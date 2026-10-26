San Francisco’s Unusual November Election

San Francisco's most activist November campaign?

Big Money Over Grassroots Activism?

This November may be the most important midterm election in United States history. Campaigns across the country are in a fever pitch. Early voter turnout is breaking records. The future of democracy is on the line.

But San Francisco’s election scene is much quieter. No supervisor’s race is in doubt. In November 2024 every odd-numbered district was up for grabs. San Francisco also had a hotly contested mayor’s race and presidential election to seize voters’ attention.

The Chan-Wiener congressional race has generated the most citywide interest. There are a lot of paid ads. But as I wrote last month—Field Campaigns: Why Are They Missing in SF Elections? there has been relatively little investment in activism on the ground. It certainly does not match prior citywide campaigns.

The San Francisco Chronicle and San Francisco Standard appear to be focused more on restaurant news than local ballot races. The Standard keeps writing about Manny Yekutiel well after he dropped out. I get it. Writing about Manny is great clickbait.

Progressive activists are working to defeat Props D and G and to pass Prop I. And everyone is on board to pass the regional measure RTM. But I don’t think many activists are spending evenings and weekends working on local initiative campaigns.

The No on G campaign—Save Sunset Dunes Park—seems to have the greatest volunteer visibility. That makes sense. The difference between a 7 day park and a 5 day highway directly impacts people’s lives.

Is there a message about San Francisco’s future in this quiet November 2024 election? Or is this an outlier caused by unusual circumstances?

The Power of Big Money

Never in San Francisco’s long history have campaigns spent so much money. The campaign for Mayor Lurie’s D, E and F charter amendments has alone spent over $13.5 million to date.

$4.5 million was spent just to qualify these measures for the ballot. This further confirms why Prop D, which quadruples the signature requirements for ballot measures, will kill grassroots initiatives but not impact the rich. Charter amendments aren’t covered by Prop D but wealthy interests ability to spend millions on signature gathering makes it clear they won’t be deterred by Prop D’s passage.

Scott Wiener’s campaign and independent supporters have raised over $10 million. That’s a lot of money for a candidate that started the race with a huge advantage in citywide name recognition.

Team Wiener may not reach the $13 million combined expenditure for Daniel Lurie’s mayoral campaign. But both totals show how big money interests are more involved with city politics than ever before. Their contributions far exceed spending in past campaign cycles.

Upcoming Races

The 2027 Frenzy

As I wrote in June—-“San Francisco Faces Special Election Frenzy in 2027”—–a Wiener victory could trigger two special elections. Assemblymember Matt Haney is slated to face Christine Pelosi in the race for State Senate. A Haney win would then cause a likely Assembly special election between Rafael Mandelman (who has announced) and Bilal Mahmood (who has not but it is believed he will run).

Haney has demonstrated a strong field capacity in every competitive race he has run. Last week he announced a huge list of political and labor endorsements. Christine Pelosi has already declared she’s running. I know how she can tap her mother’s strong grassroots base. So if this becomes the spring special election I can see the city more engaged with local politics than they were the preceding November.

But if I had to bet I think Christine Pelosi does not run. Haney is likely unbeatable.

It’s too soon to assess public interest in a potential July Assembly Special Election between Mandelman and Mahmood.

If Chan is elected to Congress there will be a special election to fill her supervisor’s seat. Given past D1 races, it should galvanize D1 voters.

2028 Board Races

District elections was once seen as the chief strategy to reduce big money’s power in San Francisco politics. Elections by district was seen as helping grassroots field campaigns prevail.

This thesis was confirmed in 2000. Grassroots candidates won nearly every race. New supervisors like Chris Daly, Aaron Peskin and Matt Gonzalez had less chance to win under the citywide system.

But the city has changed. District spending now far exceeds what citywide supervisor candidates spent in the 1980’s and 1990’s.

So the 2028 mayor’s and supervisors races will be telling. Will it show that big money’s enormous contributions ensure political victories ? Or that lesser funded grassroots campaigns can still win by better addressing voters concerns?

We will get more evidence as the results come in next week.

Next Monday: Our California, Los Angeles, and San Francisco election predictions.