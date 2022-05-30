Reviews From The 21st San Francisco Documentary Film Festival

by on

Jason Loftus’ San Francisco Documentary Film Festival Opening Night Film “Eternal Spring” will definitely not be greeted with open arms by the local Chinese consulate or even the mainland Chinese government. In fact, it will be surprising if their representatives or apologists offer more than unoriginal vague verbal garbage about how the film allegedly “misrepresents” the actions and feelings of the Chinese government. Then again, it is extremely difficult to make threats of physical violence against an 80-year-old grandmother sound innocuous.

The reason for the expected Chinese government’s displeasure with Loftus’ film comes from “Eternal Spring”s criticism of the Chinese government’s persecution of the religion known as Falun Gong. For the uninitiated, Falun Gong is derived from Buddhism. Among its tenets are: no retaliation against bullies and no deliberate pursuit of material wealth. Falun Gong practitioner Liang’s possession of several buildings does raise an eyebrow, though

At first, the Chinese government left the religion’s practitioners alone. But starting from July 20, 1999 onwards, practicing Falun Gong was banned in China to supposedly protect Chinese society’s atheistic nature and to allegedly protect Chinese citizens’ idyllic lives. A reasonable viewer can’t shake the sense that the Chinese government is essentially protecting the approved state religion of disbelief and that the phrase “idyllic lives” presumes there is no better life than what the Chinese government allows its citizens to experience.

The Chinese government’s obsession with crushing Falun Gong out of existence eventually reached the point where state-controlled television was used to publicly spread misinformation about the religion. On March 5, 2002, Falun Gong practitioners responded by hijacking a popular state television news broadcast to present the truth about their religion. How the hijacking happened and the event’s aftermath forms the basis of Loftus’ film.

“Eternal Spring” picks an intriguing subject to delve into the hijacking’s events. Daxiong is an illustrator who lived in Chang Chun City, where the incident occurred. More importantly, the illustrator practices Falun Gong. Yet he has little love for the hijacking of the TV signal. Not only did the Chinese government increase its repression of Falun Gong practitioners in response, but Daxiong himself was forced to flee China to avoid getting arrested again by Chinese security services.

Loftus’ film shows why Daxiong’s actions were understandable. The Chinese police see nothing excessive in arresting a thousand people as a means of nailing one guilty person. Daxiong has firsthand experience at being treated to the cops’ “one warning” rule. The first arrest, you get a warning. The second arrest, you become a presumed criminal until otherwise proven. The third arrest, your complaints of cruelty and excessive force are treated with indifference by the cops. In such a world, there’s an extremely strong disincentive against committing acts of civil disobedience against the government.

What slowly changes Daxiong’s attitude about the hijacking are his encounters with Jin Xuezhe aka Mr. White. Jin was the only participant of the hijacking to have been released from Siping Prison thanks in part to his South Korean mother’s intercession. Then again, he had already served seven years in prison for his minor role in the hijacking.

Daxiong’s conversations with Jin lead him to eventually use his drawing skills to retell the former hijacker’s story. Along the way, the illustrator also revisits his own childhood. In a telling moment, Daxiong’s fascination with an ancient Chinese hero translates as an adult into a professional career which includes doing illustrations for the “Justice League” animated series.

The animated sequences in Loftus’ film are a wonderfully detailed mix of 3D and 2D animation. The detail can be attributed to Daxiong’s own memories of life in Chang Chun, which includes such familiar sights as the Number 52 streetcar or the Norman Bethune Medical School. However, “Eternal Spring” is not 100% animated. Besides Daixong’s conversations with Jin, there are live-action conversations with other Falun Gong practitioners also living abroad.

What becomes clear is that the hijacking of the TV signal wasn’t done for personal glory or some other egotistical motivation. A telling conversation between hijacking mastermind Liang Zhenxing and a group of Falun Gong members attempting to talk LIang out of his risky plan ends up raising the same questions Daxiong himself would have asked in that situation. This hijacking was for the cause of truth, nothing more.

The film’s buildup to the hijacking and the actual crime itself is suspensefully paced with a generally tantalizing countdown and brief flash forwards to what will eventually happen. Given the things that do go wrong before the hijack happens, it’s surprising how well the whole exploit comes off. The measures the Chinese cops use to eventually find the perpetrators prove so extreme (e.g. one key figure gets nearly burned alive, beaten with nightsticks, and then shot in the foot) that the government’s degree of embarrassment over the Falun Gong message doesn’t need to be explained by the film. In fact, the brutality of the treatment accorded the hackers in prison feels geared to breaking the prisoners. Would Jin have been released had he not recanted his beliefs in Falun Gong?

“Eternal Spring” definitely can’t be called a Falun Gong indoctrination piece. The information given about the religion in the film pretty much amounts to first principles. Nor do the Falun Gong practitioners come off as thugs. At no point does the viewer ever see them use violence. The only practitioners of violence seen on screen belong to the Chinese government. And it’s highly doubtful a reasonable rationale can be offered to paint that government’s actions as anything other than being kin to the Abu Ghraib interrogation tactics. As the viewer learns at the end of the film, the Falun Gong are not the only practitioners of an alternative belief system who have been stomped on by the Chinese government’s boot..

Loftus declines to end “Eternal Spring” on a negative note. Daxiong changes his opinion of the hacking. And the viewer has a sense of the Chinese government’s suppression of Falun Gong as a pyrrhic victory..

***

The soundtrack to Molly Murphy’s animated short “Dreamers Of A Final Theory” comes from interviews with late Nobel Laureate and theoretical physicist Steven Weinberg. The physicist’s work centers around the search for a simple theory to explain all four fundamental forces in the universe: electro-magnetism, strong attractive, gravity, and weak attractive. That simple theory is known in physicists’ circles as the Unified Field Theory. So far, Weinberg has helped come up with a theory which explains both electro-magnetism and weak attractive forces.

Murphy’s subject doesn’t sound worried that this final theory will probably not be discovered in his lifetime. But language helps pass along his work and those of his compatriots to others in different lands and times who might continue or build on what they’ve done.

The short film’s simply animated images of a woman taking a high dive and swimming don’t trivialize Weinberg’s ideas. Instead, they make an appropriate analogy for the process of searching for a way to explain one of the key mysteries of the universe. Immediate gratification is not the point. The willingness to risk failure or at least accept not finding the answers immediately is what ultimately matters.

***

If director Marko Nikolic’s short “Signs Of Life” was intended to be a metaphorical assessment of the state of democracy in Serbia, then it’s an assessment that will not be immediately clear to the non-Serbian viewer. Instead, the “urban archeology” aspect of the short is what’s more likely to impress an American viewer.

In a way, “urban archeology” might be a misnomer. The settings of Nikolic’s short are three long-abandoned Serbian hotels: Tara, Podrinje, and Zubor. Each hotel is in various states of disrepair ranging from Tara’s missing huge chunks of wall to Zubor’s broken water pumping systems. Yet all three hotels are located in rural locations ranging from the middle of a forest to a setting near a beautiful countryside river.

The guides to each hotel are middle-aged or older people who used to work at their respective facilities. Blagomir Ristic was Tara’s electrician. Danijela Milutinovic served as Podrinje’s manager while Zoran Despotovic served as a waiter in Podrinje’s dining room. Darde Erakovic was Zubor’s manager. As each subject shares memories of the days when their hotel was active, Nikolic backlights the interviewee with images from those earlier days.

Yet the incidents at each hotel that symbolize democratic decline often seem to come out of the blue. Ristic remembers discovering near Tara’s garbage area a shirt containing the body of a strangled baby. Milutinovic and Despotovic noted Podrinje’s shift from a place where people helped each other and a Bosnian woman would dance barefoot on a table to a place where you had to be constantly careful about what you said around other people. Erakovic mourns Zubor’s being considered for repurposing as a police academy.

As the end titles mention, Tara is not being restored. From a pragmatic perspective, this makes sense as the place looked in the worst state of disrepair, especially compared to the other two hotels featured. And yet, the founding of Tara was in 1922. Could the restoration decision symbolize a willingness to make cosmetic changes but not deeper structural changes to Serbia’s democracy?

Nikolic doesn’t answer that question. But a bit of hope is offered by Erakovic. The former Zubor manager notes that a dedicated person is a thousand times stronger than a group of self-interested people.

***

Claire Haughey’s short “54 Miles To Home” does historical double duty. It brings up a little known aspect of the Civil Rights Movement. It also introduces the viewer to three families whose generous hosting of the Selma to Montgomery marchers helped make the march a success.

What has been forgotten about the iconic Selma to Montgomery march was that a lack of Black-friendly places to eat and take shelter nearly prevented the march from occurring. Fortunately, the Hall, Steele, and Gardner families opened their farmland to the marchers. These activists now had three places to rest and camp…and even eat thanks to the farmers growing their own food.

The owners of the lands had varied motivations for being hosts to the Civil Rights marchers. Robert and Mary Gardner, for example, noticed they paid taxes yet lacked the right to vote. Their generosity was aimed at seeing that their children would ultimately have suffrage. David Hall, by contrast, directly approached the planners of the Selma march to offer his farm as a campsite for the marchers.

Needless to say, local Alabama racists retaliated against the three farmers for stepping out of line. Rosie Steele had both her home and her grocery store burned down. Robert Gardner had his power lines cut and was nearly the victim of a fatal ambush. Yet none of the three landowners ever regretted the aid they gave to the Civil Rights movement.

The forgotten stories of those three farmers are told by their surviving children and grandchildren. The pictures they paint are of people whose generosity and bravery are undisputed. Mr. Hall was a World War II veteran. Ms. Steele raised six kids by herself and never turned anyone away who needed help.

By the short’s end, it’s hard to disagree with these three families’ wishes that these farms be preserved as historic landmarks. Given the current political climate, it’ll have to be a Democratic-led government body that will need to take the initiative. The Republican Party has strongly made it clear nowadays that it cherishes the days of Jim Crow and Black voter suppression.

(“Eternal Spring” screens at 8:45 PM on June 1, 2022 at the Roxie Theater (3117 – 16th Street, SF).

“Dreamer Of A Final Theory” screens as part of the “Shorts 7: She Dares To Defy” program.

“Signs Of Life” screens as part of the “Shorts 6: Off The Beaten Path” program.

“54 Miles To Home” screens as part of the “Shorts 5: Worth A Thousand Words” program.

These shorts programs and “Eternal Spring” screen online from June 1-12, 2022 via the S.F. DocFest site at https://sfdocfest2022.eventive.org .)