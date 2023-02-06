Reviews From The 25th San Francisco Independent Film Festival

by on

Call Berndt Madr and Ben Steinbauer’s highly entertaining documentary “Chop And Steele” a must-see of the 25th San Francisco Independent Film Festival (hereafter “SF IndieFest”). Not only does it recount an incredible prank, it’s a moving portrait of two friends torn between the stresses of barely struggling through life and the passion of pursuing an evergreen childhood passion.

Chop And Steele is an act created by two friends, Joe Pickett and Nick Prueher. Supposedly, these two noticeably out of shape and physically unripped friends were supposed to be strongmen. While a reasonable person would have seen Chop and Steele as a clear gag, more than a few regional television morning shows took Joe and Nick’s creation seriously and put them on the air. Trouble erupts when the Grey Television media conglomerate, which owned a station airing one such morning show that broadcast Chop and Steele’s antics, humorlessly sued the two pranksters in federal court for allegedly committing fraud, copyright infringement, and conspiracy to commit fraud.

Savvy filmgoers will recognize Pickett and Prueher as the founders and hosts of the Found Footage Film Festival. For the uninitiated, this festival finds weirdly entertaining clips from things never meant to be shown to the general public. Anything from self-serious industrial training films to terrible religious-themed films for children is grist for Found Footage. Viewers’ jaws will drop at the porn film “Frisbee F**kers.” Nor will it be possible to avoid breaking into laughs at seeing a video host named Ben Dover.

Pranking actual TV shows wasn’t something the two friends did out of the blue. As Madr and Steinbauer show, Joe and Nick had been pulling pranks since high school. Some of their more notorious efforts included an “unregister to vote” booth and sporting Goth piercings for a school ID photo.

The regional TV morning shows might as well have had a “Prank Me” sign taped to their websites. Pickett and Prueher found many such shows really don’t do their homework in vetting their guests. One morning show doing a piece on the Found Footage Festival didn’t bother to make sure the guy claiming to be one of the founders was the real deal. But the insane popularity of Kenny Strasser as a faux yo-yo expert despite his clear lack of talent with yo-yos set the stage for creating Chop and Steele.

While the Grey Television lawsuit does play a significant role in the events of “Chop And Steele,” Madr and Steinbauer avoid getting deep into the details of the lawsuit’s progress. It’s established pretty quickly the suit is a legal nothingburger intended to retaliate against the pranksters for publicly embarrassing the conglomerate. And if that assessment seems premature, the public portrayal of the suit as a David vs. Goliath situation soon puts Grey Television and its people in the wrong. If there had been some actual merit to the suit, a lawyer or some other Grey Television spokesperson would have appeared on camera to defend the legal action.

The wake-up call provided by the lawsuit comes from its pushing Pickett and Prueher to re-assess what they’re doing with their lives. Putting on 120 Found Footage Festival shows each year requires the duo to be on the road 130 days out of the year. They’re not getting rich off running the show. And doing the shows and having personal relationships outside of them seems incompatible. Joe does have a long-distance relationship, but it isn’t clear when there will be a demand for a closer physical relationship.

Is it fate or coincidence that provides the film’s subjects the events that would help them figure things out? Neither Joe nor Nick was aware that the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns would force them on an involuntary vacation from putting on the shows. A heartwarming moment comes out of the duo’s meeting the “star” of the McDonald’s training video that inspired Joe and Nick to begin the Found Footage Festival in the first place.

But the best moment of truth sequence comes with the “America’s Got Talent” show. The unfortunately very popular reality show wants to co-opt Chop And Steele by having them appear as contestants. How the duo manage to reject the show’s attempt at co-opting them will not be spoiled here. What can be said is that what the show’s judges and producer decried as unfunny actually demonstrates their inability to recognize Joe and Nick’s telling rejection of the fame and attention the show dangles to draw in contestants. At least comedian Howie Mandel, who was an “America’s Got Talent” judge, appreciated and understood what the two pranksters did.

Pickett and Prueher’s prank ultimately reflects the duo’s ambivalent feelings about fame. They admit to humorous jealousy at Strasser’s success in going from faux yo-yo master into appearances on such shows as “The Office” and “Portlandia.” Yet what the world tends to charge as the price of achieving such fame would include muting the quirky sense of humor that made Joe and Nick who they were.

Madr and Steinbauer’s loving portrait of two unique humorists will hopefully inspire viewers to check out a future Found Footage Festival show…or at least give a much needed skeptical eye to what TV news stations carelessly proffer as truth.

Yehuda Sharim’s short film “The Eye Begins In The Hand” reflects the sad truth that even in the world of art appreciation, a campesino is still seen as just a strong pair of arms. The concept that someone from such a humble background can produce art is inconceivable to the possessor of such a mindset.

Raul A. Sanchez, the subject of Sharim’s short, serves as an example of the director’s point. The film may be filled with everything from Sanchez’ simple black and white sketches to full blown brightly colored surrealistic and metaphorical imagery. As an amusing bit of visual trolling, the hands of the campesinos in Sanchez’ paintings may sometimes appear incredibly large. Yet the paintings and other images deny the viewer the comfort of mental blindness by showing the faces and other parts of the campesinos’ bodies that usually get ignored.

Despite the variety of work captured in the film, Sanchez’ name is prominently missing from discussions of Chicanx artists of his period. That lack of notice may explain why the campesino artist’s current artistic endeavors seems limited to the level of painting winter landscapes on a store window.

How Sanchez went from “Central Valley campesino at age 9” to his current job is not explained in detail. There are allusions to art career plans that never came to fruition. If Sharim doesn’t get into the specificity of the failures of Sanchez’ bid for an artistic career, it’s not for lack of the artist’s talent. The film instead suggests what happened to Sanchez is emblematic of what happened to any number of artistically-inclined campesinos who lacked the opportunity to fully see where their talent could take them.

The poetry of Lorena Alvarado heard on the soundtrack provides a big picture counterpoint to the images of Sanchez’ art. With such lines as “I am not only my body,” they express the anger and truths that campesino artists such as Sanchez could not or did not say outright. In fact, one such line provides the title for Sharim’s film.

Sanchez himself appears to have made peace with a future that didn’t happen. He follows a philosophy taught to him by an older campesino named Alfonso. “What you don’t know is that life keeps going. You keep working, you keep living life,” said that older farmworker. If Sanchez couldn’t be a famous artist, in other words, he can at least live by being a journeyman artist. Whether that should be the only thing unrecognized artists such as Sanchez should continue to hope for from life is an open question.

Director Ethan Eng wisely waited until after safely graduating from Cawthia Park Secondary School before releasing his film “Therapy Dogs.” If there was such a thing as the Peel District School Board or other school authority weasels having the ability to revoke Eng’s and buddy Justin Morrice’s record of graduating from high school, such humorless sods might have done so after seeing this film. If alleged scenes of underage drinking and drug use weren’t enough, the allegedly depicted violations of several laws (including a moment likely to raise frowns at Marvel Comics’ legal department) would have done the trick. For the viewers of SF IndieFest, though, Eng’s debut feature makes an entertaining Closing Night Film.

The official logline of “Therapy Dogs” may be a “visual chronicle of the graduating year of Cawthia Park’s Class of 2019.” But the unofficial aim voiced by Justin is to rip the flesh off the class’ face and show what makes them tick. The results may not reach the lurid heights of either Gaspar Noe’s more provocative works or even that of “High School Confidential.” But it displays a notable degree of cheekiness and alienation that “Breathless” era Jean-Luc Godard might have recognized.

Maybe that’s overselling Eng’s film, assuming sophistication merely based on seeing “Therapy Dogs” displaying more visual and auditory inventiveness than the standard “point the camera, shoot, go to the next subject” approach. The opening sequence where Justin tunes out his mother evokes Saoirse Ronan’s car tumble from the beginning of “Lady Bird,” albeit with far messier results. Later in the film, there are interesting uses of negative imagery (although the context might well be a CYA moment) and a montage of different places visually folding in on themselves to punctuate personal despair at living too long in the suburbs.

What happens after the film’s opening sequence, with Justin appearing in his bedroom uninjured makes clear that this is a fiction film rather than a documentary. By that sneaky setup, authority weasels can’t use the film as grounds for coming down on Eng, Morrice, and the other Cawthia High students participating in the film for any illicit or borderline illicit activities seen on screen. Eng and Morrice are evidently old enough to know how to make plausible deniability work for them.

The film does make nods to familiar senior year events. There’s the performance of the school play, that chestnut “Our Town.” Guys ask girls out to the Senior Prom in a variety of ways. The Senior Breakfast and the class photograph also get acknowledged. But these moments aren’t so much cherished for themselves as examples of ticking off items on a social events list.

The emotional core of Eng’s film is best understood by treating the title as a metaphor for Ethan’s and Justin’s search for the activities that provide comfort and support against the stresses of entering a new stage of life. Both Ethan and Justin are still trying to figure out how they will deal with the new challenges posed by life after high school or even during high school as the clock ticks away. Yet their efforts aren’t always successful, as seen in the falling out between the two friends after Ethan fails to spin as a positive thing the virtue of not seeing a friend for twenty years.

The drinking and violence against property captured by Eng’s camera aren’t evidence of delinquency. There’s no malice behind the activities seen on screen. Instead, there’s a sense of experimentation for purposes determined by the viewer. If the bare knuckle fight in a supermarket’s shopping cart area feels like it only produced scraped knuckles, at least it’s better than wandering through life on autopilot.

Eng subversively uses intertitles to provide commentary on the film’s events. “Bad Ideas Are Better With Friends” offers a nicely unapologetic response to such actions seen on screen as a high dive from a railroad bridge. “The World Is A Beautiful Place” seems like an ironically hollow sentiment when the camera goes inside an abandoned mill. “Halfway Through The School Year And We’re Going Nowhere” could be read as both an existential cry of despair or a bit of self-defensive bravado. Perhaps it’s not an exaggeration to invoke Jean-Luc Godard in discussing “Therapy Dogs” after all.

“Pushing your limits” may be an innocuous-sounding bit of encouragement. In seeing just how far Ethan and Justin take that advice in the film, it may be time to rethink the wording. Or at least double check and make sure one’s bungee cords are definitely capable of handling the challenge placed on their strength.

After “Therapy Dogs,” will Eng push a movie’s limits further or will he just be a one-hit wonder? The cinematic future fortune-telling 8-ball remains cloudy at this time.

(“Chop And Steele” screens at 6:30 PM on February 8, 2023. “The Eye Begins In The Hand” is currently available to stream online at sfindie.com up to February 12, 2023. “Therapy Dogs” screens at 8:45 PM on February 8, 2023. All in-theater screenings take place at the Roxie Theater (3117-16th Street), For advance tickets, go to www.sfindie.com .)