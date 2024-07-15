Reviews From BAMPFA Summer 2024

by on

The Summer 2024 film offerings at the Berkeley Art Museum Pacific Film Archive (hereafter “BAMPFA”) offers a highly satisfying mix of film series devoted to popular subjects and film series focusing on more obscure auteurs.

The probable BAMPFA summer hit film series will likely be “Hayao Miyazaki’s Spirited Cinema (Now to August 31, 2024),” a retrospective dedicated to the Japanese animator who helped popularize anime outside of Japan. From his feature film debut “Lupin III: The Castle Of Cagliostro” to his recent classic “The Boy And The Heron,” Miyazaki’s films have been filled with unforgettable images of the fantastic, whether it’s the Catbus from “My Neighbor Totoro” or Lupin’s insanely death-defying rooftop leap in “Lupin III: The Castle Of Cagliostro.”

Compared to those other films, “The Wind Rises” (the movie under review here) may seem an outlier in the animator’s body of work. It’s primarily an animated biopic about the early days of pioneering Japanese aviation engineer Jiro Horikoshi. The engineer’s name is probably unfamiliar to many American viewers. But the plane Horikoshi designed, the Mitsubishi A6M Zero fighter, gained a fearsome and well-earned reputation from its wide deployment by the Japanese in World War II.

However, another look at Miyazaki’s oeuvre shows “The Wind Rises” is in keeping with one of the filmmaker’s perennial themes: the wonders of technological ingenuity vs. deliberate misuse of that same technology to bring suffering to others. Compare the miracle of “Laputa”’s floating castle vs. the terrible technological secret it also possesses. Or go back to the classic Miyazaki-directed “Lupin III” episode “Farewell, Lovely Lupin,” where incredible flying robots originally planned for space exploration were deployed instead for robberies and worse.

One great irony in Miyazaki’s biopic is its tarnishing the unalloyed appeal of the “follow your dream” sentiment. Jiro does pursue a life in aeronautical engineering precisely as a result of following his dream of creating beautiful airplanes like his idol Italian aviation engineer Count Caproni. Yet his realization of that dream will result in creating a device whose use will bring death and misery to many people over the course of World War II.

What makes the acts of Miyazaki’s Jiro more painful is that he’s repeatedly shown over the course of the film to be essentially a good-hearted person. As a child, he stands up to a trio of bullies harassing a smaller child. Later, in the wake of an earthquake, he helps a maid he’s never met before get to safety. So how can Jiro square his plane engineering work (which he’s well aware will be put to military use) with who he is as a person?

The answer comes from a crucial dream conversation Jiro has with Count Caproni. The Italian engineer asks the film’s protagonist if he prefers living in a world with pyramids or a world without those famed tombs. Jiro’s answer of “with” is his acceptance of the cost of making such beautiful engineering marvels: slave labor and its attendant brutalities in the case of the pyramids, and consequent death and destruction delivered by the vehicles he’s tasked with building.

Interestingly, Miyazaki’s film never shows the notorious warplane in its finished form. Instead, the focus is on the ingenuity and inspiration of the engineers working on the Zero project. Seeing the excitement and thinking on display at a late night design session delivers the same frisson as a good “Star Trek: Discovery” sequence where the series’ main characters smartly use ingenuity and logical thinking to solve a problem placed before them. However, thanks to “The Wind Rises”’ main musical theme, the viewer is reminded of both engineering’s beauty and the melancholic cost of creating such beauty.

Another reason to enjoy Miyazaki’s film are several animated sequences which occur in less fantastic landscapes than those on display in “Nausicaa of the Valley of Wind.” Jiro’s dreams of flight and his imagined conversations with Count Caproni capture the romance of finding new ways to fly through the air via mechanical means. The earthquake sequences create a wonderful sense of terror by making it seem as if the land was a half-asleep god suddenly letting loose with a disastrously loud belch.

More pedantic viewers may try to fault Miyazaki for not using the film as a means of wrestling with the real-life Horikoshi’s degree of guilt for his World War II contributions to the Axis cause. To be fair to Miyazaki’s Jiro, he was stuck in a situation where working on Mitsubishi’s military contracts protected him from falling into the unpleasant hands of the Japanese secret police…and probably permanent separation from the love of his life Nahoko.

Let the debate over Horikoshi’s wartime culpability be the subject of a more serious interrogative tale. The BAMPFA program notes Miyazaki wanted “The Wind Rises” to be a means of opening conversations about Japan’s wartime responsibilities. In that respect, the veteran animator has marvelously succeeded.

***

Criterion Collection fans who tried the Criterion Collection set “Travels With Hiroshi Shimizu” got a taste of the works of one of golden age Japanese cinema’s prime auteurs. In fact, a couple of films from this set (“Mr. Thank You” and “Ornamental Hairpin”) are part of the BAMPFA film series “Hiroshi Shimizu: Notes Of An Itinerant Director (July 19 to August 28, 2024).” But aside from the pleasure of seeing Shimizu’s films on the big screen, the series offers a chance to get acquainted with the work of a lesser-known (in America) director who was Yasujiro Ozu’s contemporary and who wound up making over 150 films during the course of his career. Sadly, the BAMPFA program notes state that the majority of Shimizu’s films have been lost…which makes the opportunity to see some of the remaining Shimizu films at BAMPFA more precious.

One such film, “Children Of the Beehive,” shares a couple of similarities with the Vittorio de Sica classic “Bicycle Thieves.” Both films were released in 1948, and both were neorealist films employing a simple plot to provide a window into post-World War II life in a former Axis power. Shimizu’s film follows a demobilized Japanese World War II soldier and a small group of war orphans as they take odd jobs while traveling across the war-devastated country. Underlying their travels is a search for hope in this highly damaged land, whether it takes the form of a better job or reaching the reform school known as the Tower To Look Back.

Shimizu’s simple dramatic setup is punctuated for its main characters by the sense that they’re forced to live an improvised life. They do not know where they will find their next job or even their next meal. But they do know they need to survive to the next day lest they be arrested as loafers.

Part of the power of “Children Of The Beehive” comes from its on location filming, which gives a rare (to American audiences) look at the immediate post-World War II landscape of Japan. The viewer sees imposing forests and harvested salt ponds. But the camera also gives glimpses of Hiroshima a couple of years after its devastation by the atomic bomb dropped on it. Tellingly, much of the Hiroshima sequence is set in a cemetery.

The sense that the landscape of post-World War II Japan is “Children of the Beehive”’s real protagonist could explain why the human characters feel like archetypes rather than people with pasts that occurred before the film’s first frames rolled through the projector. Of the orphans, only Yoshibo stands out for carrying a mother-shaped absence in his heart. By comparison, the now demobilized Japanese soldier’s lack of life direction feels complemented by the absence of his name.

Yet the archetypal nature of this former soldier and these orphaned boys doesn’t feel like a storytelling bug. The film’s main child characters are real-life orphans, according to the BAMPFA program notes. More importantly, the characters Shimizu uses serve as audience surrogates who acknowledge the physical damage to the land left by the recent war yet refuse to have that destruction translate into permanent spiritual damage. The cheerful-sounding children’s song that serves as the general theme of Shimizu’s film may lack an English translation of its lyrics. But its tone easily communicates a sense of brave willingness to meet the challenges left by the war’s aftermath.

Even if nothing major generally happens to this party of a demobilized soldier accompanied by orphans, there are still small pleasures to be had in following their journey. The humble potato tastes exquisite to stomachs which have been continually growling because of emptiness. The sight of a group of boys playing a baseball game brings both the promise of momentary fun and the bleakness of social rejection.

The film’s standout sequence involves orphan leader Shin and a promise made to a sickly orphan. Shin’s attempt to fulfill that promise involves a literal mountain climb whose likelihood of success feels highly dubious for reasons that will not be spoiled. The technical difficulties of filming that climb are outweighed by the symbolic emotional value of seeing this boy’s will to overcome apparently daunting odds.

Thanks to overuse and misuse, the adjective “uplifting” has gone from a compact signifier of encouragement to shorthand for sentimental celebration of an achievement. In the case of “Children of the Beehive,” so much of what the protagonists do to simply survive to live a day closer to a better tomorrow feels too restorative of spirit to be damned by the faint praise symbolized by “uplifting.”

***

One of the strengths BAMPFA has displayed over the years has been a willingness to introduce Bay Area audiences to the work of lesser known cinematic talents, or people whose body of work is far larger than SF Bay Area audiences realize.

Take Vera Chytilova. World film lovers will recognize her name as the director of the subversive Czech surrealist comedy “Daisies.” But as the film series “Something Different: The Films Of Vera Chytilova” (July 26-August 30, 2024) shows, that film was not a one-off. This former fashion model may not have called herself a feminist. But she populated her films with strong-willed or conflicted female protagonists in stories that didn’t bother hiding their antiauthoritarian attitudes.

“Something Different,” the movie that gives this film series its title, focuses on two apparently dissimilar women: an accomplished gymnast and an apparently ordinary housewife. The two women never meet in person, yet both their lives are greatly affected by their significant men’s expectations.

Vera, the housewife, is expected by her office worker husband to keep their apartment clean, raise their son Milda, and stay out of his way when he needs some “me” time in the form of reading the paper or listening to a sports broadcast. Eva, the gymnast, gets constantly pushed to master any stunt or exertion her (mostly male) coaches expect her to perform, whether that’s spinning through the air several times or jumping in a certain way over a hurdle.

Tellingly, performing these expected tasks doesn’t earn either woman any degree of respect from their men. Vera’s husband ignores his wife’s understandable complaint that her work is literally never done. Her obedience in keeping a clean house her husband can return to matters more. Eva may have earned a Master of Sport title. But her coaches treat her as if their constant prodding was the major factor behind her accomplishments.

Both women try to rebel against their circumstances in different ways. Vera turns a chance encounter with a motorcyclist named Jirka into an affair of sorts. Eva announces her plans for retiring from the sport after her last competition. She’s reached a point where she’s gotten fed up with twisting and flexing her body at a man’s order.

Yet Vera and Eva both discover their attempts to introduce something different into their lives end in failure for different reasons. Jirka goes from relationship novelty to a jerk not much different from Vera’s husband. Eva’s dreams of doing something else after leaving the world of gymnastics runs into the reality that she’s sacrificed too much for the sport to adopt a different career.

The director wittily uses timed cuts to underscore her two protagonists’ ultimately similar lives. Vera and Eva may do different types of warm-up exercises, but the purpose is the same: getting ready for a new day of performance. An elaborate gym routine Eva is practicing is matched by Vera’s contortions in trying to pull Milda out from under a bed.

Chytilova finds in the raw material of mundanity in her protagonists’ lives opportunities to illuminate larger personal truths. The repetitiveness of Vera’s life gets underscored by seeing her wear different clothing and hairstyles while performing over several days the same task. An extended freeze frame catching Eva in midair after she gracefully clears a hurdle feels like a far too fleeting moment of freedom.

Chytilova’s debut feature film may not end in an unalloyed triumph for either of her protagonists. But at least they can no longer be accused of living as daylight somnambulists.

***

As the existence of the Noir City festival demonstrates, film noir is for Bay Area filmgoers an evergreen film genre. Until August 8, 2024, BAMPFA attendees and those wanting to take an initial dip into the genre’s masterpieces can’t go wrong with the film series “Film Noir Classics: America’s Dark Dreams.”

Billy Wilder’s “Sunset Boulevard” may seem an outlier for this series as the only crime that takes place in the film has already occurred before the movie begins. Yet in Wilder’s jaundiced portrait of the cultural institution known as Hollywood, the viewer soon understands why this Academy Award-winning film belongs here

The crime in question is a murder that has left the body of aspiring screenwriter Joe Gillis (William Holden) floating face down in the swimming pool of long-faded silent film star Norma Desmond (Gloria Swanson in an iconic performance). Gillis’ spirit, for lack of a better word, narrates the story of how over the course of six months he fails to escape his fate of losing everything in his life.

“The dream factory” has been a popular nickname for Hollywood. There’s admittedly something joyful about a place that can bring the wonderful fantasies found in dreams to life, and to do so on a seemingly permanent basis. But what’s often overlooked in this romantic imagining is noticing what dreams are permitted to gain film studio flesh. Wilder’s film dryly reminds viewers why Hollywood is a dream factory and not a dream charity.

Desmond’s Salome project would in the most generous interpretation be a charity exercise that Paramount Studios has little interest in doing. Only the silent film actress believes enough people would pay money to see her perform again. The more reality-based studio people of the time would have noted her script was terrible, nobody’s interested in paying to see a silent film, and Salome’s legendary sexual appeal would not be effectively conveyed by someone of Desmond’s age.

Gillis, who has had an unsuccessful time in Hollywood, has at least inculcated the movie industry operating procedure of using other people to advance one’s fortunes. He exploits Desmond’s vanity to serve as a well-paid script doctor for her Salome script and uses her wealth to live large where possible. Ironically, it’s his display of morals around wannabe scriptwriter Betty Schaefer that winds up leading to his murder.

Is the “Great Expectations” character Miss Havisham truly the correct model for understanding Desmond? Certainly both women are mentally disturbed and generally live as recluses in their mansions. Yet Desmond’s reclusiveness isn’t a product of humiliation (e.g. Havisham’s jilting at the altar) but narcissistic delusion. She’s waiting for the opportunity that she believes is awaiting her to return to the spotlight. In the meantime, her wealth suffices to make the time pass comfortably.

Desmond’s butler Max and director Cecil B. De Mille maintain the former star’s delusion out of compassion. Yet the compassion that Gillis brings to his relationship with Desmond turns out to be more problematic. An eventful New Year’s Eve leads to Gillis seeing the former film star as someone other than a walking wallet. However, that compassion doesn’t extend to laying his patron’s anxieties to rest regarding his nightly excursions.

Gillis’ recounting of the events that led to his murder feel tainted by his general lack of self-reflection regarding the consequences of his actions. Then again, nobody within the world of the film can hear whatever truths Gillis finally acknowledges.

It’s oddly funny that Wilder’s film did not shift public perception of Hollywood from a place to be fantasized about to a hotspot filled with fashionable pariahs. The Hollywood film industry ultimately gets revealed by “Sunset Boulevard” to be little better than a boa constrictor clothed in the finery of societal yearnings.

(“The Wind Rises” screens at 4:00 PM on August 3, 2024. “Children Of The Beehive” screens at 7:00 PM on August 16, 2024. “Something Different” screens at 7:00 PM on August 2, 2024. “Sunset Boulevard” screens at 7:00 PM on July 18, 2024. All films screen at the BAMPFA (2155 Center Street, Berkeley). For further information about these films and others being shown this quarter, go to https://bampra.org/on-view/film-series .)