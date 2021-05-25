San Francisco’s Most Important Housing Project

by on

Westside Community Coalition Backs the Project

Bringing Affordable Housing to the Westside

San Francisco’s Sunset neighborhood is at the center of a housing debate that will shape the city’s future. It involves a 100% affordable project designed to house the working families who long lived in the Sunset. That it is even controversial is an indictment of San Francisco housing policy over the last four decades.

The proposed 100 unit development at 2550 Irving is a break from the failed past. It sends a message that city leaders recognize that addressing San Francisco’s affordability crisis requires ramping up new housing on the under-developed Westside. In contrast, allowing opponents’ pressure to scaled down the project would hand a victory to climate change deniers those distributing “No Slums in the Sunset” posters in the neighborhood.

The developer, the Tenderloin Neighborhood Development Corporation (TNDC), produces buildings of the highest architectural merit (for example, see its award-winning Curran House). Yet some opponents foolishly claim the group will bring the worst social problems of the Tenderloin to the Sunset. Such is the intellectual heft of some of those opposing new housing in the Sunset for the priced out working-class.

We’re talking about housing families earning from $40,000 to over $100,000—with 20% of units reserved for homeless families. Just what San Francisco needs.

Thanks to Scott Wiener’s SB35, the project is subject to ministerial approval. The real question is whether opponents can create enough ruckus to cause city officials to back off from funding/supporting both the project and the more ambitious housing agenda for the Sunset.

That’s what this fight is really about.

San Francisco’s Housing Fantasyland

San Francisco has lived in a housing Fantasyland. The city creates good paying jobs but provides inadequate housing for workers taking those jobs. This causes these workers either to bid up existing rents or often buy or rent homes in Sacramento, Fairfield or nearby cities and take long car commutes into the city.

San Francisco’s housing Fantasyland has also restricted nearly all multi-family housing to a handful of supervisorial districts and neighborhoods. The Sunset is not among them

I describe in Generation Priced Out how Richmond activists leveraged attacks on “Richmond Specials” in the 1980’s to effectively stop new multi-family housing for the next three decades. The Sunset has seen much of the same. My book describes how former Sunset supervisor Katy Tang fought back against anti-housing residents to pass HOME-SF, and current Supervisor Gordon Mar supports the proposed 100 unit project.

But there is a larger picture here. San Francisco cannot pretend to deal with its affordability crisis by keeping vast stretches of the city’s buildable land off-limits. That strategy contributes to the city’s affordability crisis and must end.

San Francisco either becomes Palo Alto with a few neighborhood exceptions, or goes all in on economic and racial inclusion. The vast Westside part of the city cannot continue using housing policies to exclude black residents.

Suburban Attitudes Toward Non-Affluent

J.K. Dineen’s January SF Chronicle story on the project reported, “a Mid-Sunset Neighborhood Association survey of 133 immediate neighbors found that 82% opposed the project, 15.7% supported it with modifications and just 2.1% supported it outright. About 80% said they were concerned about crime and safety.”

To be clear, neighborhood associations often do not reflect the majority sentiment of their community. To the contrary, my book and study after study shows how they disproportionately represent longtime homeowners over tenants.

But associating the working-class with “crime and safety” problems sounds like suburban homeowners explaining why they moved out of cities. Cities are designed for inclusion of residents of all income levels; suburbs and gated communities are designed for exclusion. Identifying the working-class or formerly homeless families as prone to criminal or violent behavior is racist, classist, and has no place in San Francisco’s housing dialogue.

Neighborhood “Character”

Longtime Sunset residents —those who grew up there in the 40’s and 50’s—have a deep connection to the neighborhood. But the Sunset was long a working-class neighborhood. Residents typically had income levels qualifying them for today’s “affordable” housing—-that’s how wide the gap between incomes and housing prices has grown.

What changed? Rising property values. The working class has been priced out of the Sunset and the city’s Westside. Homes now go for well over $1million, which could have bought most of a block in the old days. Affluent urban neighborhoods in major U.S. cities see their financial success as entitling them to ban the low-income and working-class—the Sunset isn’t officially “gated” but the price tag for residency achieves a lot of that goal.

That’s also why I was so encouraged to see a newly formed Westside Community Coalition (WCC), comprised of groups and San Franciscans who live, work and play in the Sunset, hosting a rally last Saturday at the 2550 Irving Street site. Sunset residents and workers cannot allow anti-housing zealots to speak for the neighborhood. And only by speaking out in favor of this project (supporters can also sign this petition) can the Sunset send a message that it backs inclusion and wants to help solve San Francisco’s affordable housing crisis.

Randy Shaw will be discussing San Francisco’s housing policies with Carol Galante of the Terner Center as part of a June 3 at 5pm event for the Friends of the SF Library. To join, https://www.friendssfpl.org/housing.html