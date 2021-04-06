S.F. International Film Festival 2021 Preview

by on

"Valley Of Souls"

After getting cancelled thanks to last year’s coronavirus lockdowns, the San Francisco International Film Festival (hereafter SFFILM) returns this year with its 2021 edition. Running from April 9-18, 2021, this year’s SFFILM mixes together online streaming and live events at the Fort Mason Center drive-in. This year’s program presents 103 films from 41 different countries. 13 of these films are World Premieres.

One of these World Premieres takes Opening Night honors at the Fort Mason Center venue. Chase Palmer’s crime drama “Naked Singularity” stars John Boyega as Casi, an impassioned public defender. His accidental stumbling onto an attempted heist leads to his vying with both dirty cops and drug cartel members for control of an impounded SUV carrying millions of dollars worth of heroin. Can he and his two friends liberate the stash without getting killed by competitors also interested in the illicit drugs?

In the 2020 Flashback section. SFFILM screens a selection of worthy films that had been accepted for the 2020 festival but never got a chance to be introduced to Bay Area audiences. “The Perfect Candidate,” for example, is a drama set in Saudi Arabia, a country with retrograde attitudes towards women. Frustrated by lack of resources and sexist attitudes, physician Dr. Maryam takes advantage of a bureaucratic situation to run for local office. Can her ingenuity overcome the obstacles thrown in her way? In the Colombian film “Valley Of Souls,” fisherman Jose’s two sons have been abducted by paramilitaries. Accepting the brothers’ virtual death sentence, the father goes on a downriver odyssey to find his sons’ bodies. “Abou Leila” takes viewers to 1990s war-torn Algeria. Two friends, Lotfi and S, take a trip into the Sahara. Reality and illusion start blurring, especially given an obsessive pursuit of the (possibly imaginary) terrorist Abou Leila.

UC Berkeley Assistant Professor Nicolas Pereda offers a different take on the fracturing of illusion and reality in his drama “Fauna.” Luisa and Paco are actors visiting her dysfunctional family. However, a booze run to a nearby bar has unexpected consequences. Paco gets recognized as an actor on “Narcos: Mexico” and is asked by bar patrons to improvise a scene. This innocent request gives Pereda a chance to interrogate the subjects of representation and performance.

Pereda is just one of the panelists in the live discussion “Cine Mexicano Filmmakers On Rebellion And Innovation.” Moderated by recent S.F. IndieFest Non-fiction Vanguard Award winner Rodrigo Reyes, this discussion with several Mexican filmmakers appearing at SFFILM focuses on how their pushing of storytelling’s boundaries results in rebellious and innovative work. Joining Pereda will be such filmmakers as Alexis Gambis (“Son Of Monarchs”), Luciana Kaplan (“The Spokeswoman”), and David Pablos (“Dance Of The 41”).

Pablos’ historical drama “Dance Of The 41” takes viewers to early 20th-century Mexico for a loose recounting of a high-society scandal. Handsome congressman Ignacio and the Mexican president’s indigenous illegitimate daughter seem to be the perfect couple. But Ignacio’s heart truly belongs to a male lawyer, and the betrayals required to keep this relationship secret can’t last forever…

Poly Styrene, for those who don’t recognize the name, was the biracial woman who fronted the legendary English punk rock band X-Ray Spex. The new documentary “Poly Styrene: I Am A Cliche” takes a deep dive into her sometimes contentious life. Co-director Celeste Bell, Styrene’s daughter, mixes band footage and personal memories of her mercurial mother.

For those who missed the recent Sundance Film Festival, this SFFILM offers another chance to catch several titles which played at that earlier festival. The acclaimed “Ma Belle, My Beauty” concerns a pair of newlywed musicians whose quietly dissatisfying existence in the South of France gets shaken up by the arrival of the wife’s former polyamorous lover. In “Son Of Monarchs,” Mendel is a young scientist from Michoacan whose fascination with monarch butterflies has shaped his life in ways he doesn’t always recognize. The SFFILM-supported documentary “Writing With Fire” offers a portrait of the reporters of Khabar Lahariya, an Indian online newspaper and YouTube channel dedicated to exposing patriarchal abuses and government corruption in Uttar Pradesh.

Dash Shaw’s new animated film “Cryptozoo,” the story of a zoo intended to provide a haven for mythological creatures, also played the recent Sundance festival. But this SFFILM screening happens to be special. Shaw is this year’s recipient of the SFFILM Persistence Of Vision Award. The live talk “The Making of ‘Cryptozoo’” features Shaw in conversation with Oscar-nominated animator and Bay Area resident Trevor Jimenez, director of the acclaimed animated short “Weekends.”

Taking the SFFILM Centerpiece slot comes Bo McGuire’s debut feature documentary “Socks On Fire.” This portrait of the filmmaker’s extended close-knit Southern family begins with the demise of the family matriarch. When a homophobic aunt tries to cast aside her drag queen brother, that act starts opening up fissures in the once tightly knit family. The screening also features performances by current reigning Miss Jpop SF Rock M. Sakura and Oakland-based gender-fluid singer and performer FREDDIE.

“Seyran Ates: Sex, Revolution, and Islam” delivers a documentary portrait of Turkish-German radical feminist, lawyer, and imam Seyran Ates. She’s dedicated her life to reforming Islam through such acts as opening a mosque without gender segregation and helping young LGBTQ Muslims embrace their sexuality.

The borderline between work and obsession gets greatly blurred in the horror tale “Censor.” When film censor Enid feels personally triggered by a horror film, she sets out to track down the film’s director and confront him on the set of his current project. But who is the censor really protecting from seeing violent content?

A new section in this year’s SFFILM is the Mid-Length Films section, which features films ranging from 30 to 50 minutes in length. Here’s a chance to see films that are too long to be shorts yet too short to be considered features. In “Tales Of The Accidental City,” what begins as a Nairobi court-ordered anger management class conducted over Zoom turns into a piercing look at both the participants’ lives and their local government. “Cloudscape” is a remembrance of the filmmaker’s grandmother’s past in Puerto Rico rendered with a mix of home movies, audiotape, and an original score. “Don’t Go Tellin’ Your Mama” offers a unique take on learning the alphabet via hip hop artist Topaz Jones’ modern day update of the 1970 Black ABCs flash cards.

Actress Natalie Morales’ first feature “Language Lessons” is essentially a two-hander drama performed over Zoom starring Morales and Mark Duplass. Well-off Oakland resident Adam (Duplass) doesn’t think much of his husband’s gift of online Spanish language lessons with cheerful Costa Rican Carino (Morales). But a shocking event will lead to student and teacher trying to find the right words to connect with one another.

For those who’ve missed Rick Prelinger’s “Lost Landscapes” live shows, SFFILM brings a new edition of Prelinger’s “Lost Landscapes Of Oakland,” recut by co-creator alex cruse. Rediscover the lost and forgotten historical wonders of Oakland gleaned from such sources as amateur footage, industrial films, and newsreels. A new live score will be performed by Grammy winning blues rocker and Oakland native Fantastic Negrito.

Actress Kelly-Marie Tran served as Executive Producer on the family-friendly documentary “Lily Topples The World.” Film subject Lily Hevesh creates temporary art installations by using dominoes to make intricate visual designs before she knocks them over. This passion, which started at age 9, has led Hevesh to an incredibly popular YouTube channel, “Tonight Show” appearances, and eventually Gen Z stardom.

Closing out SFFILM 2021 is the charming documentary “Street Gang: How We Got To Sesame Street.” It’s the story of how the legendary children’s TV show “Sesame Street” grew out of the belief that children, particularly inner-city children, deserved educational and entertaining television. This look at how the show came to be features interviews with people who worked on the show and appearances by Muppets creator Jim Henson, original series director Jon Stone, and television executive Joan Ganz Cooney. Hopefully, the film will have the secret origin of the Cookie Monster.

(For further information about the films offered at this year’s SFFILM and to get tickets, go here and here.)