Reviews From The 44th San Francisco Jewish Film Festival

Langston Hughes’ poem “Merry-Go-Round” provided the line that’s used as the title for Ilana Trachtman’s documentary “Ain’t No Back To A Merry-Go-Round.” The poem attacked Jim Crow laws by pointing out their absurdities. One such absurdity involves the usual Jim Crow practice of directing Black passengers on public transportation to go to the back. Since a merry-go-round is circular, where would the “back” be on such a vehicle?

The owners of popular Washington D.C.-area Glen Echo Amusement Park thought they solved the problem by barring Black people from the park. This Whites Only admittance policy existed for literal decades.

Trachtman’s documentary recounts the story of the 1960 challenge that was mounted against Glen Echo’s discriminatory policy. A group of young Howard University students teamed up with the members of a Jewish housing cooperative located literally across the street from Glen Echo to mount daily pickets of the amusement park for the 1960 season. The picketers’ efforts were particularly impressive given the oppressive heat, the undisguised hostility of white park goers, counter protestors from the American Nazi Party, and the length of the protest.

The Howard University students were part of a relatively new group called NAG (Nonviolent Action Group). Until NAG came along, Howard had no racial activism student organizations thanks to class privilege. Howard students usually came from the Black middle class of dentists and lawyers, and they generally felt racial segregation didn’t personally affect them. NAG’s work in desegregating Arlington lunch counters at such department stores as Woolworth’s showed such fights could produce positive results. Glen Echo’s segregated admissions policy offered a new challenge for NAG.

Bannockburn was the name of the aforementioned housing cooperative that was Glen Echo’s neighbor. The cooperative began as a way for Jews and Catholics to own real property in the face of restrictive covenants preventing them from doing so elsewhere. But the union lobbyists and their families also got drawn to Bannockburn’s ethos of making a progressive community that worked. Perhaps that’s how the Citizens’ Committee To Desegregate Glen Echo was up and ready for action in less than a day.

How these two disparate groups managed to work together for best effect may sound impossible or difficult to understand for viewers who accept atomization as the sociopolitical status quo. The Howard students were a bunch of relatively young 18 year olds while the Bannockburn residents tended to be in their 30s and 40s. Bannockburn resident Loren Weinberg noticed that he was self-segregating away from his Black comrades on the picket line. NAG activist Mark Thomas’ hand trembled after shaking activist Helene Wilson’s hand, as it was the first time he shook a white woman’s hand.

Fortunately, those initial social bumps gave way to effective allyship between the two protest groups. NAG realized early on that having white members in their group would encourage media coverage of their protests. The Bannockburn protesters noticed when the picket lines needed racially integrated protesters for maximum effectiveness. It also helped when off the picket line, younger protesters partied together and even formed interracial relationships. But Trachtman’s most effective means of showing the unity between these two groups comes when she uses careful cutting from one surviving member of the Glen Echo pickets to another to show they’re all singing the same song.

That unity and morale boosting would prove important as the Glen Echo protest would be a longer and harder fight than the lunch counter sit-ins. Taking away seats or locking down the ice cream machine might minimize exposure to imaginary Black cooties. But such actions also had the effect of immediately reducing revenue streams at the lunch counter. Add to the mess American Nazi Party counter-protesters blocking the aisles providing access to the lunch counter, and the negative economic impact for the store gets magnified.

By contrast, white people who wanted to patronize Glen Echo could still do so. Access to the park was never severely hindered by the protests. The money from park admissions still flowed in. Reputational cost, in the form of being branded a racist establishment, would take a while to build up and seriously damage the interests of the amusement park owners.

In the meantime, NAG and the Bannockburn protesters were engaged in a war of nerves with those who preferred Glen Echo stay segregated. The cops attempted to intimidate NAG leaders Laurence Henry and Dion T. Diamond by arresting them on charges of blocking traffic. American Nazi Party members and other white people hostile to the anti-segregation protesters did everything to provoke them from spitting in their faces to carrying signs making anti-Semitic and racist claims. Bigoted park goers glared at the NAG and Bannockburn crowd and sometimes displayed the type of bulging eyes usually seen on the faces of the mentally disturbed.

The local paper’s letters to the editor section included letters attacking the protests. Excerpts from these missives provide a particularly painful look at retrograde social attitudes. The desire to have a space where the writer doesn’t have to be reminded Black people exist is presented as a reasonable right. Disapproval of Black men making sexually-related comments about white women sound as if the writer would be totally supportive of white men making the same sort of sexist comments.

Watching Trachtman’s film brings home what a half-truth the “outside agitators” canard truly is. Yes, the Howard University students causing racial unrest over Glen Echo were indeed from outside the Maryland area. But NAG’s working directly with the Bannockburn residents on these protests took them out of the agent provocateur category. Saying that Blacks’ lack of interest in actively opposing Jim Crow oppression proved the segregated system was fine ignores the reality that Blacks were stuck in a situation where they lacked the freedom to say no to continuing to live in oppressive circumstances.

Trachtman’s film paints the protesters not as secular saints but as flawed people trying to do the right thing. Rocky Delaplaine may have done great work as a protest block captain, but it was at the expense of neglecting her daughters. Henry may have provided great leadership as NAG head, but his hatred of segregation supporters led him to attack a friendly U.S. Senator who was willing to compromise with racist Dixiecrats. Martin Schlain is shocked to realize that until he worked with NAG, he didn’t have any Black friends.

Trachtman’s film informs the viewer about this forgotten sit-in without any air of self-seriousness. There’s a great story about an experiment in entering Glen Echo that involved two of the NAG members wearing dashikis and pretending to speak fluent French. A strange bedfellows vibe attends some revelatory information about Glen Echo’s owners, especially when one considers the American Nazis were marching in support of the park’s owners’ racism. And who knew the Glen Echo picket line would be the first exposure to political protest for future Black Power movement leader Stokely Carmichael?

Nathan Silver’s heartfelt dramedy “Between The Temples” depicts love lost and regained. Grieving cantor Ben Gottlieb (Jason Schwartzman) has lost his singing talent, his faith, and even his ability to love. His former music teacher Carla Kessler (a wonderful Carol Kane) needs Ben’s tutoring to finally have a bat mitzvah. This role reversal presages several ways this duo’s lives get hilariously turned upside down. Who knew the road to legal adulthood involved psychedelics consumption and an awkward family dinner?

Rami Younis and Sarah Ema Friedland’s documentary “Lyd” attempts to hybridize science fiction and first-hand recollections of the Nakba. As someone well familiar with alternate timeline stories (popularized by the image of “Star Trek”’s Mr. Spock wearing a pirate-like beard), this writer can attest to the shortcomings of that element of Younis and Friedland’s film. But as a film which emotionally makes the case for treating the 1948 expulsions and killings of Palestinian Arabs as a case of politically-motivated armed theft and mass murder, “Lyd” ultimately succeeds in making the viewer wish for a better world than this one of unchecked Israeli repression of Palestinian Arabs.

Given the current mass hysteria which paints any open criticism of Israeli policy or action as anti-Semitic, some ground thoughts need to be laid out. The nation-state of Israel, like all other nation-states in the world, are the products of human creation. Such creation is by its very nature flawed in one way or another because human beings are themselves not inherently perfect creatures. The act of identifying such flaws is not in itself a negative action. Even objecting to a public discussion of such flaws is understandable. But broadly using accusations of anti-Semitism as shorthand for “I do not want to discuss this uncomfortable issue” feels like an act of intellectual dishonesty. Claiming “secret Jewish space lasers” sparked devastating forest fires is anti-Semitic; challenging claims that “Netanyahu poops rainbows out his butt” is not.

The titular city of Younis and Friedland’s film, also known as Lydda, used to be the capital of the Arab Muslim empire. Courtesy of an international airport and a major train station, the city also became the major entry point to Palestine. Thanks to the Sykes-Picot Agreement, the British occupied Palestine from the end of World War I to the end of World War II. In the 25 years between 1920 and 1945, Palestine became a haven for European Jews fleeing anti-Semitism and the Holocaust. The trouble was, the population increase started raising tensions between Palestinian residents and the Jewish newcomers.

The nascent UN proposed to reduce these tensions by partitioning Palestine into a country for the Jews and a country for the Muslims. In what might be called the first of many instances of the Jews forcibly rejecting the two-state solution, the Jewish military and its elite soldiers of the Palmach instead destroyed effective Palestinian resistance in 1947. In 1948, Jewish forces pushed into exile more than ¾ of a million Palestinians and obliterated existing Palestinian towns. The Jews would see these events as key to Israel’s birth. The Palestinians, on the other hand, have called these events the Nakba. Lyd’s scars from the Nakba would be becoming an occupied city and being renamed Lod.

“Lyd” starts from the premise that the Israeli occupation of Lyd rips open the space-time continuum and creates an alternate Lyd which was never occupied by the Jews. This alternate city remained free thanks to the Arab nations rejecting the Sykes-Picot Agreement and successfully waging the Great Anti-Colonial War. Palestine joins with Syria and Lebanon to form a new region known as the Greater Levant. These events presumably prevent the occurrence of the Nakba.

Life in the alternate Lyd (rendered as animation sequences) have small but significant differences from life in Lod. There’s more than a hint of wish fulfillment in seeing interviewees in the live-action portion of the film have far better lives in the animated sections. Manar-el-Memeh is a struggling teacher in Lod trying to introduce her young Muslim charges to the concept of Palestinian identity. In free Lyd, she instructs a religiously mixed classroom in a well-equipped school on how integrating Eritreans into society is part of Palestinian culture.

This alternative Lyd may have been intended to spark attempts to envision a better world. But this thought exercise does so at the cost of untethering itself from reality. No thought appears to have been given to other possible consequences of the Great Anti-Colonial War besides “Oh, the Nakba never happens.” For example, did the Axis forces attempt to conquer the Greater Levant during World War II? How would the Greater Levant decision makers have handled differently the political pressures that led to the Nakba? As is, the filmmakers appear to handwave away such deeper considerations and thereby sacrifice any depth with their fancy. Too bad Younis and Friedland didn’t look to something like Kim Stanley Robinson’s novel “The Years Of Rice And Salt” as a model for telling an alternate world story. That book posited that the Black Plague’s killing 99% of Europe’s population would spark significant changes in world history.

Yet “Lyd” is not totally without merit. Accounts from actual survivors of the Nakba provide many of the film’s best and most haunting moments. Eissa Fanous’ horrifying story from his teenage years of the Israeli Army dragooning him to haul maggot-ridden corpses left by the Dahmash mosque massacre definitely lingers in the viewer’s mind.

Inflammatory rhetoric isn’t necessary for the film to indict the Israeli government’s past and present treatment of the Palestinians. Lod Mayor Yair Revivo may call his city “Israel at its best” with a population that’s a mosaic of different races and cultures. Yet the type of actions and history displayed by the government against the Palestinians over the decades discredit that rosy picture. The expulsion of the Arabs from Lyd in 1948 combines the worst aspects of the Trail of Tears and the US government’s relocation and internment of Japanese Americans during World War II. The refugee cities where the expelled Arabs wound up are both overcrowded and lack sufficient infrastructure resources such as water and electricity. Participants to a protest at a mosque get treated to tear gas, stun grenades, and mass arrests after one protester replaces the Israeli flag with a Palestinian one. Video clips show Jewish settlers committing crimes with impunity in Arab neighborhoods because they know the police will protect them.

Yet fixating on what has been lost and continues to be lost with Lyd’s occupation may in some ways be self-defeating. The voice of Lyd (Palestinian actress Maisa Abd Elhadi) notes in voiceover that the city’s expelled inhabitants dream of their lost houses and imagine the houses are still there. Yet clinging to such unlikely dreams amounts to refusing to accept changed social circumstances, a point publicly demonstrated by the Orange Skull’s cultists at the recent RNC.

The voice of Lyd says at one point that the story of Lyd is the story of Palestine. But if the aim is to imagine a better world than the one currently created by the Occupation, more imagination is clearly needed.

