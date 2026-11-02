San Francisco Election Predictions November 2026

San Francisco’s November 2026 election is topped by the Chan-Wiener congressional race. It has also seen record spending over local ballot measures. Here’s how our crystal ball sees the outcomes.

Props D, E and F: Charter Reform

Few San Francisco initiative campaigns have sold a false narrative so powerfully as three measures that allegedly will “Clean Up City Hall.” As Mission Local’s Joe Eskenazi put it, “What ‘corruption’ is there that is preventing the mayor from doing his job?”

Props E and F are under the radar and are certain to pass. Prop D, which quadruples the signature requirements for ballot measures and has absolutely nothing to do with “cleaning up City Hall,” faces stiff opposition.

I recently wrote—“Why San Francisco Voters Should Reject Prop D.” Having run grassroots initiative campaigns I see Prop D as putting democracy up for sale. At a price only the wealthy can afford.

Wealthy interests have already spent a staggering $13.5 million to pass Props D, E and F. That makes them hard to defeat.

Most voters support “cleaning up City Hall.” That’s why its backers chose that message. It’s easier to get away with a false message during a critical midterm election cycle when fewer voters are carefully analyzing local measures.

Prop D’s best chance for defeat requires voters to read the Prop D ballot question. It reveals that it quadruples signatures for the ballot rather than cleaning up City Hall.

Voters reading the ballot question likely led to the defeat of the multi-million dollar backed measure (also Prop D) to slash the number of city commissions in November 2024.

The difference is that the earlier Prop D was not promoted by a popular mayor who says he needs its passage.

I see D, E and F all winning.

Prop G: The Upper Great Highway

Has any city ever passed a ballot measure that converted a full time park to a five day a week highway? A full time park that was created by ballot initiative? That’s what the initiative sharply reducing access to Sunset Dunes Park asks voters to support.

According to the Controller’s Office, San Francisco would have to spend $9.8 million up front and then up to $2 million annually to reopen the Upper Great Highway.

Voters aren’t going for that. No on G should win easily.

Prop C: Housing Trust Fund

Increasing the city’s Housing Trust Fund has no serious opposition. Prop C will win.

Prop I: The Affordable Housing Guarantee Act

Big Real Estate and other wealthy interests have spent over $2.6 million to stop affordable housing. No on I seeks to prevent a 2020 ballot measure designed to fund affordable housing from doing just that. See my story, “Why San Francisco Voters Should Back Prop I.”

Mayor Lurie opposes Prop I, which shifts money he has spent elsewhere to affordable housing. But despite voters supporting the mayor I think a majority strongly support affordable housing.

San Francisco voters are not easily fooled. Most will look at the No on I campaign materials and see they are funded by landlords and others who oppose prioritizing affordable housing. That includes the San Francisco Chronicle, which has long opposed ballot measures that help tenants.

Nationally, Democrats have framed their entire campaigns around affordability. San Francisco arguably has the worst housing affordability crisis of any major city.

Most voters will recognize that San Francisco must do whatever it can to address it affordability crisis.

I see voters backing Prop I.

Regional Measure RTM

San Francisco is one of five Bay Area cities voting on the most impactful measure on the ballot: Measure RTM, which increases the sales tax to fund public transportation. Simply put, the Bay Area will no longer have a viable BART system if RTM loses. The only basis for opposing the measure is if you want to worsen climate change, slash Bay Area property values, and force tens of thousands of commuters to spend hours driving to work.

I don’t think most voters want those results. I see Measure RTM winning.

Supervisor Races

Sherrill (D2), Wong (D4), Dorsey (D6), McCoy(D8) and Ellington (D10) will all win.

Chan v. Wiener

My October 27, 2025 story, “Can Connie Chan Defeat Scott Wiener?,” preceded Chan’s entry into the race. I saw Chan facing two major challenges: the need to raise massive funds and the fact that Wiener is a political powerhouse.

On the former, I wrote “Nancy Pelosi would not back a candidate in San Francisco and then not ensure the campaign had sufficient funds.” Pelosi’s subsequent endorsement of Chan was a game-changer. Pelosi’s legendary fundraising and political skills transformed what a very uphill race into a tight election.

Chan’s fortunes improved when Wiener made two self-inflicted errors. One was an AI generated ad widely seen as racist; another was his flip-flopping on a debate question about Israeli genocide in Gaza.

But Scott Wiener is a relentless campaigner and fundraiser. Wiener has raised $4.6 million for his own campaign. His independent backers have raised another $7 million to support him. These funds enable his campaign messages to be omnipresent.

This race differs from the Pelosi-Harry Britt congressional race in 1987. Even strong Britt supporters like myself didn’t dislike Pelosi. Nor did most Pelosi backers despise Britt.

This race seems a lot more personal. Many Wiener and Chan backers despise their rival’s politics. I would not be surprised to see the winner facing a strong challenge in the future.

In a city where Mayor Lurie is highly popular, Wiener’s policy agenda, including his views on housing, appear more in line with citywide voters.

Connie Chan has run a valiant race. But Scott Wiener will win.

Here’s our California and Los Angeles election predictions.