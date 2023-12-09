San Francisco Schools 2023: A Lost Year

by on

“I really don’t want to spend my time as a [Board of Education] Commissioner, now at 10:30 [pm] on the first item pretty much, if we don’t have solid timelines and deliverables of how we’re implementing and delivering. We’ve spent enough time talking… This is an opportunity now to disrupt what is not working… This is where I’m at. I’m exhausted from this conversation,” said Board of Education Commissioner Lainie Motamedi at the School Board meeting on November 14, 2023.

2023 for San Francisco public schools has been a lost year. Sorry folks, grand ambitions and lofty words have run into the reality of nothing worthwhile of trumpeting. Commissioner Motamedi’s words above reflect the tremendous gap between the goals of the grandly touted, $500,000 High School Task Force, and the reality of the incompleteness of a five page Superintendent report out and plan. Yet this total failure is not the only example of the $1 billion school district train not even finding the rails over the past eleven months.

Teachers are still getting new problems with their paychecks, even after tens of millions spent on new consultants. Teacher hiring has failed to keep pace such that some schools don’t even have math teachers. Chronic absenteeism is still way too high. The district budget is still tens of millions out of whack between what the state would like it to do to reduce its structural deficit and how the money is being spent. More and more families are making the tough decision to look into independent schools as the alternative.

Superintendent Matt Wayne and district leadership have bravely opened the door to show the world the big problems of the teacher payroll and lack of focus on student outcomes. Now that they have found solving the problems to be too big to make better, they don’t look good at all. For sure, the Superintendent is to be commended for navigating a tough year, going out to listen directly to the communities, and for sticking with the long term plan of goals and guardrails. Yet, people are asking, “Is the job too big for the current Superintendent?”

Who is the ultimate boss of the Superintendent? The Board of Education Commissioners, also known as the School Board, are his boss. In the first school board meeting of this year, then Vice-President Boggess nominated himself for the position of Board President. Boggess, in dark jacket and tie, said, “I think in a lot of ways, we are in a moment where we have to figure out ways how we can put students and families first so that schools can get out of the crisis-es [sic]”

The Board did not agree on a President by the required ⅔ majority at that meeting. For the subsequent meeting, with a simple majority threshold, Boggess won the Presidency, backed by the votes of Commissioners Matt Alexander, Kevine Boggess, Alida Fisher, and Mark Sanchez. For the Board Vice-President, Commissioner Lisa Weissman-Ward was unanimously voted in.

In an August Special Workshop Meeting, the Board did a self-evaluation on several areas of governance. Ratings could be either 1) not meeting criteria, 2) approaching, 3) meeting, 4) mastering criteria. The group consensus was that the board was not meeting criteria for the focus areas of Monitoring & Accountability, Communication & Collaboration, and Continuous Improvement. The board rated themselves as approaching meeting criteria for Vision & Goals, Values & Guardrails, and Unity & Trust. They did not find that they met or mastered the stated criteria for the six focus areas.

As an example, the Board did not achieve their stated goal of speaking about student outcomes for half of meeting times, instead doing so less than one quarter of the meeting time. The Board also agreed that the interim goals that they agreed to did not look to be on track to be met. One Commissioner anonymously wrote, “While the Board has adopted vision, values, goals and guardrails we need to accelerate from theory to focus/intention to approach student outcomes focus and ultimately, meeting student outcomes.”

In a September Special Workshop Meeting, the Board looked at how they were doing against their interim goals. In short, they were not doing well. They were off track in the 3rd grade literacy goal (by 1%), significantly off track for the 8th grade math goal (by 6%), off track in reducing chronic absenteeism, and significantly off track in the student sense of belonging.

There are now two new advisory committees underway that will give feedback on 8th grade algebra plans and a resource alignment initiative for schools. Given the yawning disconnect between the community feedback for the high school task force and the resulting report, these groups will be under pressure to give better work. And noting how resource alignment may relate to consolidating programs or maybe consolidating schools, that endeavor looks quite tough.

November 2024 elections will bring some big choices for public schools. Four Commissioner seats will be decided- those currently held by Board President Boggess, and Commissioners Alexander, Jenny Lam, and Sanchez. The school district will be putting forth a facilities bond of maybe $1 billion, which will need 55% voter approval.

There are still many bright spots in the schools and so many hard working educators and staff. Let’s keep hoping for the sake of so many families that 2024 will bring us some positive news.