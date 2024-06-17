Reviews From The 48th Frameline LGBT Film Festival

by on

“Two women fall for each other, but one woman is already in a relationship with a man.” That’s the plot hook of many lesbian relationship films made in the past, and it’s the plot of Iris Brey’s dramatic and sexy mini-series “Split.” But what puts Brey’s iteration above a hundred previous treatments of this setup is its wholesale rejection of the “scarcity of affection” assumption that underlies past love triangle stories. What it offers instead is an image of love and relationships that’s far bigger than the crabbed confines of jealousy and competitiveness.

At an old chateau, a biopic of French silent screen star Musidora is being filmed. Playing the actress and famed lover of revered French writer Colette is multi-hyphenate creative talent Eve Callac. Handling the stunt jumps and physical action scenes is Eve’s stunt double, Anna Roques. A more than professional relationship builds between the two women from such humble beginnings as an imploring glance regarding an uncomfortable fake assault and the oddly pretty bruising left by a stunt gone slightly wrong. Yet Anna’s already in a relationship with Natan, the film’s cinematographer. Nor is Eve the sort of person who’s willing to return to the closet for anyone.

The series’ title references three things at once: the central trio’s emotional divisions, its riposte to the assumptions of the love triangle genre, and regular use of a visual device that becomes much more than an auteurial affectation. The characters’ emotional divisions are easy to describe. Natan’s love for Anna clashes with the connection between their relationship’s start and the triggering incident. Eve is caught between her attraction to Anna and her uncertainty about whether Anna’s feelings towards her are motivated by genuine passion or “try anything once” curiosity. Anna, by contrast, is a walking mass of emotional divisions. Can she love Eve without betraying her old love for Natan? Does she truly want a child or is she trying to fulfill another person’s dream? Will she wholeheartedly embrace her new sexual identity or is she intimidated by the social consequences of being an out lesbian?

Brey’s answers to these questions come from a rejection of the scarcity assumption that undergirds many love triangle stories. That assumption treats a person’s love as a limited resource which only one successful suitor will possess. “Split” asks instead, what if love can be a plentiful resource if possession wasn’t the keystone emotion of the relationship? Over the course of the mini-series, the viewer sees examples of Brey’s expanded definition of love, from Anna’s support for her sister Paola when she suffers a devastating mishap to questioning what balm love provides for mutual grief. By the end, the final split that implicitly occurs (captured in a heartwarming image) is one which moves towards a new definition of the relationships among the series’ central characters.

Brey’s use of split screen throughout the mini-series turns out to be more than a clever visual trick. The mood for a particular scene gets set up quicker thanks to split-screens, and compensates for the episodes’ shorter running time. Simultaneous comparison of the characters’ reactions to the same event happens quicker. And without losing its focus on one character, a split shot can show glimpses of the bigger world that character exists in.

There are a couple of other reasons to love “Split.” One is a nicely wistful piece of instrumental music which creates a sense of a moment’s fragility. It plays during the opening minutes of the first episode and then repeats throughout the rest of the mini-series without feeling tiresome or repetitive. The other reason to cherish “Split” is its non-male pandering lesbian sex scenes. Eve and Anna’s emotional pleasure get foremost emphasis without needing to titillate watching incels with the sight of totally bared female flesh.

“Split”’s best emotionally honest moment comes when a lesbian friend tells Anna about the types of women who act on their WLW (women loving women) desires. There are those who do it just to say they’ve had the experience. There are those who do it to let off emotional steam before happily returning to their comfortable bourgeois life. Those who do it because it’s who they are must also be willing to face becoming invisible to straight men (because they’re no longer sexually available) and becoming hated by straight men, who can’t stand their thriving in life without needing a male presence. Anna is fearless on her day job, but this mini-series engrossingly shows she becomes fearless in her personal life.

***

Famed actress Sharmila Tagore is not the only Bollywood reference to be found in Fawzia Mizra’s delightfully entertaining dramedy “The Queen Of My Dreams.” There are excerpts from Tagore’s film “Aradhana” as well as dance sequences which would not be out of place in the usual Bollywood musical. Then again, the typical Bollywood musical would probably not have a dream dance sequence which helps a character understand she’s a lesbian.

The lesbian in question is Azra Malik. When the viewer first meets her In 1999 Toronto, they learn she’s a graduate theater student living with her white and decidedly non-Muslim girlfriend. Azra’s mother Mariam is someone she prefers to keep her distance from, particularly since Mariam happens to be a devout Muslim. When Azra’s father Hossain suddenly dies, her return home for his funeral leads to a look back at both her mother’s youth in 1969 Karachi and her own memories of her adolescence in 1989 Nova Scotia. Could those reminiscences provide common ground for Azra and Mariam to finally set aside their differences?

The Bollywood aesthetic is embraced rather than conveniently adopted for the sake of trendiness. Color isn’t just vivid, it feels super-saturated. Characters’ emotions don’t get muted or underplayed but figuratively shouted from the rooftops. That’s why it’s devastating when the apparently simple gesture of an arched eyebrow is made. This gesture portends years of guilt and misery.

Grounding “The Queen Of My Dreams” is Amrit Kaur’s dual performance as both 1999 Azra and 1969 Mariam. This casting does more than visually encapsulate the theme that mother and daughter are actually more similar than they think. It gives Kaur the opportunity to demonstrate on screen her singing and dancing chops, whether it’s recreating a scene from “Aradhana” or seeing her hold her own in an exhilarating nightclub dance sequence. The dual casting also leads in the world of the film to an important plot moment that will not be spoiled here.

One of the interesting truths that gets revealed in the 1969 sequences is that when Mariam was Azra’s age, she was very much a rebel. She drank on the sly in a country where the open availability of alcohol was forbidden. A hijira named Rina gets treated by Mariam with respect rather than as the personification of social embarrassment. And she felt living in this new modern world meant no longer being shackled to centuries-old traditions. Learning the events that would cause Mariam to become the religious fundamentalist Azra knows and dislikes are suitably emotionally shattering in the best Bollywood tradition.

The 1989 sequences are where the viewer learns about the bond of love and respect that once existed between Mariam and Azra. In particular, mother and daughter become a successful Tupperware sales team at one point. Azra’s admiration of her mother curdles much later thanks to the older woman’s emotional betrayals, in particular Mariam’s less than supportive reaction at seeing the hint of Azra being interested in girls in a sexual way. The emotional split between mother and daughter settles into place via Azra’s silent hearty bite of a sandwich, which might as well be her bellowing “F**k you, Mom.”

Azra’s experiences in 1999 Pakistan does nothing to improve her opinion of the Islamic religion. The casually accepted sexism, which even her brother inculcates at one point, means Azra’s not allowed to mourn her father’s passing in the way she desires. Then again, a case can be made that the lead character’s desire to mourn her father’s demise may have been born out of guilt at ignoring the last opportunities to talk to Hossain before his death.

In the spirit of Bollywood film, Mizra finds a satisfying way for both Mariam and Azra to connect once again. The connection may not be the same as what they had in Azra’s youth. Yet it never feels forced on to achieve a happy ending.

***

Director Chloe Barreau has been engaged in an unusual autobiographical cinema project since her late teens. She films her relationships with her lovers, regardless of biological sex, duration or strength of relationship.

The average prude on hearing about this project will quickly declare that Barreau lives up to the stereotype of the bisexual. She’s had relationships with both men and women over the years. Cheating on an existing partner is generally not something that wracks her with guilt. The number of people Barreau has had sex with spurs thoughts of the “anything that moves” stereotype.

But the director’s new documentary “Fragments Of A Life Loved” brings different perspectives to make her project’s aims more understandable. The film prefaces what the viewer sees with footage of a younger Barreau musing on how loving and being loved seem interchangeable. But the people interviewed (by someone other than the director) offer accounts and ideas that test this assertion.

These interviewees happen to be the director’s former lovers. They are given the opportunity to offer as frank an account as they wish about their days with Barreau. How they met, the feelings stirred by the relationship, even the often messy breakup process are all fair game for discussion.

There’s admittedly a narcissistic aspect to this experiment. The director is the central discussion subject of these interviews. Though the director is present in the form of clips from her earlier works, the present day Barreau never appears on screen. She is the one, however, who organizes and arranges the interview material into the present film.

Also included in “Fragments Of A Life Loved” is footage of the film’s interviewees in their younger days. Comparing their middle-aged present with images of who they were when they were involved with Barreau offers fodder for viewer speculation about how the trade of present passion for memory has changed each of these ex-lovers. The most affecting moment comes when Marco, who had a friends with benefits relationship with the director, reads his not-farewell letter to her. The air of coolness affected by his words sharply contrasts with the tears which he suddenly sheds.

A viewer who approaches Barreau’s ex-lovers’ accounts hoping to develop a grand (or even working) theory of love and intimate relations will be wasting their time. As a person with some familiarity with scientific study might say, the sample size is too small to identify commonalities even if the director had intimate relations with more than three or four people. For example, relationships with Barreau occur as a way to bounce back from a breakup, or because the director lies about having sex with a woman for the first time, or because the person felt instant chemistry with Barreau while dancing.

Enjoying love to the fullest is certainly an admirable goal in the abstract. Choosing that goal is far better than the average prude’s more crabbed approach to intimate relations. Yet several interviewees’ accounts suggest that respecting others’ boundaries is not a part of Barreau’s efforts to realize her goal. Her enthusiasm seems a little too indistinguishable from assault for at least one interviewee. Her frequent infidelities seem the product of a single-minded pursuit conducted without consideration for how her actions can hurt the people around her.

The director certainly deserves points for her willingness to let herself be described in an extremely negative light by her ex-lovers. Anne, one such former lover, felt so burned by the end of her relationship that she hasn’t spoken to Barreau in 25 years. Sebastian describes how the director’s stalker-like behavior isolated him from his friends. But Barreau’s betrayal of Caroline feels particularly odious given this was Caroline’s first adult lesbian relationship.

Despite its central element of “interviews with former lovers candidly talking about their relationship with Barreau,” the documentary never turns into a compendium of cinematic score settling. The interviews with former lovers serve as reality checks on the director’s earlier depictions of them. In a way, what the director photographed or filmed of a lover seems like mementoes of happy moments lost to time. The mood of wistfulness evoked by the film’s musical score supports this recalling of lost joys and lingering regrets.

Whatever narcissistic factors shaped Barreau’s project feel outweighed by the larger benefits for some of the people intimately involved with the director. Bianca’s time with Barreau taught her how to love another person. Jean-Pierre welcomed the director’s work as a living testament to people who existed but weren’t necessarily famous. But it’s the hugely wronged Caroline who gets to give the film’s touching last words.

(“Split” screens at 8:00 PM on June 26, 2024. “Fragments Of A Life Loved” screens at 6:00 PM on June 24, 2024. Both of these screenings take place at the Roxie Theater (3117 – 16th Street, SF).

(“The Queen Of My Dreams” screens at 8:30 PM on June 22, 2024 at the Palace Of Fine Arts Theater (3301 Lyon Street, SF). It will also be available for streaming from June 24 – 30, 2024.

(For further information about these films and to order advance tickets, go to https://frameline.org/festival/browse .)