words.

Missing goals is not uncommon, and there was much effort to achieve the results in the past year. Yet let’s keep an ear out for what the district is planning. Will any changes in direction or focus give us more confidence that future interim goals will be more achievable?

With middle school algebra on the upcoming March ballot, the entire city will have a chance to weigh on on how much to encourage improving K-8 math.

As for school safety, I am with the students. Here’s an excerpt from my San Francisco Examiner submitted Opinion from ten months ago, as such concerns still apply…

“Imagine you’re a student in that school library. Imagine you’re a parent who gets that dreaded phone call. Imagine you’re the staff and school administration dealing with what happened — and what could happen next.

Marina Middle School educators were threatening a sickout due to understaffing. Details are unclear, but the teachers union is asking SFUSD administration to “implement a system to support teachers dealing with student issues, answer the phone and respond to emails.”

The past years have been incredibly trying on the mental health of our students. We all get that. Carrying a weapon on your body is a premeditated act much beyond being upset at another person.

Superintendent Matt Wayne put out a statement on March 7 titled, writing “safety in schools is at the top of mind for many educators and parents these days — myself included.” What if the threat of potential harm is from fellow students?

Let’s not sweep these concerns of weapons under the rug. Students will continue to have reasons to want to fight.

Can we just let all students and families know that weapons are not allowed on campus? Let’s have clear responses if weapons are found and if weapons are used.”.