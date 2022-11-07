San Francisco Election Predictions: November 2022

by on

Has the SF Democratic Party Lost Influence?

Here are my San Francisco election predictions. You can check the success of past forecasts via our Search box. Please keep in mind that predictions are based on who or what I believe will win, not who or what I want to win (though this can converge). For my national and California predictions and those for local races in other California cities see the accompanying “Election Predictions: November 2022.”

Ballot Measures

Let’s start with the two measures impacting Golden Gate Park, Props I and J. If Prop I is defeated and Prop J passes, JFK Drive will forever be car-free. I believe visitors to the car-free JFK Drive become immediate supporters of preserving it. Thanks to the SF Bicycle Coalition and WalkSF, no local campaign has more volunteers than No on I, Yes on J.

I’ve read about polls showing Props I and J both losing. I recognize how the big de Young Museum money against Prop J could swing the outcome. Yet I see a flood of young voters pushing No on I and Yes on J to victory.

This dynamic recalls what happened in June 1998 when the late Ted Gullicksen and I led a hugely outspent but successful campaign to defeat a bond for the de Young Museum parking garage (the bond was designed to be paid for by tenants). We got “no” votes in Mission precincts that exceeded 60%. The museum money was overcome. The J campaign will be close, but I see it pulling through.

Prop C (Homelessness Oversight Commission), Prop H (aligns the mayor and district attorney elections with the presidential cycle), and Prop M (vacant unit tax) will all easily pass. I expressed my concerns about Prop H last week and previously explained the importance of passing Prop C.

Prop O, a major investment in City College, will also pass. A lot of real estate money has come in against it but community college is popular with voters. Prop O only needs majority support.

This takes us to the most complex question on the San Francisco ballot: Will either of the two housing measures, Prop D and Prop E, win?

Because housing is my field and I wrote a book criticizing San Francisco’s housing approval process, I asked a lot insiders about these measures. None felt confident predicting the outcome.

Here’s why. A ballot measure approving housing on the Nordstrom parking lot (the 495 unit project at 469 Stevenson the Board killed) would pass overwhelmingly. But no specific housing sites are included in Props D or E.

Instead, we have two policy-oriented competing ballot measures. Many voters will be confused as to which is better. That’s why Prop E was placed on the ballot in the first place—to prevent Prop D from passing.

Voters are upset about affordability but may not see how passing either Props D or E reduces housing costs. When voters are uncertain as to the impact of a measure they either vote no or skip voting on it.

For a long time I thought that negative attacks from each campaign could cause both to lose (if both pass the higher vote getter wins). I’ve changed my view for three reasons.

First, Scott Wiener—the city’s most credible source on housing production—has become outspoken in urging Yes on D, No on E. His position will reduce voter uncertainty.

Second, the Yes on D campaign has had the resources to run a bigger campaign. It also has a far more motivated grassroots support base.

Third, the positive impact of Prop E getting the San Francisco Democratic Party endorsement has been weakened by the Party’s refusal to give any endorsement to District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. I will go deeper into this in my discussion of the Dorsey-Mahogany D6 race but I think a lot of Jenkins supporters will ignore all of the Party’s endorsements because of its stand in the DA’s race.

I see Prop D winning over Prop E.

District Attorney

This is an easy one: Brooke Jenkins wins in a landslide.

Jenkins will win big because most voters support her demand for accountability. Most voters want sellers of deadly drugs prosecuted for felonies. Most voters want those committing violent crimes to be taken off the streets. Jenkins may be the city’s most popular politician and I think her victory margin will reflect this.

What’s hard about this race is what it says about San Francisco politics. Specifically, how many “progressives” really don’t care that drug dealers threaten Tenderloin families and businesses. Many are more concerned about the rights of drug dealers selling lethal drugs than they are about ensuring that affordable housing residents can safely walk to and from their homes.

Jenkins has strongly pushed for a safer Tenderloin. Most voters appreciate this.

The elected members of the San Francisco Democratic Party endorsed two rivals to Jenkins. Neither has ever prosecuted a case. That’s consistent with former DA Chesa Boudin’s failure to file felony charges against drug dealers—after all, if you don’t want people prosecuted you should back candidates who have never been prosecutors.

Many have been surprised by the SF Chronicle’s fierce support of Boudin and aggressive hostility to Jenkins. The paper remains bitter that voters soundly rejected its call to defeat the recall. As Election Day approached the paper upped its daily quota of attack pieces on the District Attorney.

The Chronicle has become completely disconnected from most voters. Jenkin’s victory will further confirm this.

The city’s progressives never trusted the Chronicle. Now the paper has alienated its older homeowner base. That greatly reduces the impact of all of its endorsements.

San Francisco School Board

Will Mayor Breed’s three “moderate” appointees will all win, preserving the Board’s “moderate” majority? I think two of the three, Lainie Motamedi and Lisa Weissman-Ward, are sure winners. The question is whether Ann Hsu’s racially charged comments will open the door for either Gabriela Lopez or Alida Fisher to get the third seat.

I have no special insight to answer this. November School Board races are complicated by the many voters who skip these contests. Can diehard recall backers keep Hsu’s seat? Or does the rise in absentee voting raise the impact of the many slate cards that do not include Hsu? We’ll know by week’s end.

Board of Supervisors: D4 and D6

Engardio v. Mar

I’ve written twice about the D4 race. The first time I noted that Gordon Mar didn’t have an opponent which was a good sign for him. The second was after Leanna Louie and Joel Engardio entered the race; I saw that placing Mar in serious trouble.

Louie’s disqualification gave Mar a one on one race against Joel Engardio. Engardio has sought to tie Mar to Chesa Boudin, who was unpopular in D4 and whose recall Mar opposed. But Boudin is not on the ballot. And Mar did not endorse against Brooke Jenkins.

Many believe Mar is too progressive for the district. But I don’t see Mar as alienating himself from Sunset residents. They may disagree with him on issues but he’s done nothing to arouse the type of anger necessary to defeat an incumbent (last week Mar avoided arousing such anger by committing to bring pickleball courts to the Sunset).

Defeating incumbent supervisors rarely happens in San Francisco. Engardio knocked on virtually every door in the district. He has worked tirelessly to improve San Francisco. But his home only became part of D4 in 2022. Voters do not know him as well as Mar. Mar has run a very effective campaign and I see him winning.

Dorsey v. Mahogany

Mayoral appointees to the Board have not fared well. Peskin, Preston and Mandelman all defeated them. Will this pattern lead to the defeat of mayoral appointee Matt Dorsey in D6 this year?

Let’s look at the three races appointees lost. In 2015 I gave a ten minute speech to Mayor Lee explaining that if he did not pick Cindy Wu to replace David Chiu that Aaron Peskin would win the D3 election. Lee then made the biggest political mistake of his career and picked Julie Christensen over Wu. Peskin then won easily. Nobody could beat Peskin in D3 and he would have supported Wu.

Preston ran a strong race in 2016 against London Breed. He had a huge name recognition edge over mayoral appointee Vallie Brown. Preston was also more ideologically in sync with a district that had elected Green Party candidates in Matt Gonzalez and Ross Mirkarimi. Brown only narrowly lost in the 2019 special election.

Mandelman seemingly never stopped knocking on doors in D8 from the time he lost to Scott Wiener in 2010. He was going to beat anyone in 2018. Mayoral appointee Jeff Sheehy was always an underdog.

Unlike the three defeated appointees, Matt Dorsey does not have a name recognition deficit. Nor is he running against an opponent whose history in D6 matches what the three recent winners against mayoral appointees had in their districts.

Dorsey has also become a high-profile backer of housing, of recovery strategies, and for holding drug dealers accountable. These strike me as popular positions in the new D6.

Mahogany is a charismatic candidate who has wisely dedicated much of her campaign funds to field. She’s got the SF Democratic Party endorsement, which in a different era would be huge (she is head of the Party).

I don’t think it will be huge this November.

When former Supervisor, Assemblymember and State Senator Carole Migden ran the SF Democratic Party for eight years in the 1980’s into the 90’s she made sure that no endorsement jeopardized other endorsees. She would have demanded that Jenkins be included on the Party card. Migden ran the Party with an iron fist but her record of success for Party endorsements is likely unmatched.

Will D6 supporters of Brooke Jenkins blame Mahogany for the Party’s lack of endorsement? Will they decide to ignore the Party’s endorsement on the supervisor race?

I think Mahogany’s political base is still unclear. She’s all for “Build, Build, Build” but doesn’t oppose Prop E—the rival measure to Prop D that Scott Wiener opposes. She promotes herself as an outsider but then highlights her role in Matt Haney’s accomplishments—all which occurred in City Hall.

What makes the new D6 difficult to predict is that this will be its first supervisor election. We don’t have a track record to go on. Despite the uncertainty, I am going against the losing appointee trend and picking Dorsey to win.

