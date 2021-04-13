Reviews From SFFILM 2021

by on

The documentary “Radiograph Of A Family” may primarily be filmmaker Firouzeh Khosrovani’s account of her parents’ marriage. But it also manages to be an affecting metaphorical mid-20th century history of Iran’s two major cultural strands without being cloying or blatantly obvious.

The film’s narration begins with the quietly odd statement “Mother married Father’s photograph.” Why the marriage happened that way, the viewer learns, comes from the circumstances of Hossein, Khosrovani’s father. His radiology studies in Geneva, Switzerland were so intense that a request to take time off to get married was pretty much a non-starter.

At least Hossein and Tayi, Khosrovani’s mother, physically met before their marriage. Yet both the future husband and wife let their judgments be blinded by romanticism. Hossein adored Tayi’s beauty. Tayi loved the promising adventure of living in a strange land.

Love kept Hossein and Tayi together even when outside circumstances could have torn them apart. Even with Tayi’s radical change later in life, she still referred to her husband by the pet name Mousieu. Any fights they had while Firouzeh (as a child) was present was conducted in French to shield their daughter. Neither parent ever went to the extreme step of separating from the other (and breaking up the family).

Yet the huge cultural differences between Khosrovani’s parents can’t be denied. Hossein came from a well-off Iranian family that embraced modernity. His student life in Geneva made him see nothing wrong with having either a drink with friends or the pork-heavy Swiss delicacy known as raclette. Tayi, on the other hand, came from a very devout family. 1960s Geneva might as well have been Sin City to her given its casual drinking of alcohol and such immodest skin-baring women’s fashions as the miniskirt.

Over the course of the film, the viewer sees that Hossein’s and Tayi’s desire to keep their marriage together mattered more than airing their personal misgivings. Tayi hated having photographs taken showing her unveiled. Hossein felt his wife was being petty in complaining about the volume of the classical music he enjoyed. In both cases, they found ways to “compromise.” Hossein simply put on headphones if he was listening to classical music. Tayi lied to her parents about how her unveiled photographs were taken.

“Radiograph Of A Marriage” repeatedly returns to the image of a house interior to chart the ups and downs of Hossein and Tayi’s life together in Iran. The early images of the house interior show something with heavy Western influences. Samples of the poetry of Hafez may be there. But the rooms are dominated by Western-style chandeliers, the music of Bach, and Hossein’s favorite painting “Naked Woman In The Grass” hanging over the marital bed. Much later, the dynamic is reversed, with Tayi’s transformation of the interior into a mostly simple and pious environment with very little room for Western furnishings.

Tayi’s embrace of the Iranian Revolution was, if not inevitable, at least expected. The filmmaker’s devout mother always felt like an outsider in Switzerland. She’s unable to comfortably incorporate all of the country’s alien (to her) ways. This sense of alienation extended to the point where she wondered who she was. Hossein’s focus on his career made him blind to his wife’s problems. Old fashioned socially acceptable sexism which denied acknowledging women needed interior lives also can’t be denied as a cause.

The teachings of Ali Shariati and his thoughts on modernity and Islam gave Tayi the direction and confidence she needed to build her identity. Shariati’s words would encourage Tayi to re-adopt the veil and challenge the presence of alcohol in the house. Unsurprisingly, Tayi’s teacher eventually became the philosopher of the Iranian Revolution.

Khosrovani employs several media to recount her parents’ story. A viewer will see home movies, family photographs, and even news footage. A sequence that will probably be new to many Western viewers will be the sight of women in chadors receiving military training. The possibly problematic aspect of “Radiograph Of A Family” will be the recreated and sometimes imagined conversations between Hossein and Tayi. Then again, it’s highly doubtful such personal moments as the first night both of Khosrovani’s parents are physically together in Geneva would have been recorded.

The film’s title refers to a picture taken by an X-ray machine. It makes sense on one level given that Hossein specialized in using X-ray technology. Yet the image of Tayi’s uncovered face rendered from scraps of photographs she deliberately tore up and some hand-drawn sketching by young Firouzeh offers a better sense of the film’s approach to recreating for viewers the feel of Hossein and Tayi’s marriage.

Viewers who wonder why ordinary Iranians didn’t reject the Iranian Revolutionary government en masse will find a metaphorical answer of sorts in Khosrovani’s film. The modernizers and the traditionalists may not totally agree on everything, but they do agree on the greater goal of standing behind their country. That understanding might also spur reinterpreting the familiar “Death To America” chant from a call for killing every American man, woman, and child to a wholesale rejection of such American cultural exports as consumerism and Hollywood film.

***

Good porn artfully nurtures desire. Marion Hill’s “Ma Belle, My Beauty” joyously nurtures desires beyond that of the intimate touch of a lover’s flesh. After watching Hill’s film, reasonable viewers will clearly desire to make a summertime visit to rural Southern France or listen to New Orleans-style jazz. Intriguing drama comes from polyamorous ex-lover Lane tentatively renegotiating her relationship with newly married Bertie. But Lane’s desire is less clear cut given her bedroom eyes gaze at Israeli artist Noa.

***

“My mother was a punk rock icon.” With these words, co-director Celeste Bell opens “Poly Styrene: I Am A Cliche,” the biographical/semi-personal documentary she co-directed with Paul Sng. Those hoping for either posthumous slagging of the woman born Marion Elliott or hyped-up praise of the frontwoman of X-Ray Spex need to find another movie. Bell dealt with her old grievances with her mother in therapy. And even though Bell’s the custodian of her mother’s creative output, she doesn’t turn a blind eye to the punk icon’s shortcomings.

The film’s treatment of its subject goes for a variant of that old aphorism about walking a mile in a person’s shoes to understand them. In this case, it follows Bell on her visits to significant places in her mother’s life in an effort to comprehend Styrene as a person. That journey takes the film’s narrator everywhere from an English seaside resort town to the legendary New York City punk club CBGB to a Hare Krishna refuge. Context is provided by a mix of recollections by Styrene’s contemporaries, old bandmates, and a few rock writers.

The future Poly Styrene got drawn to the punk movement because it was a place for outsiders. Her biracial background made her too light-skinned to hang with the blacks and too dark-skinned to hang with the whites. Becoming a human kickball for area boys as a child cemented her sense of difference. Ironically, because the punk rock music scene was very much a boys’ club when X-Ray Spex came in, Styrene was still treated as an outsider. As a notorious example, during a visit to John Lydon’s place, Lydon and his mates in the Sex Pistols thought nothing of locking Styrene in a cupboard for an hour.

On the other hand, Bell notes that her mother never considered herself a formal punk. To her the scene was great for giving her the freedom to create her own image. Styrene’s DIY image was based on her use of home made clothes and her good sense of fashion. Two of her looks at concert performances drew from 1920s flapper garb and military outfits. Bell confesses that as a child she never shared her mother’s fascination with fashion.

Wearing braces on stage was not an affectation for Styrene. It reflected her disdain for the plastic and synthetic “perfect” world that she felt pop stars inhabited. The stage name Elliott chose from a Yellow Pages search was in line with the disposable fakeness of the pop world. That point was captured in a picture of the X-Ray Spex band, where Styrene herself is standing in a garbage can.

One significant memory Bell has of her mother is Styrene sitting at the typewriter intently writing lyrics for new songs. That attention to the writing did mean, though, that other things such as keeping an eye on young Celeste got neglected. Styrene, if she were alive today, would probably answer such resulting banal judgments with some variation of “whatever.”

It’s surprising to learn the songs and poems that Styrene wrote weren’t intended to be ideological screeds. Her most famous song “Oh Bondage! Up Yours!” may have been inspired by a combination of Wilhelm Reich, the suffragettes, and the movies’ version of African slavery. But her viewpoint of liberation from bondage was more of an observer’s perspective.

Yet the hypersensitivity that allowed Styrene to observe and synthesize her impressions of human behavior into songs and poems did have a downside. As sister Hazel Emmons notes, Styrene couldn’t mentally shield herself from the negative energy and fakeness of others. Doing two gigs a night at the legendary punk venue CBGB may have been a career highlight for X-Ray Spex. But New York City, where the club was located, frightened Styrene because it felt like a living embodiment of the plastic world she hated.

However, the X-Ray Spex frontwoman didn’t have the luxury of putting some distance from the fake world of the rock music business. She had to work constantly to put bread on the table. As Styrene once joked, being famous and broke is being in the worst of both worlds. A lot of attention is drawn to you, yet you don’t have the resources to shield yourself from the negative consequences of such fame.

Inevitably, Styrene needed to be put in a mental hospital. What others might call her descent into madness, the singer called her spiritual awakening. But however serious the singer/songwriter’s mental episodes were, misdiagnosing her as being schizophrenic instead of bipolar certainly didn’t help matters.

The sympathetic viewer’s stomach will churn as Bell shows how Styrene’s mental hospital stay seemed like a prelude to a string of life and career disasters. X-Ray Spex broke up. Styrene’s attempt to forge a new musical direction got savaged by the critics. Record label EMI dropped Styrene. Then-husband Adrian Bell loved his wife, but being on the dole himself meant he lacked the resources to help Styrene.

Joining the Hare Krishnas helped the mentally fragile singer/songwriter develop some degree of mental balance. But it wasn’t enough to stop her from suffering nervous breakdowns or even losing her ability to take care of herself.

The ultimate low point of Styrene’s life would have to be the split between her and Bell. Letting your child starve to the point where she weighed 3 ½ stone should have been a “Clean Up Your Act Now” sign. Instead, it became grounds for Styrene to claim personal betrayal by Bell. Deliberately pushing her daughter down the stairs could reasonably be understood as being akin to throwing gasoline on a fire.

Gradually, things did get better for the punk icon. Mother and daughter eventually forgave each other. A move back to her childhood home town of Hastings helped her regain her mental balance. She finally felt confident enough to perform on stage again…and (in Bell’s words) “kicked ass.” Her new album “Generation Indigo” was well received. Yet fate had the last word in the form of a fatal case of cancer.

Bell avoids using the film to make herself look good at her mother’s expense. She confesses on screen that she was a spoiled brat as a child. Her biggest regret is not appreciating Styrene enough when she was alive.

But if Bell falls short in the Styrene admiration-in-life department, other interviewees fill the admiration gap. Activist Ifrah Ahmed appreciated learning that Styrene had Somalian ancestry, as it felt like a personal validation. Singer Neneh Cherry saw Styrene as someone who rejected society’s pre-set social roles for women.

In some ways, Poly Styrene lived up to that old cliche about being ahead of her time. Now that the rest of the world’s culture has finally caught up to her, here’s hoping her legacy can finally receive its proper due.

(All the films reviewed are still available for streaming at www.sffilm.org .)