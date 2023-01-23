Reviews From Slamdance 2023

by on

The old saw goes that “travel broadens the mind.” Yet Kimi Takesue’s fascinating documentary “Onlookers” seems filled with images of minds remaining shut to different ways of thinking and living.

Those minds belong to the many tourists visiting Laos, a country whose economy is heavily dependent on tourism to survive. There is no offscreen narration or interviews with either tourists or Laotians in the course of the film. Nor do the conversations of any of the people observed ever rise above background noise. Then again, seeing tourists repeatedly treat Laotian Buddhist temples and beautiful landscapes primarily as selfie backgrounds is an unfortunately eloquent statement in its own right.

Yet Takesue isn’t interested in using her film to advance a simplistic “tourists bad, Laotians good” dichotomy. Her film’s called “Onlookers” because the audiences watching this film are as much onlookers as the foreign visitors to Laos. The difference is, this film offers the viewing audience a chance to be better than the tourists and take real note of both this foreign country and its people. There are no explanatory guides putting up walls of information between viewer and film image. All that’s here are the images and whatever impressions (knowledgable or prejudicial) the viewer may generate while regarding Laos’ sights.

The director’s camera abandons the voyeuristic fly on the wall perspective in favor of being a recognized part of the environment. It may be ignored as peddlers continue their daily routine of setting up their goods for sale. Or it may be playfully mocked by school children going about such mundane tasks as refilling water bottles with potable river water. Yet those reactions seem a small price to pay for the viewer to have a fuller sense of the diversity of Laotian life.

The trouble with tourists obsessively searching for images to capture and use for social media bragging rights is that such a mindset leaves little to no room for awe or at least contemplation of this country they’ve chosen to spend time in. The echoes of a struck temple gong creates a feeling of a backwards ripple along the timestream. It feels frustrating seeing the tourists whose curiosity about a temple ends at photographing its exterior and moving on. Did they abandon any sense of curiosity about the temple’s interior and the past ceremonies held there?

Takesue may evoke viewer groans with her images of tourists lounging around watching an exported episode of some American sitcom or an entrepreneur trying to make the homemade sign for his reggae bar sound like an appealing tourist magnet. Why travel so far if you’re not interested in taking a break from immersion in your home culture?

But the director puts herself on the record as not being cynical about travel and tourism. The images of young parents introducing their kids to a magnificent landscape view gives hope that the travel bug will bite these representatives of a new generation. And in the end credits, Kimisue does dedicate “Onlookers” to both the people of Laos and those who yearn to travel to different lands.

***

One of the Episodics offerings at this year’s Slamdance brings a look at dues-paying on both sides of the camera. Director Sophia Peer offers an intriguing wrinkle to her pilot for “Who’s Annie?”

Annie Pisapia is the titular Annie. She’s no stranger to appearing in front of the camera, having done everything from playing a convict sleeping in a prison’s TV Room to being a woman on the beach running away from an attacking monster. But that’s not just a part she’s playing for the purposes of this story. As a clip montage including excerpts from “Billions” and “Orange Is The New Black” show, it’s what she does for a real-life living. However, in this proposed show, Annie longs to be a full-fledged actress rather than remain a cipher. Will young director Sophia (Peer) provide this background actress with an opportunity that will mutually benefit them?

It’s not clear if the real-life Pisapia has the show character’s colorful background. The show’s Annie has plenty of life experience to draw on. She’s served jail time, went through five marriages, and is a recovering alcoholic. The big catch, casting-wise, is that the show’s Annie is attempting to make this career change in her mid-50s.

This unspoken age discrimination problem becomes a subject for the pilot’s best sequence. Annie’s trying out for a police detective role. Her weathered, seen-it-all-before face takes the sting out of delivering a line involving a female corpse with a urine-filled mouth. However, the two-woman casting team go instead with a younger actress who’s ludicrously wearing eye shadow while she’s examining the corpse.

Peer wants to do more than tell the well-worn story of two aspiring artists trying to make it big in a creative field. In this proposed pilot, it’s following the behind the scene headaches in making a proposed salable show. But Peer also wants to depict the “real” Annie and Sophia reacting to the fictional versions of themselves making this fictional show.

The director/writer/star of “Who’s Annie” certainly deserves props for having such creatively ambitious goals. However, whichever role she essays in the pilot proves mediocre at best. The script feels notably absent of wit or humorous insight. Peer’s performance doesn’t come close to creating either a comic persona or even an effective foil to Annie’s character. Even the “give me some lines” argument lacks spark, humorous or otherwise. While Sophia’s staircase run lacks manic energy, her opening credits for “Adeline” (the show within the show) demonstrates a notably unfunny degree of pretentious excess.

Annie Pisapia certainly has the potential to be at least a solid character actor. But this very flawed pilot is currently not the vehicle that can showcase that talent.

***

Flawed for a far different reason is Law Chen’s documentary/drama hybrid “Starring Jerry As Himself.” It’s a chronicle of a slow motion disaster.

The titular Jerry is Jerry Hsu. This Chinese immigrant came to America in the 1970s. Over 40 years, he worked hard as an engineer, helped raise three sons to adulthood, and saved a lot of money. Now he’s retired, divorced, and living alone in Florida. One day, a Shanghai Public Security Bureau officer named Zhang calls him claiming that he’s a suspect in an international money laundering case involving a man named Ching Hua. Supposedly, this money launderer moved over $1 million through Jerry’s bank. Officer Zhang wants Jerry’s cooperation in proving his innocence. The retired engineer’s response will change his life in unexpected (for him) ways.

A sharp viewer will be right in concluding that “Officer Zhang” is a fake and this is a phone scam. Certainly by the time Jerry transfers $25,000 from his assets to a secure account in California at the Shanghai cops’ request, it becomes clear where this story is going and it’s only a question of how badly Jerry’s going to get financially burned.

If “Starring Jerry As Himself” is flawed by detailing the events as if the viewer doesn’t know where this “investigation” will lead, it does succeed a little in visually conveying why the retiree fell for the scam. Having scenes where Officer Zhang or Inspector Ou suddenly appear in Jerry’s living room or at the supermarket while he’s shopping makes clear the degree to which the retired engineer mistakenly put his trust in the scammers.

On an intellectual level, the viewer will understand the scope of the consequences of the scam on Jerry’s life. But on an emotional level, Chen’s film doesn’t do enough to convey the tragic degree of the scam’s consequences. Yes, there are mentions of a condo down payment dependent on Jerry’s financial health and that what money he personally kept for himself was money he never spent. Yet if the film’s intended to be a real-life cautionary tale, actors playing the Hsus rather than the actual family members might have been better suited in capturing any inter-family ill feelings regarding the scam and making Jerry’s final mental state feel both hard won and possibly guilt-induced. Still, how could Jerry have lived four decades in America and never think of consulting a lawyer the minute he got the supposed Chinese arrest warrant?

Yet it’s hard to utterly hate Jerry and his family for having made this movie. The reason for doing so will not be spoiled here, but it is tied to the home movie excerpts seen at the beginning of the film. Whether this small reclamation from personal tragedy brings Jerry sufficient peace of mind is an open question.

***

Tension runs throughout Zach Kashkett’s documentary “The Mad Writer.” Will the film’s musician subject be able to continue making music? Equally importantly as pointed out by the film’s subject, does Kashkett actually have a film here or just a pointless cinematic wankfest?

Austin Hart, the film’s subject, doesn’t help answer these questions by coming across as a predictability mocking smartass. Kashkett, the viewer learns, is a friend of Hart’s. This fact may explain why the musician puts up with his friend’s occasional cliched interview questions or mock such familiar musician documentary tropes as new album promotion or the hard luck story of being forced to sell his albums out of his apartment.

Hart, known professionally as L’Orange, is a sample-based hip hop DJ. His work has what Pitchfork’s Dylan Green describes as a very dark sound, like the sonic equivalent of dusk. That tone’s in keeping with L’Orange’s personality, which he describes as “nihilist humanist.” Frequent viewers of Adult Swim have probably heard L’Orange’s music at one point or another.

Now L’Orange discovers his right ear has a cholesteatoma. It’s a benign tumor that can create a cyst which could endanger either his inner ear bones or even his brain. Obviously, the tumor needs to be removed. But what will happen to the ability to hear that’s essential to L’Orange making his music?

If the viewer expects and wants “The Mad Writer” to follow the “disease threatens the subject’s future” trope, they will be disappointed and/or frustrated by Kashkett’s refusal to bow to predictability masked as salability. The cholesteatoma is not a life-threatening disease. Treating the tumor does impact L’Orange’s life. He’s understandably left woozy for weeks from the surgery (see: balance and the inner ear). Also, his ability to hear through the right ear is significantly reduced. Yet Kashkett’s cinematic chronicle takes care to not define the director’s friend solely through his disease.

The director instead manages the tricky task of showing how disease winds up shaping L’Orange’s personality rather than defining it outright. The discussion of Hart’s history of depression makes that point clear. First diagnosed with the mental disease at age 8, the young L’Orange wound up at one point having to endure a daily regimen of ingesting 14 pills to deal with the disease. When he decided to wean himself off medication, a desire to isolate himself from other people and other mental problems manifested themselves. But eventually emerging out of L’Orange’s depressive darkness was the core desire to make music.

However, the type of music Hart makes gets memorably characterized as “music for people who don’t want to relate to everybody.” That trait probably explains why his gift of a remixed version of “Moon River” to a woman he was interested in came across as the sonic version of an Iraq War bunker buster. Taking the swoony romanticism of the recipient’s favorite song and probably turning it into something that’s more in tune with the giver’s nihilistic humanism can safely be marked as an emotional turnoff.

Surprisingly, L’Orange’s romantic life bears little resemblance to the masochistic purgatory of an incel’s existence. He has a loving and enjoyable relationship with aspiring singer/songwriter Leah Lawson. This is a miracle in itself given their dealings went from initial hostility (she thought he was a pretentious douche, he thought she was extremely rude) to sharing a drink and bowling together. However, unwise viewers are advised not to use the term “kawaii” to describe Austin and Leah’s relationship lest they enjoy getting a firsthand sampling of L’Orange’s gift for mockery.

Ultimately, futzing with the viewer’s expectations of predictability to provide something unique is the core appeal of “The Mad Writer.” The film’s title proves ironic as there are no writers or even insane or angry people serving as the film’s central subject. Nor is this film an exercise in the triumphant conquest of life over disease. Instead, this entertainingly unassuming film is a study in one man’s pressing on to live life because that’s the object of existence.

(All the films mentioned in this review are available online at the Slamdance Channel between January 23 to 29. For further information about these films, and to obtain a pass to the festival, go here.)