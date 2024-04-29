Reviews From SFFILM 67

by on

Partway through Kazuhiro Soda’s new observational documentary “The Cats Of Gokogu Shrine,” an interview subject talks of having to correct visitors to Ushimado, the small seaside town that’s the film’s central setting. As he explains to such visitors, the town has no “cat shrine.” Gokogu just happens to be a shrine where cats hang out.

More specifically, the shrine’s furball population consists of feral cats. These cats and kittens have been abandoned here over time by persons or persons unknown. However, volunteers from the town do what they can to feed and neuter the cats where possible. Having to pick up and dispose of cat poop is also part of having these felines around, but it’s understandably not the most pleasant of duties.

Still, there’s something inherently comforting about seeing the cats wandering around the shrine and meowing for attention. The area’s a natural playground for them. The shrine is at the top of a forested hill reached by climbing dozens of steps. There are flat sunlit areas where these cats can plop down and catch the sun’s heat in their fur. The fishermen who use the fishing area in the parking lot at the foot of the shrine’s steps often need to make sure a loose fish they drop doesn’t get claimed first by one of several waiting cats.

Even though the cats are the central attraction in Soda’s film, the director refrains from making the feral felines his film’s main characters. Some of the cats are given names, such as the big heavy cat called Mr. Boo or the cat with black and white fur who’s named after the Japanese word for “cow.” An unnamed cat turns out to be hilariously patient while children playfully cover it with weeds.

But do the scenes focusing on an orange tabby cat all depict the same cat? In the film’s opening minute, an orange tabby cat is caught in close-up trying to amusingly nom Soda’s boom mike. Later, Chata-kun (if this is the same cat seen earlier) tries doing a “my house, not my cat” moment in Soda’s home until the director finds a way to get the orange tabby to leave. Finally, whatever feelings Soda may have about stray cats making his space theirs don’t extend to leaving the possibly same orange tabby meowing outside during a fierce typhoon.

On the other hand, several humans who live in Ushimado and are interviewed by Soda do become intriguing characters. The shrine’s groundskeeper used to make boat engines but now carries heavy water jugs for the shrine’s plants up and down the steps even at age 88. A trio of old ladies who are friends and classmates from the 6th grade remember collecting sea fireflies for Japanese soldiers during World War II. A photographer from another town who’s come to photograph Gokogu’s cats muses on the mixed blessings of publicizing (i.e. Soda’s film) this shrine where cats live.

Yet Ushimado is not some delicate Eden whose fragile ecological health would be endangered by an increased human presence. Restful vistas and Soda’s affections aside, the seaside town bears a few signs such as an old warehouse of having been more economically active in earlier years. However, new industrial activity hasn’t arrived to replace Ushimado’s departed businesses. And its mostly aging population barely survives on their pensions. A self-government council discussion on paying for a new misu (a ceremonial shade) for the shrine brings out both the limitations of the remaining residents’ income and just how few families are left in the seaside town.

Certainly, publicizing Gokogu shrine’s cats might provide a financial turnaround for Ushimado. Osaka’s Diorama Restaurant was financially saved thanks to videos of cats attacking the restaurant’s model trains. And Ushimado’s governing council isn’t hostile to the idea of hyping the shrine. Yet touting the shrine with cats might lead to further cat abandonment, notes the aforementioned photographer. Soda shows late in the film the photographer’s concern is not an idle one.

In fact, as the film reminds the viewer, doing what’s necessary for these stray furballs can be heart-rending. The strays respond to being tricked into going into cages so they can be taken for neutering with furious attacks at the containment devices’ sides and pitiful yowls that make the listener feel like a sadist. The burial of the limp and unresponsive form of what used to be a lively cat will fill a cat-lover’s heart with sorrow.

Soda’s observational documentary can ultimately be called a warm portrait of a human-cat symbiotic ecosystem. In less scientific terms, it’s the sort of film that will give many viewers the warm fuzzies.

***

Shiori Ito’s powerful personal documentary “Black Box Diaries” chronicles her years-long almost-Sisyphean struggle to obtain justice in still rape culture-friendly Japan. Noriyuki Yamaguchi, the veteran journalist who raped Ito, seems too well-connected to ever be held accountable. Ito’s determination to try all possible avenues of redress winds up making her Japan’s face of #MeToo. But her honest and painful chronicle doesn’t shy away from the emotional cost of her quest to right the wrong done to her.

***

Canada’s residential school system, administered by the Catholic Church, scarred generations of Indigenous children emotionally and physically for decades. Can accountability from the institutions involved be had? How can the victims of these schools be aided in healing from their traumatic experiences? Julian Brave Noisecat and Emily Kassie’s disturbing Sundance award-winning documentary “Sugarcane” recounts the painful efforts to confront the legacy of child abuse occurring at St. Joseph’s Mission Residential school, located near the Sugarcane Reserve.

***

Lisandro Alonso’s “Eureka” is not a film for those who consider “complexity of incident” as a major criterion for judging a film’s worth. Instead, its stories’ plots become stage-settings for cinematic studies of psychological landscapes.

“Eureka” consists of a world-hopping triptych of stories involving Indigenous people. A gunslinger named Murphy (Viggo Mortensen) comes to a godforsaken desert town in pursuit of his missing daughter. A harsh winter night on a South Dakota Native American reservation leads to life changing moments for tribal cop Alaina and high school basketball coach Sadie. An unnamed Indigenous man loses his paradisiacal contemplative existence thanks to an act of violence.

The three stories are told in three different cinematic styles. The first and most traditional tale is in black and white using the classic cinematic visual ratio of nearly a century ago employed by the Western genre. The Dardenne Brothers’ hyper-realistic imagery best describes the visual world of the second tale. The last tale’s style is, at a probably inaccurate guess, “impressionistic mundane surrealism.”

The transitions from one story to the next are accomplished via devices that will not be spoiled here. Let it be said, though, that the viewer will tip their proverbial hat to Alonso for the director’s visual cleverness.

Alonso does not offer a direct explanation in the film for its apparent non-sequitur title. To have a shot at understanding Alonso’s film requires viewers to abandon the role of passive spectatorship and bring in their own knowledge to help interpret what’s seen on screen. Thus, “Eureka” for this writer is an acknowledgment of the sudden acquisition of a relevant insight. But the lead characters in Alonso’s triptych of stories don’t necessarily profit from their knowledge.

Murphy, the protagonist of the first story, is an embodiment of that truth. The gunslinger operates from a black and white emotional operating system of either getting what he wants or generally fatally shooting people when his demands aren’t met. He’s come to an apparently lawless desert town (there is no sign of a sheriff or other authority figure) to reclaim his missing daughter.

What’s not said is that Murphy’s quest might not be a worthy one. The gunslinger’s willingness to kill those who might get in the way of his goal becomes less morally justified as the story goes on. What starts out as self-defense against someone trying to shoot him soon shades into Murphy’s likely killing of a couple having sex so he could use their room as an observation post. His unwavering determination to learn where his daughter is has no room for reflection about his aims. El Coronel’s asking Murphy if he knows when to dance may seem like a nonsense question. But a later pointed comment (“Fathers are invisible. Sometimes it’s best they stay that way”) becomes a warning sign that altruism may not have been the emotional wellspring for the gunslinger’s search.

Alonso’s second story takes place in the modern day on a South Dakota Native American reservation. Alaina is a veteran tribal cop. Her roommate Sadie is a basketball coach at the reservation’s high school. On one seemingly endless cold winter night, both women will find their limits on enduring the quiet harshness of reservation life.

Like the protagonists of the other stories in “Eureka,” the viewer is never directly filled in on the details of a particular lead character’s backstory. The seeming implication is that those life details are less important than who they’ve become as a result of their past. Alaina’s job is to be an avatar of order (or what passes for it) while dealing with other tribal members at their worst. Yet as the night and the cold and the miles roll on, it slowly becomes obvious how this warrior cop has let her role override her humanity. Stranded motorist Maya gets treated first as a possible perpetrator by Alaina. The cop ignores a prisoner’s frequent requests to use the bathroom.

What quietly pushes Alaina over the edge is the sense of total alienation that builds up over the course of the night. The repeated lack of fellow cops’ presence, an often non-responsive Dispatch, and a blithe suggestion to improvise on her own combine to serve as a disincentive to keep figuratively pushing through the cold. By the time Alaina encounters signs of a possible serious crime at a casino, the sense of pointlessness overwhelms her and is nicely conveyed to the viewer through what she finally doesn’t do.

Sadie’s own path to alienation from reservation life turns out to be more subtle. Her conversation with Maya suggests she takes pride in using her basketball coaching to instill in her students discipline and hope. Yet when the stranded motorist brings up the subject of a suicide wave on Native American reservations, Sadie’s attitude goes from affable to suspicious to guarded.

It takes a conversation with her incarcerated brother Delsin to bring out the sadness lurking behind Sadie’s optimistic facade. Reservation life has quietly crushed Sadie, but as long as she felt she was making a difference she could bury her despair. Losing Teresa, one of her students, seems to be the proverbial final straw. Sadie’s path to leaving the reservation is not what the viewer will expect. In fact, that path brings an unexpected element of fantasy to the film…which nicely leads to the film’s final story.

The early part of this final story initially seems to be set in an Edenic encampment. A group of Indigenous people have what seems like daily discussions about their dreams. After their talks, if these Indigenes are not sleeping and dreaming, they frolic by the river. One Indigenous man who has a short beard has taken an interest in the comely Indigene known as Lili.

This initial mood of timelessness in a mystical land appears to be an illusion. The appearance of a Pepsi can and a car blaring news about the results of a Brazilian election suggests this story is actually set in the present day and the Edenic encampment is an isolated place far from mainstream human civilization. Certainly the gold mining camp the bearded Indigenous man winds up working in seems like part of the modern world despite its semi-primitive equipment.

Yet it could also be argued the unnamed protagonist is living in a fantasy environment with modern world elements. His desperate run from a pair of would-be thieves leaves him exhausted in a way that can’t be simply attributed to insufficient cardio. Up to that point, the viewer has seen this unnamed Indigenous man perform hard physical labor in the gold mining camp. It’s possible, given what the viewer sees in the third story’s finale, that the Indigenous man’s condition is a spiritual malady.

Alonso, as said before, does not spoon feed direct answers. This quality will not endear “Eureka” to those who prefer their cinematic entertainment to be passively absorbent and intellectually undemanding. For those willing to wrestle with ambiguity, Alonso’s new film will provide mounds of satisfaction.

***

Bodily flexibility can be great for physical health. But when can emotional flexibility be a problem? Answering that question is something Gustavo, the protagonist of Martin Rejtman’s new comedy “The Practice,” needs to learn. Weird learning moments for Gustavo will involve a fall down an open manhole, an unfashionable folding screen, and an overnight nap on a patch of grass.

Gustavo is an Argentine yoga instructor who’s now living in Chile. While he regularly teaches his students to work towards inner harmony, his own life is a walking disaster area. His overbearing mother constantly pressures him to return to Argentina. Two particular students create problems for Gustavo: one develops amnesia in a freak accident, the other may be a thief. The yoga instructor develops a torn meniscus in one leg, yet he refuses to undergo the simple surgery that could repair the damage. Most relevantly, Gustavo uses couples therapy to nurture the hope that ex-wife Vanessa (who’s already moved on) will return to him.

The yoga instructor may give off an air of calm control. But Rejtman uses that aspect of his personality to turn him into a straight man for the absurd things that happen around him. For example, Gustavo may not get into pointless shouting matches with his mother. However, he goes to comic lengths to not give her fodder for new reasons to impose herself anew into his life. His concealing from her the temporary need to get around on crutches involves his meeting her in situations where he’s always sitting down.

Interestingly, Rejtman uses the “listen to women” mantra as a comic way of pointing out Gustavo’s emotional blind spots. In the film’s opening minutes, the attractive German student Steffi tells the protagonist yoga instructor that she feels he’s trying to come on to her. It seems a “he said, she said” situation until Gustavo gives Steffi a later bit of in-class personalized instruction that definitely looks like a heartbeat away from doggy-style sex.

But one of the more intriguing things Rejtman does involves Vanessa’s own storyline. “The Practice” is generally set up to be told from Gustavo’s viewpoint. But by following Vanessa’s relationship with Rodrigo, the film confirms that she’s moved on and is looking for somebody with a far different temperament than Gustavo. Just how starkly different Rodrigo’s temperament turns out to be might not be something Gustavo’s separated partner wants.

“The Practice”’s ultimate plot goal is showing how its protagonist re-centers his personality. Much of the film has been about leading Gustavo to a point where he can accomplish this aim. Viewers who think Rejtman has inserted a long pointless sequence of the film’s protagonist silently wandering in the forest near a yoga retreat have forgotten a telling line about how being in nature brings a person closer to spirituality.

One of “The Practice”’s best ironic moments comes when Gustavo loses the room he’s staying at, yet he can’t bring himself to move back in with Vanessa’s “smokes like a chimney” brother Felipe and his “idiot” wife Macarena. Gustavo’s less than pleased reaction to a temporary situation (he needs to stay somewhere else for a week) prompts his roommate to remark that she thought he’d be a little more flexible as he practices yoga. Yet, as Rejtman ultimately shows, Gustavo’s problems come from his not knowing when to be inflexible.

(“Black Box Diaries” and “Sugarcane” will be commercially released later this year.)