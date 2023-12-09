San Francisco’s Activist and Political Heroes in 2023

by on

Honoring Those Taking on Big Challenges

2023 was a tough year for San Francisco. But every year has its political and activist heroes. Here are those I saw as particularly impactful on the city.

Activist Heroes

JJ Smith, Tom Wolf and the duo of Jacqui Berlin and Gina McDonald (Co-Founders of Mothers Against Drug Addiction and Deaths) are heroes in the true sense of the term. All have put their personal safety and credibility on the line to stop drug dealers and users from destroying lives and wrecking neighborhoods.

JJ Smith patrols the Tenderloin in the early morning hours when most are asleep. He often provides the video footage of violence and drug activities that otherwise would go unknown (like his recent video of the shootings outside the new UC SF Law building).

I’ve expressed to JJ my concern for his personal safety but he will not be deterred. Like Adam Mesnick (on X as @bettersoma), Smith arouses hostility and personal attacks from those who prefer we ignore overdoses and violence on San Francisco streets. Smith is a true hero.

Tom Wolf focuses on promoting facts about San Francisco’s drug crisis and strategies cities should use to address homelessness and drug addiction. Had we had a voice like Wolf in the trenches a decade ago San Francisco might not have exclusively pursued such an extreme version of harm reduction.

But Wolf was a drug addict before turning his life around. He, along with Steve Adami, Richard Beal, and many others, have helped finally push San Francisco to focus more resources on recovery and sober living environments. Recovery saves and improves lives. It’s often-attacked backers are heroes.

MADAD drew national attention in 2022 when it spent $25,000 for a Union Square billboard that said, “Famous for the world over for our brains, beauty and now dirt-cheap fentanyl.” As with Smith and Wolf, MADAD’s advocacy for recovery did not endear them to those preferring to minimize the city’s drug crisis; business groups denounced the billboard.

Members of MADAD have either lost kids to overdoses or are at risk of doing so. They provide non-academic, personal testimony to the consequences of city policies that promote deadly drug use over recovery. Berlin, McDonald and the other members of MADAD are heroes.

YIMBY Activism



California could not have enacted major housing bills in 2023 without the activism of YIMBY’s. Nor would Mayor Breed’s pro-housing measures have had any chance of passage. Many YIMBY’s are affiliated with such San Francisco-based groups as SFYIMBY, SFHAC, the Bay Area Council and SPUR. All YIMBY work in the state is coordinated by California YIMBY, which enjoyed a banner year. While some depict YIMBY’s as exclusively policy wonks, most are full-fledged activists. YIMBY’s did the mobilizing in key districts across the state that secured legislators support.

I know from working on state housing legislation how frustrating the process has been. But 2023 finally brought long sought major victories. And they don’t happen without YIMBY activists (along with the support of new, visionary leadership at the Carpenters Union).

Protected Bike Lane Advocates

I can’t name all the activists pushing for truly protected bike lanes in San Francisco (Luke Bornheimer is the most active on X) but I applaud their persistence. Business opposition has been fierce. While the SFMTA says it supports expanding protected lanes, they still appear on far too few streets.

Getting people out of cars is the single most important city strategyto combat climate change (as Berkeley’s Matthew Lewis regularly tweets) . Yet the most obvious way to do this—encourage bicycling via truly protected bike lanes—isn’t aggressively pursued.

Most European cities have a network of protected lanes. Paris vastly expanded its protected bike lanes in only a few years. But the power of King Car prevails in San Francisco and nearly all American cities. This leaves bike riders risking their lives. Far too many are killed by errant cars. That’s why those continuing to push for protected bike lanes as true civic heroes.

School Activists

My final group of activist heroes are those working to improve San Francisco schools. The SFUSD had major problems before COVID. But the pandemic made the situation worse. It brought a still unsolved teacher staffing shortage, set back student learning, increased student absenteeism, and worsened funding problems (due to declining attendance and enrollment).

I sympathize with those who feel that trying to improve SF schools is too big a task. That’s why I am so appreciative of those staying in the struggle.

A lot more activists were heroes in 2023 than I can include in this story. All those who fought for social and economic justice in an out of San Francisco have my thanks.

Elected Officials/Department Heads

Brooke Jenkins

2023 was Brooke Jenkins’ first full year in office as San Francisco’s permanent District Attorney. She has been incredible. I have never been more impressed with the first-year performance by a public official.

I knew Jenkins was special when she asked to spend her first day in office walking the Tenderloin. She has never wavered in her commitment to prosecuting the dealers and users wrecking the Tenderloin neighborhood. She’s already spent more time in the Tenderloin than any prior DA.

Retail thefts, car break-ins, hate crimes—Jenkins has fulfilled all the expectations of her backers and more. She was a big hero for San Francisco in 2023.

Scott Wiener

State Senator Scott Wiener is a California hero for 2023. But since he represents San Francisco his home city can also take credit for Wiener’s role in historically transforming California housing policy. Wiener didn’t sponsor all the big housing bills that passed this year. But he was the key leader in campaigns for a new housing agenda for California.

I’ll never forget when key people in Los Angeles told me that state housing bills connected to Wiener were doomed to fail. They were wrong. California will soon have a housing boom that would not have happened without the leadership of San Francisco’s State Senator.

Matt Haney

Haney entered the Assembly in May 2022 with a reputation as a politician who excels at winning elections but fails to get meaningful things done. He erased that reputation in 2023. Haney had one of the most successful first terms in modern California legislative history.

I won’t list all the bills he got passed but must highlight one that I told him had no chance: his bill to limit security deposits to one month’s rent. I told him he was taking on the entire California real estate industry and he would be lucky to even get it out of committee. Well, the bill overwhelming passed the Assembly and won in the Senate by one vote. This far- reaching bill may do more to reduce family homelessness than any other state measure in 2023 (many working families can afford rent but not security deposits that often are double the rent). Haney built the relationships with moderate legislators to get this done.

Haney also backed Robert Rivas’s insurgent campaign to replace Anthony Rendon as Speaker. Rivas won. And Haney is now Majority Whip, meaning he has more power to pass bills benefiting San Francisco.

Phil Ginsburg and Team

He’s a Department Head not a politician but when Rec and Park head Phil Ginsburg announced plans to build a skateboard park in UN Plaza, many saw it as “Ginsburg’s folly.” Having seen Ginsburg and his team transform long troubled Civic Center Park by adding two play areas and a café, I believed in his vision (See “SF’s Bold New Plan to Clear UN Plaza Drug Markets,” August 14, 2023). The skateboard park is a huge success. UN Plaza is the safest it has been in years. The Farmers Market is doing just as well in its new location across the street.

Ginsburg, his rangers and other members of his team took a big swing at trying to save long troubled UN Plaza. And they hit the ball out of the park.

This is Randy Shaw’s final story for 2023. If you’ve enjoyed his writings you might be interested in reading some of his books, including The Tenderloin: Sex, Crime and Resistance in The Heart of San Francisco, The Activist’s Handbook: Winning Social Change in the 21st Century, and Generation Priced Out: Who Gets to Live in the New Urban America.