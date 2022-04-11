San Francisco’s Broken Politics

by on

Redistricting Adds to Why People Hate SF Politics

San Francisco’s redistricting process exposed just how broken is the city’s politics. How else to interpret the following in connection with redistricting:

*Two critical meetings lasted until 3:00am and last Saturday’s went past 5:00 am;

*Four of the nine members left the Saturday meeting at 2am Sunday to protest a process they had long defended;

*A supervisor tweeted to a colleague and former ally “are you really starting to believe your own bull shit or is this just more bull shit?”;

*The Elections Commission considered removing three Task Force members the day before the decisive vote; while the removal never happened, Mayor Breed, State Senator Wiener, three supervisors and the SF Chronicle Editorial Board all felt compelled to attack the plan;

*Many speakers made racially charged accusations that challenge San Francisco’s image as a city that proudly fosters diversity and tolerance;

*Public testimony was heavily weighted toward paid staff and organizational leaders over rank and file San Franciscans (paid staff can wait for however long to speak).

A Breakdown in Civic Discourse

The fury, anger and distrust that surrounded the redistricting process over the past two weeks—-all of which played out in a public setting—is unprecedented in my forty plus years doing and observing politics in San Francisco.

I’ve seen people furious at Board of Supervisor votes. Protests in the Board chambers are common. People demonize political opponents in harsh terms. But never have I encountered more people from all sides of the political spectrum accusing their opponents of hijacking our democracy—and worse.

The Board of Supervisors was often combative with Mayor Willie Brown. But that didn’t stop Brown and Supervisor Aaron Peskin, a vocal critic, from regularly talking issues over dinner.

Today’s political debates resemble Democrats’ battling Trump supporters. But almost everyone fighting these battles in San Francisco are Democrats.

My analysis of what was driving the redistricting process is found in “San Francisco’s Redistricting Mess”. And when I saw speakers on Saturday pushing to shift homeowner-dominated Seacliff to D1 I said to myself, well, it further proves my point that this is primarily about diluting tenant power.

But this discord at the center of San Francisco’s body politic implicates people on all sides. All of us involved in city politics need to take a step back and look at what is happening. Otherwise, the personal attacks and viciousness by political insiders that took over redistricting will further alienate most San Franciscans.

What Can Be Done?

Change the Hearing Process

San Francisco needs to figure out how to incorporate zoom testimony without routinely having public hearings on critical issues going long after midnight. These long hearings build stress and contribute to the poisoning of the civic process.

I have strongly supported keeping online testimony even when in-person hearings are allowed. I describe in Generation Priced Out how land use hearings typically occur when working people cannot attend but retired boomers can—this distorts the public process.

So I favored allowing online testimony even before COVID. But I am now concerned that we are going from denying access to working people and others unable to attend in-person to an equivalent denial simply due to the extended length of the hybrid process.

The Board of Supervisors needs to address this asap. Here are some suggestions.

*First, limit public testimony per speaker to one minute. To his credit, Redistricting Task Force Chair Arnold Townsend asked his colleagues on Saturday night to restrict testimony to one minute. They all voted him down. That alone extended the hearing for well over an hour. And for what? If you can’t get your point down in a minute, you need to prepare better.

*Second, limit public testimony to once per person per subject matter. We had people speak multiple times on redistricting maps because each new hearing triggered new public comment opportunities. But that’s why hearings go deep into the early morning, preventing most people from witnessing actual votes.

*Third, limit time for public testimony. The California legislature typically limits public testimony. It’s often cut off after 30 minutes. Nobody seems to complain. The alternative is San Francisco’s endless hearings that disempower those who are not paid to be there for as long as the hearing lasts.

Political Differences vs Blood Feuds

In The Activist’s Handbook I encourage activists to broaden support by finding common cause with those they may disagree with on other issues. I call it rounding up the “unusual” suspects.

My approach is not the norm in San Francisco politics. But the rancor that the redistricting process uncovered exposed a San Francisco where activists of rival views seem to truly hate each other. Nearly all are Democrats. We are not talking about battling adversaries promoting extreme views like white supremacy, LGBTQ bigotry, or abortion and immigration bans.

City politics has become far too vitriolic. It won’t improve until politicians from the mayor on down recognize this is a problem. Our electeds need to stop personalizing issues and placing people who disagree with them in a rival camp. The alternative is leaving local politics to those who thrive on personal vengeance and conflict—-that’s not the type of city San Francisco should become.

Is it naïve to hope that San Francisco can repair its broken politics? Maybe so. But in the redistricting process moderates, progressives, and conservatives all failed San Francisco. The city is not going to successfully meet its challenges when political rivals are at each other’s throats.