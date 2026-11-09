San Francisco’s Election: The Big Takeaway

Voters Backed Mayor Lurie

Voters Favor Pro-Housing Candidates

San Francisco’s November 2026 election clearly demonstrated Mayor Lurie’s popularity. It also showed how billionaires can impact local elections. Particularly on measures like D, E and F that don’t directly impact voters economic-self interest.

But the big takeaways from last week go deeper.

First, it again confirmed that the city’s electorate has sharply changed from even a decade ago.

Second, it again showed that voters elect candidates who support building market-rate housing.

That’s why progressive attacks on Scott Wiener’s housing record were politically misguided. They highlighted one of Wiener’s strengths.

San Francisco is one of few major cities where opposing market rate housing is considered “progressive.” The progressive mayors of New York City, Boston, Washington DC and incoming mayor Nithya Raman in Los Angeles (Hooray for her victory!) are all left-YIMBYs.

What I described in my book, Generation Priced Out, remains true today: San Francisco’s “progressives” have worsened affordability by blocking market-rate housing. Scott Wiener doesn’t handily defeat Connie Chan if most voters viewed new market rate housing as worsening the affordability crisis.

Progressives have lost touch with voters on this core issue.

SF’s June 2026 Elections

We saw a preview of the Wiener-Chan race in the June landslide victories by Steven Sherrill in D2 and Alan Wong in D4. Their big wins were framed as evidence of Mayor Lurie’s popularity. Too little attention was paid to the candidates’ housing positions. Both supervisors were challenged by prominent critics of the city and state’s upzoning agenda. Both challengers knocked on hundreds of doors, talked to thousands of voters and ran effective campaigns.

Yet the two pro-upzoning candidates won by margins that exceeded all expectations. Their victories foreshadowed the Wiener-Chan congressional outcome.

A Changed San Francisco Electorate

I wish San Francisco’s demographics resembled the pre-1995 dot-com boom. The city had more working and middle-class families. Many lived in what later became gentrified neighborhoods. They had purchased homes or rented flats before the housing market skyrocketed.

San Francisco had a lot of seniors directly involved in the big fights over rent control, downtown development and other progressive issues. Most of those I joined with in these battles are no longer with us.

Decades of restricting the city’s housing supply has steadily priced out new generations of homebuyers for all but the upper-middle and upper class. When vacant one- apartments are renting for $4000 and up, those paying these steep prices embrace building more housing to increase their chances of staying in the city.

San Francisco’s massive gentrification since the late 1990’s dot-com boom and 2011 tech boom has radically changed the electorate. But many candidates still wrongly think that there is an electoral majority that opposes new apartments.

If the goal is winning elections along with promoting good policies, then you do what progressive mayors Mamdani and Wu have done and what incoming Mayor Raman will do: use their power to get a lot of new housing built for all income levels.

San Francisco’s shrinking progressive movement has not chosen that path. Progressives will not win a citywide election until they do.