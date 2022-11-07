Reviews From The 47th American Indian Film Festival

by on

Crystle Lightning of "The Doctrine of Recovery"

The enigmatically titled animated short “Wabanavia” actually has a common sense explanation. Filmmaker Jason Keith Brown aka Firefly lives in Indian Island, Maine’s Penobscot Nation His ancestry includes family roots in Wabanaki, Sampi, and Sweden. The film’s title is an obvious mash-up of Wabanaki and Scandinavia, suggesting an imagined common ground among such apparently disparate cultures.

“Wabanavia” itself does not have a formal story. Instead, it’s a tour through the lands of Brown’s imaginings. There are the sights seen from a canoe traveling along a forest river. A Nordic-style stone temple contains nods to Nature (ceiling holes to evoke the night sky, silent lines of moose). Even in the attic of a Western home among the pines, there is the sense of a heritage remembered and revered.

The film contains striking (yet enigmatic to non-Native American viewers) images, such as the elaborate patterns to be seen in the ripples of the water as a canoe passes through it. But the mysterious female figure with brush-like hair who’s holding a plant and a staff of some kind possibly suggests a Mother Earth figure.

Firefly’s dazzling visual effects, the reader of the program guide learns, were a combination of miniature sets and 95% in camera special effects. Shooting “Wabanavia” on an iPhone does nothing to lessen the film’s visual impact. Combined with a musical score which incorporates traditional Wabanaki welcome songs and Scandinavian musical notes, the cumulative effect is one of evoked reverence.

The Tucker Carlsons of the world may publicly froth in their fetishization of cultural and racial purity. But Firefly’s short can be seen as an example of why Infinite Diversity in Infinite Combinations offers richer grounds for cultural celebration.

***

Terril Calder’s powerful National Film Board Of Canada’s animated short “Meneath – The Hidden Island Of Ethics” depicts a less harmonious meeting of European and Native American culture. Core concepts of Christianity such as the Seven Deadly Sins feel deliberately soul-crushing compared to Anishinaabe’s uplifting Seven Sacred Teachings.

The battleground between these two different ethical systems is a little girl’s soul. Baby Girl is a precocious Metis baby. Christ and Nokomis offer contrasting approaches to life for the little girl. To Christ, Baby Girl was born out of original sin and must constantly struggle to keep her supposed negative animal nature in check. For that reason, denying her Communion is only just since she is tainted by savage blood. To Nokomis, Baby Girl was created to dream, and her teachings are aimed at expanding Baby Girl’s conception of life’s possibilities. Seeing the world through a color wheel with four different colors beats the black-and-white mentality Christ prefers. What accommodation can Baby Girl make between these two different philosophies?

As Calder’s stop-motion short suggests, such accommodation feels impossible because of the philosophies’ divergent aims. The focus of the Seven Deadly Sins is an unending struggle to improve one’s self. The struggle in the Seven Sacred Teachings, by contrast, is continually improving one’s relations to others in the community.

Equally importantly, the two contrasting philosophies have different emotional impacts on Baby Girl. The Seven Deadly Sins get continually applied to Baby Girl’s behavior because her acts are presumed to arise from bad motives. Her getting fat, for example, is seen as her succumbing to gluttony. Yet if she wasn’t fat, she’d be a target for religious pedophiles. The Seven Sacred Teachings, on the other hand, offers ideas for Baby Girl to employ to become a better person. Displaying brutal honesty, for example, can be honorable behavior. Being subjected to such honesty may be painful, but it’s the best way to get to the truth.

How much of what happens to Baby Girl in “Meneath” is autobiographical? The narrator metaphorically assesses at the end that being steeped in Catholicism and such concepts as original sin took so many things from her emotionally. The image of Nokomis sinking beneath a pool, her voice fading, is a metaphor for what was taken from the narrator. But it is by embracing the Seven Sacred Teachings that Baby Girl is able to heal and become a better person. The individual sins are written out in childhood scrawl while the individual teachings get rendered in beautiful script, suggesting one perspective taking a simplistic view of human nature while the other is aware of just how complex human nature can be.

It will not be surprising if Christian fundamentalist types decry “Meneath” as alleged anti-Christian propaganda. Christianity here comes off as punitive and wrongly judgmental. The intelligent viewer, on the other hand, will keep in mind that a religion that sustains itself by encouraging continuing self-denigration feels far less desirable than one that exalts the multiple identities within oneself as means of flying closer to Creation.

***

By comparison to the above shorts, Yvan Iturriaga’s short “Unlord The Land” feels conventional in visual terms. Yet the emotional terrain traversed in this short scripted by local writer Tommy Orange (“There There”) carries its own complications..

Wannabe filmmaker Wes lives in a semi-rundown Oakland apartment building that’s in a part of the city hit by gentrification pressure.. He may have friendly relations with the other tenants, but he can’t escape the reality that older brother Ken is a slumlord. When Ken decides to raise the rents on the building’s tenants, it’s part of his scheme to ultimately flip the building and make a tidy profit. Wes has an idea for keeping the other tenants in the building. But can the tentacles of the land ownership system be evaded so easily?

There’s no question that Wes has a good heart. Unlike Ken, he doesn’t regard the other tenants as Section 8 losers. The other tenants are individuals he likes and knows by name.

However, the younger man’s plan arises out of naivete. He doesn’t realize that however much he likes the other tenants, they’re not equals. The tenants are well aware that they still have to give their rent money to Wes. When the news of the rent increase comes, the other people in the building don’t need to be told Wes will be shielded from the effects of the increase.

Wes may strongly disapprove of his brother’s shady real estate activities. But how far is he willing to go to stop Ken’s plans? How that particular dilemma is expressed in the film will not be spoiled here except to say that Wes’ moral high ground may not be as solid as he thinks.

What can be said is that a title card at the end stakes the position that the current system of land ownership is a symptom of the disease of patriarchal mores. Unless there’s a willingness to eliminate the landlord-tenant relationship altogether aka unloading the land, the harms and misery caused by the Kens of the world will continue.

***

For a full-on assault on the patriarchy that dominates American society, a viewer needs to turn to Brisind’s documentary “The Doctrine Of Recovery.” It’s a film that will deservedly get under the skin of certain white Americans. Those whose preference for avoiding accountability for the historical sins that have allowed whites as a whole to prosper in America will trot out the usual condemnations of anti-Americanism and bias. Yet Brisind’s film never engages in stoking partisan hatred a la “2000 Mules.” Instead, there’s a sense of sad bemusement at just how badly America’s adherents of patriarchy have failed Mother Earth and the price all peoples on Earth are paying for their lack of concern.

The film’s title delivers a riposte to a centuries-old philosophy known as the Doctrine Of Discovery. That pronouncement provided an ideological keystone for the mass goniff behavior that justified American expansionism. The phrase “finders keepers” might be called the popularized version of this philosophy.

The Doctrine Of Discovery was first articulated by Pope Alexander VI in his Papal Bull of 1493. It greenlit white Europeans’ claiming by right of discovery any lands and peoples in the New World they found. It’s unlikely Pope Alexander’s philosophy would apply in reverse if the Native Americans discovered the Europeans.

What makes the Doctrine Of Discovery particularly heinous is the continual refusal of those in power to stop using it as a governing principle. Pope Francis rejected Indigenous representatives’ demands to rescind that 1493 Papal Bull. Various U.S. Supreme Court justices over the years, shamefully including the late liberal Ruth Bader Ginsburg, relied on it in denying Native American tribes’ claims.

Once the basics of the Doctrine’s history is laid out, Brisind takes a far different tack than using the film’s running time to list the crimes perpetrated over the centuries in the name of the Doctrine of Discovery. The film’s interested in something far bigger than cinematic retaliation for wrongs done to Native peoples. It’s to push the viewer to re-align their relationships to the world from favoring just their own “tribes” to favoring all life on Earth. The rape and destruction that have been visited on Indigenous tribes over the centuries presage the same degree of rape and destruction visited upon the Earth itself.

It’s in laying out specific examples of humanity’s rape of Mother Earth that certain non-Native American viewers will be particularly enraged by Brisind’s film. For example, oil and gas are considered part of Mother Earth, so extracting them should be treated as a continual act of ecological rape. The process of involving water in such extractive processes as fracking feels particularly heinous given the connection between water and life. By comparison, it seems a minor cavil that the patriarchal assumption that buffalo are associated with males conveniently ignores the Native American viewpoint that buffalo are actually inseparable from the feminine.

Even liberal viewers will not be spared some degree of opprobrium. Filmmaker Ken Burns may have celebrated America’s national parks, but as Brisind delves into the darker history behind “America’s best idea” the celebratory mood Burns wanted to create gets dampened. Claims of whites “conserving” the lands that would become Yellowstone National Park feel hollow considering that various Native American tribes already revered the area as a sacred shrine and would have little reason to trash the land. Then again, the first national parks were created by “annexing” tribal lands and claiming the respective Native American tribes didn’t own the lands in question. As an interviewee notes later, “They (powerful whites) murdered and sterilized us for your walk in the park.”

President Theodore Roosevelt’s luster as one of America’s great presidents gets a few well-deserved scuff marks in Brisind’s film. Roosevelt greenlit the aforementioned theft of tribal land for what would become the National Park System. More heinously, “race whisperer” Madison Grant unduly influenced the President’s thoughts on race. “The Passing Of The Great Race,” Grant’s magnum opus, was the bible of scientific racism and the book that originated the term “master race.” The Nazis studied Grant’s tome regularly and it likely planted the ideas that would be realized in the Holocaust.

Admittedly, there are several moments when the viewer may feel overwhelmed by the information Brisind presents. Especially when said information clashes with pre-existing attitudes (e.g. the national parks are an inherently good thing), reconciliation of these conflicting truths may seem near-impossible. Yet meeting this mental challenge is part of the process of realigning the viewer away from continued support of patriarchy..

Is “The Doctrine Of Recovery”’s lack of a roadmap for viewers to realign their attitudes with that of Mother Earth a shortcoming of the film? That will be for the individual viewer to decide. But it can be said maintaining an allegiance to patriarchy in its various guises will not bring a person any closer to Mother Earth.

(“Unlord The Land” is still available here on YouTube.

“The Doctrine Of Recovery” screens at 11:00 A.M. on November 9, 2022 at the San Francisco Public Library’s Koret Auditorium (100 Larkin, SF). For further information about the film, go here. For further information about other programs in the festival, go here.)