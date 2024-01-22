Reviews From Slamdance 2024

by on

A pimped-out gold-plated car, a cryptocurrency billionaire wearing a Spanish conquistador helmet, and singing electron puppets: these are just some of the story elements in Trygve Luktvasslimo’s quietly demented musical “The Bitcoin Car.” If the final payoff does not create something greater out of its individual story elements, it at least delivers several jaw-dropping moments.

Young male model Lukas has returned to the small town of Valberg to visit his older sister, organic farmer Gloria. He’s surprised by the sight of a mysterious massive gleaming golden building planted on top of the graveyard where the siblings’ parents are buried. And why does Gloria’s old Toyota now sport a pimped-out shining gold exterior? These events are connected to the bitcoin mine young cryptocurrency billionaire Rita has established in the town graveyard. But there are strange phenomena hinting that Rita’s ultimate goal is something other than “mining” money.

Calling “The Bitcoin Car” a musical is only partially true. The main characters do break out into songs ranging from a capella to pieces backed by synthesizers or even accordion. However, there are no choreographed dances to be found here. The only nod Luktvasslimo makes towards being visually as well as aurally varied is repeating certain shots to provide some variety,

The songs themselves include simple color in the background ditties for such characters as Gloria and the power company troubleshooter Viljami. Occasionally, other songs succeed in hitting the jaw-dropping absurdity bullseye, such as an upbeat song with the lyric “Death unites us” or a couple of songs in which singing electron puppets serve as background performers.

Sunniva Birkeland Johansen, who plays lead character Gloria, particularly stands out for her credibly singing in at least two different languages. There’s also a small visual joke of having Gloria’s song performances sometimes accompanied by a yellow glow framing her hair.

Gloria definitely earns good karma points for trying to preserve seeds from a garlic strain brought to Norway by her grandmother, and practicing organic farming. She even earns a few more points for decrying capitalism’s abuses. However, is her decision to help Rita’s bitcoin company get its way pragmatism or a sign that even she can be bought?

But aside from Gloria’s presence, too much of “The Bitcoin Car” is filled with momentarily interesting moments that go nowhere. The purpose behind the Youth Mayor’s secretly ordered job at the bitcoin mine isn’t explained. Lukas’ conversations with Gloria never really go anywhere new emotionally after the film establishes they’re fond of each other.

The film’s ultimate failure, though, comes from its not making Rita’s real plans for the bitcoin mine feel as if they matter. The billionaire’s regular dialysis session and her conversation with the representative of an assisted suicide organization hints the bitcoin mine is key to fulfilling an unelaborated death wish. Yet the buildup to the final confrontation between Gloria and Rita isn’t accompanied by a sense of emotional crescendo in the music. In fact, the end result is the musical version of a shrug.

Call “The Bitcoin Car” in the end an intriguing but flawed curio.

***

Cynthia Garcia Williams’ short horror film “Legend Of El Cucuy” concerns a cautionary tale for Latinx children. Yet the film shows the legend’s intended audience might need widening to include the children’s parents.

Isabel, Williams’ misbehaving child, happens to have all the charm of the Roald Dahl character Veruca Salt. Yet parents Laura and Carlos avoid disciplining their daughter out of fears she might develop the emotional traumas they suffered from childhood disciplining. However, a recounting of the legend of El Cucuy might inspire second thoughts about the wisdom of their actions…if it’s not too late.

Once the viewer learns the origin of El Cucuy, they will agree this Latinx bane of bad children earns his place alongside Krampus and the Boogeyman. There’s even grim humor to be found in the film’s resurrecting the old warning about children playing with matches.

However, Williams’ short would have been more interesting had it drilled a little deeper into Laura and Carlos’ own traumatic childhood discipline experiences. Is their stand regarding disciplining Isabel actually projection of their own unresolved trauma? Could the parents’ own childhood trauma and Isabel’s current obnoxious behavior make adopting a moderate discipline policy the answer?

“Legend Of El Cucuy” could have been so much more than an able playing of the same old genre notes. However, all the viewer can do is regard it as a missed opportunity.

***

Francesca Coppola’s oddly titled documentary short “Lady With Lipstick” refers to a phrase used by the film’s narrator, the director’s grandmother Adele Mastroleo. The term refers to women who came from the city, because they wore lipstick as a matter of course. In the narrator’s case, this particular lady happens to be Mastroleo’s mother.

Yet in this remembrance whose visual spine comes from clips from home movies, Mastroleo’s mother is barely mentioned at all. This is because the director’s grandmother had very few memories of her mother. That woman left Mastroleo to be raised by her grandparents in a rural village.

The images seen in the film cover personally significant moments for Mastroleo. There’s footage from Taranto, the fishing village where she grew up. Long forgotten childhood visits to the zoo or forgotten family vacation trips come back to life. Obviously, there’s no footage of Mastroleo having to give up dreams of pursuing a career in medicine.

But the home movie footage that the director does include in the short sparks Mastroleo to reinterpret things she had taken for granted at the time. Picturesque palm trees found in Southern Italian towns gain a sinister air once it’s revealed the fascists planted them as conquest mementos. Pride in Italy’s post-war industrial might gets tempered by memories of how alarmingly close factory blast furnaces were situated to the nearest town. The factories’ black dust that Mastroleo once regarded as a harmless annoyance gets ruefully understood now as a cancer vector.

A semi-melancholy mood for the film is provided by Arthur Russell’s “Music For The Face Of Helen.”.

***

The U.S. government has tried to publicly frame uranium as a key mineral for America’s industrial growth. Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” continues the long popularization of uranium as a history-changing natural resource. Hadley Austin’s documentary “Demon Mineral” offers a necessary corrective to such pop boosterism by revealing the unacknowledged costs of America’s exploitation of uranium.

As Austin’s film shows, the Dine (aka the Navajos) have borne these costs in different ways over the decades. Uranium ore got accessed via open pit and underground mines which blew up or otherwise trashed sacred Navajo lands. Dine territory happens to be the site for over 500 abandoned and unremediated uranium mines which continue to contaminate the land in various ways post-closure. Information about the hazards of radiation exposure never reached either the Navajos who worked the mines or the people whose property happened to be in far too close proximity to an abandoned mine. These problems precisely illustrate why the Dine refer to uranium as the demon mineral that brings death to the unwary.

American cultural boosterism of uranium happens to be a decades-old practice. Austin digs up old images touting uranium as the miracle mineral for a 20th century gold rush. There’s also a huge irony in having picturesque lands romanticized in John Wayne Westerns and the like also being venues for callous mineral exploitation. But “Demon Mineral”’s most jaw-dropping cinematic unearthing would have to be footage of a ballet dancer striking various poses in front of mushroom cloud backdrops. Somehow the juxtaposition of art and destruction fails to make the atomic explosions less disconcerting.

Austin’s far less romanticized discussion of uranium’s impact on the Dine gains its power from being made with Navajo community oversight and guidance. Interview subjects seen in the film such as Dr. Tommy Rock and Lisa Robbins speak on issues related to uranium’s impact on the Navajo nation. Viewers learn about such topics as the racist disparaging of Dine sacred land as wasteland, nuclear colonialism, and trying to have abandoned uranium mines classified as Superfund sites requiring remediation.

Uranium’s baleful legacy on the Dine also gets demonstrated on a personal level. Cecil Joe of St. Bonaventure Indian Mission makes trips as long as 40 miles out to deliver clean water to people whose nearest water sources are contaminated. The members of the Nez family were unsuspecting neighbors to a uranium mine, and wound up being unwitting subjects for a multigenerational study of the effects of long-term radiation exposure. Particularly damning is the story of a sheep unusable for a ceremony because its fat and meat was colored a jaundice yellow thanks to uranium absorbed through its grazing irradiated land. Sheep happens to be the basis of wealth for Dine matriarchs. Because it’s highly unlikely just one sheep grazed on contaminated land, radiation exposure has essentially wiped out these matriarchs’ fortunes.

Given the above-listed radiation contamination problems, is decamping for less contaminated land an option for the Navajo? Not really. The Navajo identity is tied to the land. Equally importantly, moving away when the land is despoiled by human actions feels like complicity in the philosophy of avoiding responsibility for repairing the damage.

It’s fairly clear the struggle over uranium mining and the Navajo will be a long one. At the screening this writer attended, Austin mentioned that since her film was completed, the U.S. government has authorized three more uranium mines bordering the Navajo nation. And if Representative Paul Gosar’s public sentiment that uranium exploitation has been a boon for the Dine is any indication, the political will to remediate the environmental damage done by already exhausted uranium mines is still non-existent.

Yet Austin’s film doesn’t succeed as a cinematic clarion call to action. It definitely manages to spark outrage in its recounting of the 1979 Church Rock Spill, aka America’s worst nuclear accident. Despite its occurrence several months after the Three Mile Island incident, the event is ignored because it happened on Navajo land. Yet the film also dissipates that outrage energy by bringing in an imagined animated rebirth of the land in the face of human-created despoiling. It’s as if information overkill seemed preferable to Austin than leaving a somewhat relevant subject out.

“Demon Mineral” winds up sparking ambivalent viewer feelings. On one hand, it brings viewer attention to a long-ignored problem. On the other hand, for viewers who want to move beyond the “oh, dear” mindset, this film by itself will not move a viewer into action mode. Yes, uranium’s half-life is far longer than the average human lifespan. But it’s not unreasonable to want remedial action for uranium’s harms to happen on a far shorter timespan.

***

Giorgi Kvelidze’s documentary “On The Way Home” manages to be simultaneously heartfelt, oddly beautiful, and more than a little melancholy.

Thanks to the 1992-1993 Georgia-Abkhazia war fomented by Russia, about 200,000 ethnic Georgians wound up becoming refugees in their own country. The refugee Georgians eventually found shelter in Western Georgia’s abandoned Soviet-era sanatoriums. Single rooms formerly used by sanatorium patients in these now decrepit Tskaltubo-area resorts got turned into makeshift one-room apartments. Yet what was once intended as a temporary measure has unfortunately lasted into recent times with few options for relief..until a lottery for tenants in new government apartment buildings is announced.

The principal subjects of Kvelidze’s film, who live at Aia Sanatorium when the film begins, come from different poles of the Georgian refugee experience. Iamze is an 81-year-old grandmother who regrets leaving the home that she owned for the nothingness of living in a single room. Nikusha is a 12-year-old boy whose memories have mainly been of living in the sanatorium under the loving care of his grandmother Khatuna.

Iamze partly serves as a narrator when the film remembers the glory days of sanatoriums such as Aia. Archival footage shows how Aia and 21 other sanatoriums were beautiful places created by the best architects of the time. Aia in particular was known for the healing properties of its warm water. A particularly touching visual moment by Kvelidze superimposes a window showing the beautiful halls and corridors of the old resort’s past over the peeling paint and floor debris that currently characterizes sanatoriums such as Aia..

Patience keeps Iamze going in the face of the many losses in her life. Among the things she’s lost over the years are her son to a piece of unremoved shrapnel and her old comparatively spacious home thanks to fighting occurring a little too close to where she was. If patience doesn’t replace the things Iamze has lost, it at least allows her to endure.

Nikusha has thrived despite his current situation. He may not have any memories of his life before age 4. That was the age the boy was left in Khatuna’s care while his mother went to work in Turkey. The 12-year-old does dream of being reunited with his mother. Classes get conducted via Zoom, even with a spotty Internet connection. Abandoned corridors serve as great places for his skateboard riding. The boy also displays an incredible talent for traditional Georgian dance. His major complaint would probably be wanting to be some place where he can meet other kids his age besides best friends Greta and Aleho.

What unites Iamze’s and Nikusha’s stories is the sense that their refugee status has locked their lives in a holding pattern. The lottery for spots in new government-built apartments provides a chance to move forward…if luck is with them. But Kvelidze makes clear that compromise with circumstances will prove more influential to help them survive.

(These films are now available for online streaming on the Slamdance Channel from January 22 to 28, 2024.)