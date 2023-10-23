Reviews From The BAMPFA Fall Schedule

by on

As the last remaining Downtown Berkeley movie theater still standing, the Berkeley Art Museum Pacific Film Archive (hereafter BAMPFA) continues carrying the torch for introducing interested viewers to the world of cinematic offerings beyond the Hollywood commercial entertainment machine. The film series in BAMPFA’s current Fall Quarter contains movies that take viewers everywhere from the edge of the Sahara Desert to post-Katrina New Orleans.

The Luis Bunuel’s Magnificent Weapon film series wraps up this quarter with films made outside of Spain by the controversial surrealist director. It includes such titles as “Illusion Travels By Streetcar” (a broad daylight attempt to sneak back a streetcar taken for a sentimental joyride turns into a portrait of Mexico City) and “The Criminal Life Of Archibaldo de la Cruz” (a dark comedy about a mousy little man who gets off on using a supposed magic music box to kill women). “El,” the film under review, takes a more serious and scabrous tone in its unsparing portrait of the fragility of the male ego.

Francisco, the man referenced in the title, may seem a pillar of respectable society. He’s a middle-aged landowner, a devout Catholic, and a supposed romantic. But his fixation on the younger Gloria Vilalta slowly starts bringing to the surface the darker and more unsavory aspects of his allegedly respectable facade. Unfortunately by the time Gloria discovers the truth about Francisco’s character, she’s already trapped.

The foot washing sequence which opens “El” already hints at Francisco’s quietly disreputable character. Bunuel shoots Padre Velasco’s ritual foot washing in a way to visually suggest the erotic appeal of the Padre’s handling of bare feet. When Francisco stares at Gloria’s fully shod feet, it’s with the type of look that men have when they’re mentally undressing women they fancy.

Bunuel generally avoids doing visual deep dives into Francisco’s viewpoint. Instead, by chronicling Francisco’s various actions, the director lets the older man condemn himself with such unflattering truths as his jealousy born out of insecurity or his turning Gloria into a virtual prisoner in her home. It’s hard to see how “understanding Francisco’s viewpoint” would make him less of an ultimately repulsive person.

Francisco’s obsession with a court case aimed at restoring ancestral lands to him provides a particularly damning statement of his character. The viewer is never told the details of the lawsuit. Instead, they’re constantly exposed to the lead character’s declarations of certainty that this is a winner of a case. But Francisco’s “certainty” regarding the merits of his suit is not supported by his showing credible proof to convince a judge and/or jury that he deserves victory. In this way, he’s not much different from the MAGAts whose claims of certainty that the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election was stolen are based on personal prejudices.

Modern viewers supportive of women’s equality may find Gloria a problematic character. On one hand, as a woman in the patriarchal 1950s, the viewer sees she has no real support network. Padre Velasco refuses to believe Francisco is anything other than a good if slightly flawed Catholic boy. Gloria’s mother has been charmed by Francisco into siding with him. On the other hand, Gloria seems to put up with Francisco’s emotional abuse cycle for far longer than seems reasonable. It’s one of those situations that makes a viewer regret that PJ and Josie’s “self-defense club” in “Bottoms” wasn’t around in “El”’s time. Gloria would have greatly benefitted from having the confidence to punch Francisco in the face.

From a present day perspective, the film’s finale effectively channels a well-known male fear. However, the repeated switching between objective reality and what Francisco perceives feels a little visually problematic. Was there a smoother way to accomplish what Bunuel was trying to do? Still, there’s something satisfyingly anti-bourgeois and darkly funny about this defining sequence.

***

Wrapping up on October 28, 2023 is the BAMPFA film series “Chinese Musicals From 1957 To 1963.” This relatively shorter film series presented Mandarin language musicals made between the titular dates. The genre reflected such public moods as 1950s economic optimism and nostalgia for traditional Chinese culture. The outlier in this series is “Third Sister Liu,” an entertaining Communist musical about a farm girl who uses a singing competition to rouse the masses against local greedhead landlords.

This writer luckily caught Wong Tin-lam’s wildly entertaining Mandarin musical “The Wild Wild Rose.” It’s a tale that owes more than a few nods to Georges Bizet’s classic opera “Carmen” as well as one definite nod to Giacomo Puccini’s opera “Madame Butterfly.” Yet it’s also its own unique creature nourished by Mandarin pop music. Acclaimed filmmaker Tsai Ming-liang calls this musical one of his favorite films.

Deng Sijia (Grace Chang in a show-stopping performance), whose nickname is the Wild Rose, works as one of two singers at the New Ritz nightclub. Her youth and beauty may enthrall the (male) patrons, but she herself has little use or belief in the power of love. One evening, the club manager brings in a new pianist named Liang Hanhua. From initial hostility between Sijia and Hanhua, love will unexpectedly bloom between them…which winds up bringing on a life-changing set of problems.

Sijia’s initial appearance in the opening minutes of the film create the understandable impression that she’s a stereotypical femme fatale. Her flamenco-like dance down a small staircase involves her taking vigorous and decisive steps with every move. Nervous male viewers may suspect that Sijia’s rehearsal of this number involves her imagining she’s stomping on foolish men’s hearts. That impression is later reinforced by seeing one of Sijia’s New Ritz performances, one where she shamelessly flirts with the male customers and makes sure they notice just how shapely her legs are.

A song Sijia sings to the tune of a “Carmen” aria reinforces a negative image of her personality. As the lyrics say, love to her is nothing special. She likes men, but will not hesitate to dump them. In fact, she warns that falling in love with her is looking for trouble. However, it’s highly doubtful unlucky men who are smitten with Sijia are listening to what she says.

But it turns out there’s a more generous and caring side to Sijia. She tries to do what she can to help the old pianist Wang. The old man has a bedridden wife and mounting bills, a situation made worse by the New Ritz manager’s taking a very dim view of his late arrivals at work. Sijia’s hostility towards Hanhua comes from the fact that he’ll be taking old Wang’s job, leaving the old man in the financial lurch.

Yet in some ways, it’s hard at first to truly hate Hanhua. He’s an honest man, which isn’t anything to sneeze at. Equally importantly, before he’d landed the nightclub job, he’d gone months unemployed and had grown badly discouraged. When he took the job, old Wang was somebody he didn’t know of. This former piano teacher is so endearingly square that he’d be a magnet for cats looking for a safe place to rest.

There are two developments that wind up changing the relationship between the nightclub singer and her new pianist. One is a bet Sijia makes to win Hanhua’s heart in ten days. The other is the release from prison of The Cyclops aka Sijia’s husband. How both of these events play out as well as their long term impacts will not be spoiled here. What can be said is that Sijia is skilled enough in strategically turning on her sexual charm that the hapless Hanhua comically breaks out in a highly visible nervous sweat.

Ultimately, Sijia and Hanhua switch roles from their initial appearances. Sijia’s capacity for love and altruism truly come to the fore. Hanhua’s male pride, on the other hand, turns him into a pathetic sexist jerk. Let it be said that it’s not a coincidence that Bizet’s “Carmen” serves as this film’s template.

All of the musical numbers featured in “The Wild, Wild Rose” are nothing short of entertaining. Different styles and choreography make each individual number come alive. For the classic music lovers, there are songs based on arias from “Carmen,” “Madame Butterfly,” and “The Merry Widow.” Of the original pop numbers, the standout is the wonderfully exuberant and joyous (if nonsensically titled) “Jajajambo” number, written by Ryoichi Hattori. (Thanks to Wikipedia for the song information.)

Sijia is ultimately the sun around which this fictional solar system revolves. It takes a great actress to rise up to that role’s demands and make it hers. Chang is such an actress and the lucky viewer will wind up as enthralled as a New Ritz patron.

***

Still taking place at this writing is the African Film Festival 2023. Running until November 16, 2023, this selection of films (mainly from the African Film Festival National Traveling Series) offers a chance to see Africans from the viewpoints of those who live on the continent and those who are part of the diaspora. Still to come are such films as “Money, Freedom, A Story Of The CFA Franc” (on the tainted history of the currency which may have been created for use by France’s former sub-Saharan colonies…yet is still controlled by France) and “Ama: An African Voyage Of Discovery” (restoration of a classic of African diasporan cinema about a magical floppy disc which brings a Ghanian English family’s African heritage to life).

Already screened but no less fascinating is Ousmane Zorome Samassekou’s observational documentary “The Last Shelter.” It’s a film whose portrait of Africans taking a life-changing gamble goes far beyond job stealing stereotypes.

The title refers to the House Of Migrants, located in Gao, Mali. Caritas, the organization which runs this facility, provides a refuge for the Africans deciding to risk trekking across the Sahara Desert to reach Algeria (or possibly Europe)…as well as the Africans whose treks end in failure for one reason or another. An example of the latter service is seen in the opening minutes of the film, with Caritas staff creating graves for unlucky trekkers who’ve died in the desert. Burial under six feet of dirt is impossible given the soil’s toughness, so other means are used to mark the unlucky traveler’s existence.

Caritas neither encourages nor discourages the migrants who have come through the House’s doors. They only ask that these travelers provide contact information for loved ones so that the latter can be notified in case the worst happens. Natacha is one of those house residents who’ve stayed at the House for five years.

Then again, the hesitation of people such as Natacha is understandable. Less than 1% of those attempting the crossing succeed in reaching Algeria. Blinding desert windstorms and extreme heat are just two of the hazards of the Sahara Desert. It costs $10,000 to safely cross the desert while avoiding both French patrols and Al Qaeda. It is definitely courageous to attempt the crossing despite these obstacles. Still, breaking the news of failure must disappoint family members who scraped together what little funds they had to finance the attempt.

“The Last Shelter” takes a fragmentary approach to capturing its migrants’ stories. Instead of seeing these migrants as an undifferentiated mass or a mix of individuals deserving of empathy and others deserving condemnation, the viewer is asked to find empathy for those whom circumstances or otherwise have propelled them to undertake the biggest game of chance ever.

Thus, Samassekou’s camera serves as a witness to these travelers’ aspirations and motivations. Some migrants have lost everything. Others are escaping a now inhospitable home country. A girl leaves school because social media pictures showed her friends leading happy and exciting lives outside her home country. The mentally ill Mariko feels attempting the crossing is preferable to being forcibly drugged. Another man treats the Sahara crossing as part of his search for self.

But as Samassekou sadly shows, these aspirations aren’t always matched by a commensurate level of skills or resources which would enable practical survival. The math and English skills of a couple of teen girls are far from a satisfactory level for prospective employers. Not being able to produce the money for aid in crossing the Sahara can lead to the unlucky person getting a very un-gentle full body search or even getting sold into sex slavery.

In a sobering discussion with a group of would-be migrants, one man argues that it’s better to have a small job at home rather than suffer great disappointments abroad. Whether the other participants in the discussion group will heed that advice is a matter of speculation.

***

BAMPFA caps its fall film series with the start of “Infinite Horizons: The Films Of Werner Herzog.” Running from November 9, 2023 through February 2024, this first half of the series features such Herzog classics as “Aguirre, The Wrath Of God,” (Klaus Kinski in fine form as the title character, the leader of an advance party of conquistadores whose mission to check out an Amazon river tributary gets sidetracked by his insane lust for power), “Encounters At The End Of The World,” (a look at the people who’ve chosen to live and work at the world’s end…all done without the need to show “fluffy penguins”) and “Even Dwarfs Started Small” (when the inmates of an institution for dwarfs finally rebel, those who persecuted them had better watch out).

The film under review, “The Bad Lieutenant: Port Of Call New Orleans,” comes early in the series. Its title may sound like an unofficial sequel to Abel Ferrara’s gritty crime classic “Bad Lieutenant.” However, this film has no connection to the earlier film starring Harvey Keitel in the title role. But because this is Herzog, it’s safe to say the director has little interest in slavishly delivering the expected genre tropes.

Yes, there is an act of violence to launch the film’s story. In this case, it’s a quintuple drug trade-related homicide of a household of undocumented Senegalese immigrants. And the killers do get arrested in the last reel. However, Herzog has little interest in glorifying the restoration of social order that’s part of the allure of copaganda media.

For one thing, the established social order has already been trashed. Opening titles tell the viewer the film’s set in post-Katrina New Orleans. The water snake swimming through what turns out to be a flooded jail cell symbolizes the hash the merciless power of Nature has made of supposedly solid human-built institutions.

Nicolas Cage’s lead character Lt. Terrence McDonagh is unlikely to be one of those people helping to restore New Orleans to its former glory. As the titular bad lieutenant, he’s a far cry from the stuff of police recruitment dreams. Pain from a persistent back injury leaves him in constant need of medication, whether it be a prescribed drug from a pharmacy or some cocaine “liberated” from a crime scene or police impound.

But just illicit drug use alone isn’t enough to make McDonagh an overachiever in socially unapproved behavior. He snorts cocaine in front of an important teen witness. Fixing a traffic ticket is a small price to pay for a better deal on his next illicit sports bet. In a particularly memorable sequence, a fake bust of a rich kid and his girlfriend gives McDonagh the opportunity to impound the kid’s drug stash, get high with the kid’s girlfriend, have a make-out session with her, and use his Magnum to force the kid to watch all this.

Herzog and Cage make McDonagh’s really bad behavior work in the film by treating his antics as a dark comic performance. McDonagh’s breaking yet another social norm with the casualness of chewing on a toothpick quickly speeds into the realm of comic excess. After a while, it’s hard to tell which of the bad lieutenant’s mercurial actions are put ons, honest feelings, or manifestations of the character’s dubious handclasp of reality. McDonagh clearly loves prostitute girlfriend Frankie Donnenfield (Eva Mendes). But the sight of an iguana (that maybe only Cage’s character can see) singing “Release Me” could be the product of McDonagh’s own mental imbalance or the result of an accidentally ingested hallucinogen.

.In a film filled with indelible Cage moments, there’s an image that seems to sum up Cage’s character. It comes when he’s having a conversation with his captain. McDonagh’s posture isn’t straight but slightly hunched, as if he were a fully shaved Neanderthal in a suit. His eyes are slightly glassy as if he’s still under the influence of a recently ingested drug. The large butt of a Magnum prominently juts above the cop’s front beltline, a visual substitute for his wearing a sign saying “Yes, this is my penis substitute. What of it?”

But Cage’s apeman in a suit pose is not the only striking image in the film. The beauty of a fish swimming in a drinking glass full of water is balanced by the sadness of knowing the fish will eventually die from lack of aeration in the water. A seduction scene between McDonagh and a female cop he knew involves said cop climbing him while wearing a bra, panties, and her thigh-high black boots. Honors for the most wonderfully oddball shot, though, would have to go to the alligator cam shot, where an alligator regards an accident scene resulting from a car’s collision with a fellow alligator.

How much of “The Bad Lieutenant: Port Of Call New Orleans”’ plot resolutions are the result of McDonagh’s deliberate planning and how much is utter luck, viewers can decide for themselves. What is certain is that Cage’s character can rightly be described as “Doonesbury”’s Raoul Duke with a badge.

(“El” screens at 7:00 PM on October 27, 2023. “The Wild, Wild Rose” screens at 7:00 PM on October 28, 2023. “Bad Lieutenant – Port Of Call New Orleans” screens at 7:30 PM on November 9, 2023. Director Werner Herzog appears in person for this screening.

(All screenings take place at the Berkeley Art Museum Pacific Film Archive (2155 Center Street, Berkeley). For further information about these films, and to order advance tickets, go here.)