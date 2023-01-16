Reviews From The BAMPFA Winter 2022-23 Schedule

by on

The Winter 2022-2023 season has arrived at the Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive (hereafter “BAMPFA”). While film series dedicated to legendary film comedian Buster Keaton and iconoclastic Japanese director Seijun Suzuki have already come and gone, other film series will be starting up at the BAMPFA to replace them.

The most familiar (to American audiences) of these upcoming series is “Joel Coen In Person” (January 21 – 29, 2023). The director whose career began with the Hammettesque “Blood Simple” appears in person at each screening in the series. However, this special event is what’s referred to as a carte blanche series. Instead of showing only films that Coen has worked on, this series splits the difference. Half of the films presented, including his recent “The Tragedy Of Macbeth,” are movies Coen personally directed. The other half of the series’ films are movies that Coen personally admires.

One of Coen’s picks is Robert Bresson’s “A Man Escaped.” Bresson turns what could have been the stuff of forgettable melodrama into a riveting study of retaining one’s humanity in the midst of war. French Resistance fighter Andre Devigny’s newspaper account of his escape from Montluc prison before his execution provides the raw material for Bresson’s fictionalization. The details of how the escape happened are present in Bresson’s immortal tale. Yet equal importance is given to showing how the Devigny character struggles to avoid devolving into someone concerned solely with surviving at any cost.

In 1943 Lyon, captured French Resistance fighter Lieutenant Fontaine (the Devigny stand-in) was thrown into a Nazi penitentiary. Stuck in solitary, it seems all he can do is mull over how much time he has left to live. But it is Fontaine’s willingness to try connecting in ways large and small to his fellow prisoners that offer him the possibility of surviving to escape.

“A Man Escaped” doesn’t deny that violence takes place at the prison. One prisoner is killed while attempting an escape. Fontaine himself is savagely beaten shortly after his arrival at this penitentiary. But Bresson doesn’t distract the viewer by depicting any sort of physical violence on screen. At best, there are background reminders such as the blood-streaked white shirt Fontaine wears for the duration of the film to evoke the price of staying in his Nazi captors’ hands.

Instead, the violence that concerns Bresson is more the psychological violence created by imprisonment. Blanchet, the occupant of a neighboring cell, is an old man who’s given up any hope of obtaining freedom. Physical isolation and prohibitions against public communication are just some of the techniques aimed at creating a sense of learned helplessness in the captives.

Fontaine fights back against this environment of learned helplessness in ways large and small. Communication by taps on a wall to a neighboring prisoner leads to Fontaine learning how to remove his handcuffs. Pastor De Leyris’ religious views may not be shared by Fontaine, but the disagreement provides intellectual stimulation. The minutiae of Fontaine’s preparations for escape, from creating ropes to patiently weakening his cell door, provide a physical focus for energies that would otherwise be wasted in bemoaning his fate. If Blanchet is not inspired to make an escape attempt himself, at least his conversations with Fontaine help him bear the burden of imprisonment better.

It’s appropriate that the English title of Bresson’s film is simply “A Man Escaped” instead of a literal translation of the original French title. (Perhaps a French-fluent reader can confirm that original title translates to something like “A Man Condemned To Death Escapes.”) Fontaine’s ultimate test of retaining his humanity comes late in the film with the introduction of 16-year-old Francois Jost. It’s not clear to Fontaine if he’ll need to kill this possible informant who might betray his escape.

Understandably, the film’s climax follows Fontaine’s titular act. Its suspenseful success doesn’t come from tallying the completion of small goals towards the prisoner’s final objective of leaving Montluc alive. By focusing on the hard won process of achieving even the smallest goal, such as continually waiting for an opportune train rumbling to cover another few feet of movement, the viewer’s focus turns away from their ultimate knowledge of the film’s ending to the feeling of trekking with Fontaine through the limbo between imprisonment and freedom. That loss of emotional certainty, of not knowing how far Fontaine must physically go to finally escape Montluc, winds up pitting the escapee’s will to achieve freedom against the visible and emotional limits that the Nazis and their allies have put in his way.

Bresson’s final simple image conveys such things as a wide open future and another step on the familiar “ape to man” evolutionary illustration. What stays with the viewer is the director’s artful use of blending elements from the prison escape genre and humanist drama to create one of his deservedly classic films.

***

“Power corrupts” is another familiar evergreen story theme that gets a droll treatment in Peter Solan’s film “The Barnabas Kos Case.” This Slovakian film is just one of the offerings in the film series “The Cinema Of The Absurd: Eastern European Film, 1958-89 (January 12 – February 25, 2023).” This program, delayed from its original 2020 premiere by the pandemic lockdown, presents rare Eastern European films that used absurdity to point out the huge gaps between the state’s trumpeted ideals and the realities of everyday existence.

The titular Kos of Solan’s film plays the triangle for a state symphony orchestra. His musical contributions to the orchestra’s work prove so minor that he spends more time being a gofer than a musician. Disaster strikes the orchestra when Comrade Vavro and his fellow state bureaucrats decide that Kos’ modesty makes him the perfect candidate to be the new director of the orchestra. When Kos starts enjoying wielding power, this supposedly modest man turns into a quietly egotistical tyrant…with disastrous results for the orchestra.

To be fair to Comrade Vavro and the other paper-pushers, they probably felt that an orchestra director of modest temperament is preferable to one of ambitious temperament. The latter type of person would use his state position to accumulate power and abuse it for his own ends. What these ministers fail to recognize is that ambition is not the only trigger for abusing power.

Egotism winds up triggering Kos’ turn to tyranny. It’s one thing for Kos to feel he’s personally not qualified to serve as orchestra director. But when Kos’ promotion gets openly mocked, the derisive laughter spurs Kos to take an “I’ll show them” stance where his official actions usually amount to petty score settling. Why else would he gratuitously move the louder instruments that previously drowned out his triangle to the back of the rehearsal room?

A commitment to trying new ideas serves as the rationale that enables Kos to slowly ruin the orchestra. Welcoming new or innovative ideas is an acceptable way of keeping an organization fresh and limber over time. But that impulse needs to be balanced by verifying that implementing this new idea will produce results superior to older tried and true methods. Kos’ willingness to fire those who oppose or even question him, though, serves as a disincentive to such queries.

Kos, to his slight credit, does initially try to live up to the responsibilities of his new position. He offers to work on a pending report even though he’s nowhere up to speed on the report’s subject. His noticing the rhythms of a railroad signal light or coins clinking into a cash box provide a form of artistic inspiration.

But the ultimate problem highlighted by “The Barnabas Kos Case” isn’t that its title character is a supposed bad apple. It’s that not encouraging questioning whether the state is always right leads to overlooking or denying some very real problems with the state’s current operations. That truth provides Solan with grist for some memorably absurd moments. They include a warning announcement that turns into a verbal hall of mirrors as well as a sequence where Comrade Vavro et al. turn justified criticism of Kos’ tenure as director into a personal attack on the bureaucrats. The most effective bit of absurdity, though, involves what appears to be an unwieldy massive sculpture near an orchestral rehearsal room. That large object isn’t a sculpture, but its true nature provides a rich joke that should not be spoiled.

Solan may end his very effective satire on a note of ambiguity regarding Kos’ fate. But given the film’s rejection of the idea of Slovakian bureaucracy as an inherently sound system with some noticeable shortcomings, it’s more likely Kos will be learning about a posting for which a) he’s still unqualified and b) is a lot less high profile than the orchestra.

***

For viewers seeking films which more directly confront the politics of their central subject, the film series “The Algerian War Of Independence: Cinema As History (January 18 – February 26, 2023)” will definitely answer that need. Six decades have passed since the end of Algeria’s struggle to achieve independence from France. So now seems the perfect time to check out a collection of films on that revolutionary period from such directors as Isaac Julien, Jean-Luc Godard, Michael Haneke, and Bertrand Tavernier. It goes without saying that the Gillo Pontecorvo classic “The Battle Of Algiers” will also be shown during the series.

But the selected films also include works from lesser-known directors. One of these films is the Dorothee-Myriam Kellou documentary “In Mansourah, You Separated Us.” It uses interviewees’ memories of being forcibly removed to the titular village as a microcosm for a largely forgotten (in France) Algerian War-era forced resettlement program. That program ultimately uprooted half of Algeria’s rural population from their original homes and moved them into one of 3,740 villages turned into forced resettlement camps.

As a child, Kellou’s father was one of those 3,500,000 people displaced by the actions of the French military authorities. He and other survivors from that period give their oral testimonies in the film about their experiences.

However, Kellou’s documentary is not an “only talking heads all the time” type of film. One might be tempted to make that assumption given the relative lack of film footage shown in her film concerning the displacement. But by having displaced survivors talk about their experiences in the places where these events occurred, past happenings that seem baked into the stones of Mansourah come alive. There may no longer be traces of the 4 meter deep barbed wire fences that used to surround places like Mansourah, but there are still homes standing where each room of such houses had been used to provide shelter for displaced people.

The shared living arrangements were something created by the FLN, the Algerian liberation group. Once the French military authorities dumped the Algerians they displaced behind the barbed wire fences surrounding Mansourah and other displacement camps, they washed their hands of figuring out where these forcibly removed people would live from then on. One moving recollection about this forced transportation experience involves two kids tossed onto a truck with complete strangers and riding miles without knowing what would happen to them.

If the aim of the imposed displacement was to demoralize the Algerian populace and stoke hostility to the FLN, that goal was far from being met. Yes, there were people in the displacement camps who hated the FLN. But far more frequently, there were houses which regularly fed dinner to FLN fighters who sneaked through the barbed wire fences. Some homes provided refuge to wounded FLN fighters so they could recuperate. Other homes gave space to FLN fighters to clean their guns so they could be ready for the next battle with French forces.

Kellou’s film ultimately serves as a rebuke to those who regard history as something irrelevant or not worth remembering. As one interviewee explains towards the end of the film, history is a part of culture and a culture that is not actively defended is one that will ultimately be lost. But cultural defenders cannot exist if they don’t possess the minds to defend their culture. Kellou’s documentary does its part to create new defenders of Algerian culture. Her film is dedicated “(t)o all those who only know their history through silence.”

***

A must-see from the BAMPFA 2022-23 Winter schedule is “In Front Of Your Face,” the newest film from acclaimed South Korean film director Hong Sangsoo. This film serves as the finale to the new film series devoted to Hong’s work “Tales Of Cinema: Hong Sangsoo (February 3-18, 2023).”

The story uses a simple and effective setup. Sangok is a middle-aged ex-actress who’s returned to Seoul after living some years in the U.S. Over the course of one day, she will mend emotional fences with her younger sister Jeongok, pay a visit to her old childhood home, and meet noted film director Song Jaewon for a possible return to acting. Yet this apparently ordinary day is shadowed by the big secret Sangok privately carries.

Hong’s camera stays with Sangok for the practical entirety of the film. It takes on a role halfway between observer and close confidante, especially as it witnesses the ex-actress’ quiet benedictions to herself.

Sangok is a metaphorical onion woman, one whose layers of personal history are revealed at the character’s own pace. What her relationship is with the woman sleeping in the nearby bed or some of the details of her acting career are explained when needed. The effect is the opposite of infodumping; it’s the type of casual revelation that occurs in a relationship between two friends.

The sleeping woman turns out to be Jeongok. Not only is she Sangok’s sister, but as the apartment’s owner she’s host to this older sister who’s returned from years in America. Over the course of a light breakfast conversation, the siblings’ conversation goes from playful bantering over a dream’s import to Jeongok’s lingering resentment over being emotionally cut out of Sangok’s life in America. In the ex-actress’ defense, if her younger sister resented her affair with a younger man, talking about running a liquor store in America might open her to further criticism from her younger sibling. Fortunately for the siblings’ relationship, those old resentments ultimately do not translate into Sangok’s emotionally writing off both Jeongok and her son Seungwon.

Hong doesn’t explicitly state why Sangok gave up acting. Yet it is clear that when she was a performer, her work made an indelible impression on people. A woman the two sisters encounter in a park vaguely remembers Sangok from a TV program from years earlier. Song mentions being deeply moved after seeing Sangok’s films while he was a college freshman.

Despite her past success as an actress, Sangok’s more concerned with being deserving of the precious moments she encounters than nurturing an old sense of entitlement. She’s thankful for a small gift from Seungwon. Overhearing a conversation between mother and daughter over having pasta for a meal provides the ex-actress with some endearing entertainment.

Sangok’s business lunch with Song the director may sound as if Hong’s setting out to use his well-worn dramatic trope of bringing together a man, a woman, and lots of bottles of soju to generate lots of bad behavior. Certainly the ex-actress’ talk of staying vigilant during the meeting and the meeting taking place at a bar not a restaurant do nothing to shake this impression.

But unlike earlier Hong films, Sangok and Song are meeting each other for the first time, so there is no negative history between them. Also, they each professionally respect the other’s work. Sangok describes the experience of watching Song’s films as akin to reading a good novel or short story. Song characterizes Sangok’s performances in a couple of films as a blend of purity and emotional authority. Creating a new performance in that vein is why the director wants to entice the former actress to resume her role as a thespian. Finally, as a minor note, the two are getting drunk on Chinese liquor, not soju.

It is during this improvised business lunch that Sangok reveals the personal secret (which won’t be revealed here) she’s been carrying around. The negotiation to do something in the wake of that revelation may seem genuine. But the fact that even this married auteur still wants to sleep with Sangok may help explain why she quit acting.

The odd title of Hong’s film references the philosophy of life the ex-actress has come to embrace. It emphasizes seeing the world without illusions and appreciating the beauty found in that world. To Sangok, even someone with a filthy and greasy face may be a source of worldly beauty. Hong’s direction and Lee Hye-young’s wonderful lead performance as Sangok offer good arguments for agreeing with that philosophy.

(“A Man Escaped” screens at 4:00 PM on January 29, 2023. Joel Coen will appear in person for this screening.

“The Barnabas Kos Case” screens at 7:00 PM on January 20, 2023.

“In Mansourah, You Separated Us” screens at 4:00 PM on February 12, 2023.

“In Front Of Your Face” screens at 7:30 PM on February 18, 2023.

All screenings take place at the BAMPFA’s Barbro Osher Theater (2155 Center Street, Berkeley). For tickets and further information about the films, go here.)