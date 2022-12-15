San Francisco Politics 2022: The Year in Review

by on

A Badly Divided City

2022 was a unique political year for San Francisco. Two major recall elections, two special Assembly elections, and the unseating of the first district elected incumbent in modern history. The city may not have been “divided as never before” but its divisions were more heated by being associated with political campaigns.

Nothing laid bare San Francisco’s deep racial and ethnic divide more than the supervisor redistricting process. Many speakers believed that it was driven by racial, ethnic, and anti-LGBTQ animus. In my April 11 story, “San Francisco’s Redistricting Mess” I described the process as “shameful.” One takeaway was that many in the city’s opposing groups don’t simply disagree on politics but actually hate each other.

The most impactful San Francisco story of 2022 got far less attention: the shocking decline of downtown. Long crowded sidewalks remained nearly empty. Office vacancy rates soared. Downtown condos plunged in value.

It became clear in 2022 that most downtown workers are not returning to pre-Covid work patterns. Some will go to workplaces three days a week. But that’s not enough for many downtown restaurants, cafés and other retail business to survive. Planning for downtown and Mid-Market’s revival will hopefully get more City Hall attention next year.

Candidates endorsed by the San Francisco Democratic Party had an historically bad year. The Democratic County Central Committee opposed both successful recalls, did not endorse winning DA Brooke Jenkins, and saw their supervisor candidates in District 4 and 6 both lose. Never in an even year election have Democratic Party endorsed candidates done so poorly.

Three issues dominated San Francisco politics in 2022: Public Safety, Housing, and Public Use of Streets.

Public Safety

In 43 years in San Francisco I have never seen public safety become such a dominant issue. The city elected a former Police Chief as mayor in 1991 but that had more to do with homelessness than public safety.

Why was public safety the chief political issue in 2022?

Many factors. Former District Attorney Chesa Boudin operated as if he were running the public defender’s office. Cellphone cameras widely exposed crimes that pre-social media would have remained hidden. Violent attacks on Asian-Americans galvanized a large political constituency.

Safety is about perception. San Franciscans did not feel safe in 2022. SF Chronicle statistics allegedly showing declining crime rates did not alter this (and anyone who believes in these statistics should ask Tenderloin residents how often they call the police about drug dealers. They’ll tell you there’s no point as police know. So this huge volume of drug sale crimes never get reported and are excluded from crime stats).

People saw Asian-Americans targeted for violence, mass looting in stores, and open drug markets. Everyone seemed to know someone victimized by a crime.

Voters responded to this public safety crisis by recalling the District Attorney. They then easily elected appointed DA Brooke Jenkins, who was running against the recalled DA’s close ally. Jenkins has done her best to restore people’s sense that San Francisco government cares about their safety.

District 4 voters elected Joel Engardio, known for prioritizing crime stopping, over incumbent Gordon Mar who backed the recalled DA. District 6 voters elected appointed incumbent Matt Dorsey. Dorsey was aligned with DA Brooke Jenkins and made stopping drug markets a priority.

Unlike the 1991 mayor’s race, where the city’s two leading newspapers helped elect former police chief Frank Jordan, most San Francisco media strongly opposed the DA recall. The San Francisco Chronicle went all out on Boudin’s behalf but failed to sway voters. After the recall The Chronicle constantly attacked DA Brooke Jenkins, who went on to win handily in November.

Many wonder why the SF Chronicle is so opposed to improving public safety. Don’t recall hearing that prior to 2022.

Open Drug Markets Remain

I give Brooke Jenkins an A+, 100% grade on doing whatever a District Attorney can do to close open drug markets. But she can only prosecute people the police arrest. And she cannot get officers to clear out drug hot spots as her job does not include allocating SFPD staff.

I explain why open drug markets remain in my December 12 story (“A Year Later, Tenderloin Still Requires Emergency Response”). It’s time for Governor Newsom to send in the National Guard.

Housing

2022 raised new doubts about the city’s commitment to build housing. A Board of Supervisors majority voted down housing on two SOMA parking lots and then sabotaged Prop D, designed to expedite the housing approval process.

Too many supervisors and activists still see new market rate housing as promoting gentrification. I argued in Generation Priced Out that almost every neighborhood in San Francisco gentrified without new market rate housing; yet this belief to the contrary remains. It has the greatest force in neighborhoods like the Haight-Ashbury and the parts of Bernal Heights where almost no new market rate apartments were built while housing prices skyrocketed.

Adding to the bad housing news was supply chain issues that caused sharply rising construction costs. This put even approved projects on the sidelines. Some nonprofits were able to acquire projects instead build affordable housing. But it also bolstered opponents’ view that San Francisco has approved enough housing.

This false argument that the city doesn’t need to build a lot more housing could backfire on San Francisco should it fail to satisfy state concerns over its Housing Element. Under the now famous Builders Remedy, state law would require San Francisco to approve housing proposals that exceed current zoning should the city’s Housing Element not comply with state law. We should know the outcome of this early in 2023.

San Francisco passed a tax on vacant units (not single family homes) in November, whose proceeds go to fund affordable housing. The measure was primarily backed by those who see new market rate housing as driving gentrification; yet they see filling vacant units at market rents as a positive.

Welcome to the logic of housing policy in San Francisco.

Public Use of Streets

The dominant activist issue in the city in 2022 and potentially the most enouraging was how San Franciscans use their streets. The main focus—battles over restricting cars at JFK Drive in Golden Gate Park and on the Great Highway—took most of the year. So did the push to keep the city’s Slow Streets, which ended with a positive Slow Streets vote last week.

I note in Generation Priced Out how Americans love visiting European cities like Paris and Vienna but then at home oppose the land use policies that make these cities so inviting. San Francisco is a perfect example. The city has allowed the car to take over most public space and now even the most moderate attempts to increase walking and bike access is met with a hailstorm of opposition.

Bike activists have tried to ban cars from JFK Drive for two decades. A heroic campaign led by the SF Bicycle Coalition, Walk SF and Kid Safe SF finally returned a street in the city’s largest park to the people. The sheer number of people who came out to push for a safe JFK Drive and Great Walkway was inspiring. It shows how outreach, mobilizing and organizing remains the path to victory in San Francisco.

The larger battle is not over. 2022 did not reveal whether the JFK Drive ballot victory and the permanent opening of the Great Walkway on weekends is a trend or outlier. The victory by advocates of Slow Lake Street at year’s end raises hope for the former. But King Car’s political clout remains strong.

Early Thoughts On 2023

San Francisco has no elections scheduled for 2023. Will this make it easier for the Board and Mayor to get things done?

I’ll offer some suggestions on what issues the two often warring parties can unite on in my 2023 preview story. The shift in the Board majority caused by Engardio’s defeat of Mar will noticeably impact city politics.

Have a safe and healthy holiday season and thanks for reading Beyond Chron.