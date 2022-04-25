Reviews From SFFILM 65

by on

"Fire Of Love"

Sally Rubin’s joyous and playful short film “Mama Has A Mustache” brings a warm-hearted alternative to public GQP hysteria over the changing nature of family. Its cut-out animation and non-patronizing receptiveness to its subjects’ feelings will make the viewer feel GQP “protectiveness” of American families is actually a Trojan horse for imposing that party’s diseased idea of rigid social conformity.

The film’s setup is cheerfully simple. Rubin brings together about a dozen kids between the ages of 6 to 10 to talk about family. She asks them questions about such subjects as “what name do you call your parents” and “where do you think babies come from?” (One kid’s answer which involves a Russian doll setup will bring a smile.) But she also lets these kids play with talking about alternatives to current gender roles, such as “can a boy be in a girl’s body?”

The foundation of Rubin’s film may be talking head interviews. But using cut-out animation in conjunction with the interview soundtrack does two things. First, the film is kept visually interesting for a kid audience. The animation is zippy without being overwhelming. More importantly, fancifully arranging the cut-out images visually demonstrate that the alternatives to cishet social standards aren’t freakish aberrations but another example of the unique possibilities of human existence.

Key to the success of Rubin’s film is her non-judgmental and open tone of voice. She’s supportive when a boy talks about being bullied for having long hair or a girl admits her preference for playing ninja. Rubin’s supportiveness also extends to kids who show pride or love in having a transgender parent.

Unfortunately, there are a lot of adults who don’t share these kids’ love or pride for their transgender parents. But as could have been said to the “concerned” white parents who objected to school busing, don’t use your “concern” for your kids to rationalize your own bigotry.

***

Aragon Yao’s mid-length documentary “My Dear” works best when the viewer is engaged trying to piece together the filmmaker’s situation.

Yao, a Chinese national, is nearing the end of his two year European college education. Yet the 26-year-old is reluctant to return to China and get on a social treadmill of marriage before age 30. The closeted man is in a relationship with Asim, a gay Iranian living in China. Yet staying in the more LGBTQ+-friendly Europe isn’t practical as Yao can’t find a job. How can learning to perform in drag help Yao resolve his dilemma?

Four distinct elements are used by Yao to discuss his situation. A dream of pursuing a figure walking through a sepulchral night has metaphorical import. Shadow puppet dramatizations depict moments from the filmmaker’s life in China. Video chats with Asim bring out Yao’s indecisiveness regarding making hard personal choices. The director’s efforts to learn how to be a drag performer may give him the confidence he needs to make a choice about his life.

The film’s title is the name of the song Yao wants to use in his drag performance. Its lyrics may not be as accessible to non-Cantonese speakers as drag performer Betty Blue’s “Everybody’s F**king But Me.” Yet in seeing the filmmaker feel comfortable publicly wearing women’s clothing, the film suggests the act gives him the courage to disagree with his father in spite of the latter’s penchant for beating Yao over such minor matters as the way his son eats his food (i.e. not the father’s way).

Is being together with the one you love worth abandoning the culture that defines who you are? Is swallowing the dictates of the culture you were brought up in worth betraying and repressing your true nature? Yao’s film offers no resolution of these questions.

Yet just because the director tries asking these big questions, it doesn’t make his film compelling. His cinematic pathway to posing and handling these queries doesn’t escape the cinematic whiff of over-familiarity. “My Dear,” in short, does nothing that justifies consideration as essential viewing

***

The 1960s film and television footage that provides the visual foundation for Sierra Pettengill’s stunningly effective and disturbing documentary “Riotsville U.S.A.” offers a damning testament to the consequences of prizing racist sensibilities over facing the hard work of implementing racial justice. Would Trayvon Martin and Freddie Gray among others still be alive today had American police forces been trained in a non-militaristic approach to law enforcement?

Contrary to what less sympathetic viewers may claim, Pettengill rarely imposes her judgments on the viewer. She prefers to let the footage’s existence do its political damnation for her. If the facts she cites to provide context for what’s seen on screen makes centrist Democrats and conservative Republicans of the period look short-sighted or worse from a modern-day perspective, that is definitely not Pettengill’s fault.

The film’s title refers to an artificial town built on Virginia’s Andrew A. Humphreys U.S. Army base. This town of bad movie set-like frontages was intended to be a police and military training ground in methods of quelling domestic civil disorders. The “enemy” targeted by this specialized training were Civil Rights Movement marchers and anti-Vietnam War protesters. Black Power advocates were also put in the training crosshairs.

Supposedly the training scenarios were intended to mimic such real-life events as the Watts Rebellion. Yet in the bizarro world recreation of the roots of the Watts unrest, it was a supposedly normal military police stop and detention of two Black men that led to an onslaught of vandalism and theft. In another training scenario, an alleged angry Black militant leans out of a bus window and does his version of a villain’s “You haven’t heard the last of me” speech from a bad Hollywood melodrama.

That these unreal scenarios were treated as reality by the forces of alleged order might not be surprising given some of the ideas behind the training. One was that the protests of the 1960s could be dispelled by a superior show of military force. Or that it was more important to prevent ammunition from falling into troublemakers’ hands. Or that snipers were a threat during civil disturbances.

A performance by Jimmy Collier and the Reverend Frederick Kirkpatrick of the folk song “Burn Baby Burn” provides the more powerful truth regarding the roots of 1960s urban unrest. The song lyrics speak of desiring an end to racial discrimination in housing and employment and public accountability for police repression. Yet the only means of redress that society allows the singer is an unlit match. Rather than ennobling an act of nihilism, “Burn Baby Burn” is a cri de coeur for social and political justice for the Black community.

That television performance was broadcast by the Public Broadcasting Laboratory, what might be called the predecessor to today’s Public Broadcasting System. The difference is that it’s doubtful today’s PBS would do something like PBL’s nationwide broadcast discussion on police-Black community relations. During that discussion, Detroit’s Reverend Albert Cleage says police brutality does exist while Sergeant John Harrington of the Fraternal Order of Police claims police brutality is a subjective assessment and that the police had no role in creating Black radical activists such as Stokely Carmichael.

This powerful footage from the discussion proves one of the highlights of “Riotsville U.S.A.” But NPL certainly can’t cover itself in laurels as there are hints this broadcast happened during the (probably low audience) Christmas holiday season. Period critics’ cries of NPL’s alleged “excessive liberal bias” come across as conservative doublespeak for “refusal to sweep public discussions of social injustices under the proverbial rug.”

One great irony is that the Kerner Commission on Civil Disturbances would confirm the sentiments raised in “Burn, Baby, Burn.” President Lyndon Baines Johnson had packed the commission with politically moderate men loyal to him and did not include anyone with firsthand knowledge of conditions in the Black ghettos. Johnson had hoped the commission would validate the popular theory that recent urban riots had been fomented by outside agitators. Instead, the Kerner Commission report showed there were no conspirators or outside agitators behind the riots, just a status quo in the process of creating two Americas separate and unequal. Jailed Black activist H. Rap Brown wryly noted that the Kerner report said the same things he was spending jail time for.

But the ultimate tragedy of the Kerner Commission report was that despite Kerner’s attempts to keep the findings non-political, no substantive federal action was taken to rectify the problems outlined in the report. The amount of federal spending needed to prevent another Detroit riot and other events like it was the same monthly amount needed to wage the war in Vietnam. Present-day America is still paying the price for the federal government’s declining to get out of Vietnam and make things right for Black communities.

Pettengill shows how 1968 became the year the groundwork was laid for future American government treatment of Black communities. It was the year the Law Enforcement Assistance Administration would be established to help bankroll local police departments’ efforts to obtain military equipment to suppress riots. Attempts to bring Black poverty to national or even state attention during that year’s Republican National Convention in Miami were quietly rebuffed. Finally, Pettengill uses a 1968 commercial for Gulf bug spray which ran during television broadcasts of the Republican National Convention as a metaphor for future Black community-American government relations.

It’s to current American society’s discredit that the points raised in this decades-old footage about racial injustice in America unfortunately remain relevant. Given the current Rethuglican crusade to roll back Blacks’ meager social gains of the past few decades, the present-day incarnation of Riotsville may soon see heavy use again to train police and military forces.

***

Daniel Roher’s Sundance Audience Award-winning documentary “Navalny” offers a personal portrait of prominent Russian anti-corruption leader Alexei Navalny. It may not deeply probe why a man who barely survived a near fatal nerve agent poisoning by Vladimir Putin’s agents would willingly return to Putin’s home turf. Yet in this utterly riveting political David vs. Goliath thriller, Navalny’s humility and his courage shine through despite Putin’s continual brute force maintenance of political control.

***

One of the year’s most vivid and unforgettable cinematic love stories has neither sex scenes nor even a chaste public display of affection. Instead, it conveys its passion through images of sprouting bright orange magma and gray clouds of ash. What’s more, filmmaker Miranda July provides a wispy narration for this unusual film.

The film in question is Sara Dosa’s unforgettable documentary “Fire Of Love.” It’s the story of husband and wife volcanologists Katia and Maurice Krafft. Their shared love for uncovering volcanoes’ secrets is such that they are quite willing to camp out for literal weeks near the mouth of an active volcano. What others may call a death wish, the Kraffts call it a calculated risk.

The visual centerpieces of the film are the hundreds of photos and films the Kraffts took of their world-hopping trips to study active volcanoes. The bright orange and yellow glow of molten magma may convey to the viewer an attractive yet deadly beauty. By contrast, seeing the gray clouds of ash spewed by other active volcanoes creates a feeling of looking at the overcast weather of death.

The future volcanologist couple’s version of a meet-cute was their discovering their shared love for the Mount Etna and Stromboli volcanoes. Katia loved the sight of Mount Etna’s lava flows in the evening, which made the land come alive. Maurice saw volcanoes such as Stromboli as links to the age of dinosaurs and trilobites. (The two of them would join the Vulcan Team to eventually study both volcanoes.) In 1970, Katia and Maurice married with the understanding that they would devote their lives to studying volcanoes and their secrets. This vow would be one kept until 1991.

To the Kraffts, camping out near an active volcano was part of the process of studying volcanoes. Volcanology, to them, was the art of observing the behavior of volcanoes. If they wanted to see more with their cameras, they needed to get closer to the volcano’s center. Many of the Kraffts’ professional peers considered them weirdos, but they still had a network of friends who’d alert them to the occurrence of recent eruptions.

The eruption of Nyiragongo would be the first time the couple traveled into an active volcano’s mouth and lived near it. The volcano’s colorful gouts of orange and red lava did make them nervous, but their curiosity soon outweighed their fear. The couple would soon feel so comfortable being physically close to active volcanoes that they could play patty cake with a fresh ball of still orange magma or even fry some eggs on a cooling bit of magma.

Dosa underscores how the Kraffts’ studies were also a form of romantic attraction. July notes in voice over that understanding is part of the process of falling in love. A romantic French song plays on the soundtrack during footage of a volcano’s eruption. A hand runs over some basalt as if a lover’s skin was being stroked.

The Kraffts brought different perspectives to their volcanology studies. Katia preferred still photography as it allowed indulging her interest in details and the interconnectedness of things. Maurice sought out the singular and grandiose, so he opted for motion pictures. That quality of Maurice’s might also explain his grand dream of developing a special canoe to ride an active lava flow for 15 kilometers.

Dosa questions how much of the Kraffts’ oeuvre was actual scientific research and how much was P.R. work to generate interest and financing for future volcano expeditions. Maurice wasn’t that interested in challenging the Volcano Devil nickname that was stuck on him. Frequent returns to their home in Alsace did allow the Kraffts to take the information from the pictures and films they shot and turn them into books and films. Yet Dosa produces more than a few film clips and stills which seem intended more for visual effect than academic study.

Ironically, it would be Myaragongo’s explosion in 1977 that would change the direction of the Kraffts’ research. The Zairean decision makers’ refusal to evacuate citizens before an impending eruption occurred resulted in a horrendous loss of life. Seeing the remains of people who were going to market when they got caught in the path of a lava flow led the Kraffts to start intensely researching gray volcanoes. Contrary to the “friendly” red volcanoes, gray volcanoes produced huge amounts of gray ash and toxic gasses.

According to plate tectonics theory, gray volcanoes were the product of the collision of continental plates. What was not known was the specific trigger that would cause that collision to transition to a volcanic explosion. It would be during a 1991 study of one such gray volcano that the Kraffts would meet their final fates.

Katia’s wish to grow old next to a volcano may not have come to pass. But it’s doubtful either of the Kraffts regretted taking their many trips around the world to study volcanoes. As Maurice said in an interview, his experiences with Katia near active volcanoes made him feel he’d lived 100 years.

(“Riotsville U.S.A.” screens at 4:30 PM on May 1, 2022 at the Pacific Film Archive.

SFFILM screenings of “Navalny” and “Fire Of Love” may have ended. Fortunately, the Smith Rafael Film Center’s Doclands Documentary Film Festival will screen “Navalny” at 7 PM on May 6, 2022 and “Fire Of Love” at 11:30 AM on May 7, 2022.)