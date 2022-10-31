Is San Francisco’s Prop H the Right Reform?

by on

Art Agnos' massive 1987 grassroots campaign

SF Should Not Align Mayor and Presidential Elections

Prop H ends lower turnout off-year elections in San Francisco and aligns the mayor’s race with the presidential election cycle. Sponsored by Supervisor Dean Preston, Prop H extends Mayor London Breed’s term from 2023 to 2024. It would give Breed six years in office before facing a seriously contested election.

Yet Breed and many of her supporters oppose Prop H. While not pushing a formal campaign—there is none opposing the measure—the mayor has made her opposition clear. A common theory is that Breed wants to run for a state office in 2024 but would have to give up the mayor’s office if Prop H passed. Preston is willing to give another year to his adversary if it helps ensure it will be her last.

Facing no opposition campaign, Prop H should win easily. But I do not think sufficient thought has gone into what voters are about to do.

The Wrong Even Year Cycle

Moving elections to even years significantly increases voter turnout. This is true for all major cities. Generation Priced Out attributes the disproportionate political clout of anti-housing homeowners to off-year election cycles; Los Angeles being a classic example.

But San Francisco could see the same turnout increase occur if mayoral elections were instead tied to the Governor’s race.. Prop H could have kept the 2023 mayoral election and limited the winner’s term to three years. Larger turnout mayoral elections would then commence in 2026.

I think a lot of San Francisco activists in 2024 will be focusing on the presidential race. There will also be more seriously contest supervisor races in 2024 than we saw this year (D1, D3, D5 and D9).

So not a lot of people will be left to work on the various 2024 mayoral campaigns. Voter turnout will still increase but with far less grassroots engagement in mayoral campaigns than when mayor’s races were in odd-numbered years.

That’s a major loss for local activists.

The most exciting grassroots candidate campaigns I have experienced in San Francisco were the mayoral races for Art Agnos in 1987, Willie Brown in 1995 and the Matt Gonzalez runoff in 2003. No supervisor campaign matched the “fight for the soul of the city” feeling in these citywide mayoral struggles.

These campaigns connected people from different neighborhoods who otherwise likely would not have met. They united disparate sectors of San Francisco. Even if the unity gradually dissipated post-election the connections people made during the campaign lasted.

Many San Franciscans will not give up working on the critical presidential elections to devote all their free time to the city’s mayor’s race. Particularly with the presidential stakes higher than ever, with democracy’s very future at stake (and don’t think 2024 will be the last presidential election with that risk).

San Francisco made the right move ending off-year elections but Prop H selected the wrong even year election cycle. It’s virtually certain passage will deprive many activists of powerful citywide grassroots mayoral campaign experiences.

2024 is a long way off. But when 2024 rolls around and mayoral campaigns do not get the attention they used to get, recall that San Francisco voters had a chance to boost voter turnout differently.