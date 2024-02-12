Reviews From S.F. IndieFest 2024

by on

Odds are the average viewer will have no idea who Eliot Noyes is. But Jason Cohn delivers a primer on Noyes’ life and accomplishments with his documentary feature “Modernism, Inc.” Noyes’s accomplishments, the viewer eventually learns, range from an NYMOMA show that blew up popular ideas about what home furniture should look like to making computers be perceived as an important tool rather than an object of fear. Ironically, despite Noyes’ intelligence and gifts, the one thing he couldn’t do was find a way to bridge the generation gap.

Noyes’ career began inauspiciously as a disgruntled Harvard architecture student in 1937. The classical curriculum the instructors taught seemed to Noyes spectacularly old-fashioned and too rule-bound. Then Walter Gropius became part of the Harvard faculty thanks to the Nazis’ persecution of Jews. The new faculty member became Noyes’ mentor and introduced the younger man to the Bauhaus design movement and its Core Theory of Design. This development isn’t surprising as the Jewish refugee founded the movement.. Bauhaus’ aim of using design art as a way of addressing such modern needs as overcrowding and lack of social housing seemed to Noyes a solid way of making design matter to the American public.

Becoming head of the New York Museum of Modern Art’s Industrial Design department gave Noyes a position from which to apply Bauhaus ideas in a practical setting. The 1940 Organic Designs and Home Furnishings exhibition celebrated the European use of modern natural materials over America’s fetishization of overstuffed furniture. (Was the exhibition’s footage of a gorilla ripping apart one such overstuffed chair to reveal its ghastly innards Noyes’ playful rejection of shallow old-style beauty?) The Eero Saarinen and Charles Eames collaboration Conversation Chair, shown at the exhibition, represented the type of modernist beauty Noyes championed.

The outbreak of World War II put Noyes’ plans to popularize Bauhaus ideas about “useful” beauty on hold. But the war effort didn’t stop the designer from finding creative solutions to problems set before him. There’s a great anecdote in the film about how Noyes obtained legendary adventure comic strip creator Milton Caniff’s aid in convincing skeptical superior officers that gliders could become an important part of the war effort.

In discussing post-war consumer exuberance and America’s embracing of “modernism lite,” it feels as if Cohn misses an opportunity for foreshadowing the 1970 arguments concerning modernism’s role in American society. The film’s portrait of modernism in this period is that of a good idea caught in a cultural divide. In the arts, jazz and abstract expressionism embrace this idea of a return to a “core” before spinning creatively outward. But the shoddy consumer goods passed off as modern felt more like objects whose essential core was buried under way too many pointless design fantasies.

A case in point is the sleekly modern Starliner Coupe. That car turned out to be a commercial disaster compared to a Cadillac that possessed pointed metal breasts on its front bumper for no apparent reason. These metal breasts were nicknamed “Dagmars” in “honor” of an actress of the period who possessed those prominent physical features.

Noyes’ first contribution to consumer goods modernism would come with his design for IBM’s first electric typewriter. The “river rock” exterior and the use of a type ball would eventually make the device so popular that by the mid-1960s ¼ of all electric typewriters sold in America were IBMs.

But the bigger contribution Noyes would make to IBM’s future would be the creation of what we would call today a corporate brand. One of the strongest moments in Cohn’s film comes from his showing what pre-brand IBM looked like. The company’s adding machines could have been mistaken for Singer sewing machines. The product ads had the air of selling bicarbonate of soda. Company departments produced individual versions of the company logo. In short, if somebody were to ask what IBM was about, the answer would be one of confusion based on what was currently out there.

Noyes became a Consulting Director, which allowed him to stay outside the IBM employment hierarchy. That role also allowed him to bring in the fresh outside perspectives needed to develop a corporate brand. Incredibly gifted graphic designer Paul Rand with his slightly askew way of looking at things helped Noyes develop a new IBM logo that melded some of the best features of the old logos with some fresh ideas. The other advantage of staying outside the corporate hierarchy was that Rand’s bluntness could be very off putting, and Noyes’ diplomatic skills would be frequently needed to soothe hurt feelings.

The designer’s success with IBM would lead to consultancy work for other companies. Mobil Oil, for example, needed something a lot more uniform than the visual cacophony that characterized many of its gas stations across the country. Part of that mass remake would involve creating a gas pump whose beauty and clean design would earn it a spot in many museums of industrial design.

While these name brand consulting jobs were important, Cohn makes a good case for arguing that Noyes’ most important design-related work involved putting the human element into computer design. This job was particularly tricky as the dawn of the Information Age had engendered various sorts of popular anxieties. The computers which filled an entire room looked intimidating. Computers were popularly associated with dehumanization. And the Vietnam War’s popularity was certainly not increased by referring to it as the first military conflict conducted via computers.

Noyes’ answer was to take a two-prong approach. Charles Eames created a multi-screen projection installation that flooded the lay viewer with enough information to make both IBM and computers seem approachable (take that, HAL). Making computers feel user-friendly required Noyes to take advantage of what he called the “parlor and coal seller effect.” That is, the computer user would easily do their computer work without having to know or directly interact with the machinery underneath the computer’s exterior. The success of these approaches changed public perception of computers from metallic boogeymen into everyday tools for doing various tasks.

There’s a bitter irony in learning about Noyes’ notorious 1970 clash with countercultural designers. Noyes, who was president of the conference where this clash took place, had hoped to use this gathering to learn from the younger generation. The trouble was that younger and older designers seriously disagreed about the nature of the design process and the ultimate role of designers. The older designers focused on the end product of their design work. To them, social problems such as lack of low-cost housing were challenges that designers had very little power to resolve. But to the younger designers touched by the new ecological consciousness, the environmental impact of the actions taken to reach the final designed product was an important yet overlooked part of the design process. Designers did have power to resolve social problems with designs that truly addressed the social needs highlighted by the problem (e.g. new and affordable low-cost housing blocks).

Would Modernism have survived the period’s cultural shifts had corporate America not been the only group to embrace its principles? The central weakness with modernism comes from depending on stated or unstated common agreement about the core purpose of an object. Fetishizing personal interpretation (right or wrong) over common understanding can be a recipe for either divisiveness or social change depending on the circumstances. Where modernism eventually winds up in relation to American culture remains for the moment an open question.

***

The opening moments of Ruth Leitman’s rousing and funny documentary feature “No One Asked You” begins on the eve of a bleak moment for believers in women’s bodily autonomy. A group of women prepare to protest outside the U.S. Supreme Court during oral arguments for the vile Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case. Even though the Dobbs decision does eventually sink Roe v. Wade, the female protesters treat the moment as just one moment of many in a long ongoing struggle against letting men be the primary arbiters of women’s decisions about their bodies.

Primary film subject Lizz Winstead becomes Leitman’s means of introducing viewers to that long struggle. Using the story of the Lady Parts Justice League comedy tours, “No One Asked You” introduces viewers to some of the caregivers and staffers fighting to give pregnant women in Religious Right-dominated states better life options than forced birth and/or forced separation.

The women who work or volunteer for the Jackson Women’s Health Organization are a group of abortion providers receiving extensive attention in Leitman’s film. Jackson Women’s Health Organization is Mississippi’s literally last abortion clinic. The Pink House (the nickname of the organization building) gets treated to a variety of Christofascist harassment tactics ranging from 20 protesters hanging near the building entrance to an organization head bringing in a P.A. system and kids dressed in fake clinic escort uniforms. Dorinda Hancock, a clinic volunteer, wants to give back to the facility that saved her from having another child given that Mississippi’s 4.3% poverty rate meant an additional child would be economically disastrous. Amy Hagstrom Miller, CEO of Whole Women’s Health, regularly challenges states’ anti-abortion laws.

Winstead herself is no stranger to either political comedy or the subject of abortion. The average reader may best recognize her as the co-creator of “The Daily Show,” a political comedy show mocking the shortcomings of mainstream news coverage. And as a 1989 clip of Winstead doing standup comedy shows, her routine included enough references to the medical procedure to earn her the nickname of the “abortion comedian.” Much later in the film, the viewer learns that Winstead got an abortion at age 16 with the help of very supportive parents. Unsurprisingly, the then-boyfriend who got young Winstead pregnant bailed on her when the issue came up.

The Lady Parts Justice League tour arose out of the very first Women’s March. That 2017 event showed there was popular anger at a new administration willing to help realize the Religious Right political wet dream of a nationwide abortion ban. But Winstead wanted to do something more political.

“The Daily Show” co-creator decided to gather together comedians, particularly those who had undergone abortions, to put on shows for particularly beleaguered abortion clinic staff and providers. Leitman’s film might be called a scrapbook of excerpts from the Vagical Mystery Tour as well as other events put on to support these providers. One memorable excerpt features comedian Joyelle Johnson remembering how she got pregnant after having sex on the floor of an Amtrak train’s handicapped bathroom.

Putting on comedy shows may not sound political to the casual viewer. But given that nobody checks in on abortion providers and their staff to make sure they’re ok and not buckling under the multi-pronged attacks on their facilities, the shows are a form of political support. As one film interviewee puts it, anything you can do to help an abortion clinic is radical as there are a lot of vile people who don’t want those clinics to exist. Whether it’s planting a new tree (because local vendors won’t do it) or writing supportive messages for abortion recipients, these acts are all good.

Leitman’s film is unfortunately filled with examples of people piously citing Christ and/or the Bible to rationalize the many dirty tricks they use to scam women into skipping abortions. If truth in advertising laws were applied to crisis pregnancy centers, then such facilities would deservedly have 12-foot-tall neon “Liars For Christ” signs adorning their building fronts. Using bloody pictures to paint abortion as a disgusting and nasty procedure ignores the reality that if ordinary people saw the amount of blood generated in such commonplace procedures as extracting a bullet or giving birth, they would be disgusted with those procedures as well. Government-mandated “information” pamphlets Alabama abortion providers must first give women seeking abortions are unsurprisingly filled with misinformation and sports a decided no-abortion slant.

It’s heartening to see the abortion clinics’ personnel and their supporters find various ways to draw strength from each other. Whether it’s turning gurneys into makeshift bars or using the Lady Parts tours as a way of bringing together pro-abortion badasses to get involved in defending clinics, it’s all good. Oddly, one of the most empowering moments comes at a meeting where the participants are urged to say loudly “OK, I love abortion.” That simple declaration does wonders for dispelling the sense of shame the anti-abortion crowd wants to encourage regarding using the procedure.

Leitman also faults mainstream media’s cowardly “bothsiderism” policy for creating a falsely sanitized picture of the abortion access issue as a supposed matter of intellectual disagreement. Operation Save America’s Rusty Thomas can blithely talk on the record about resorting to guerrilla tactics against the so-called abortion industry. The news organization which records his statement doesn’t push back by pointing out there are no cases of abortion clinic staff committing acts of violence against anti-abortion protesters yet plenty of cases of the reverse phenomenon. Later in Leitman’s film, there’s footage of Thomas’ presence among the January 6, 2021 insurrectionist mob attacking the U.S. Capitol.

The film’s ultimate takeaway is that abortion access has gone from short-term defense to a long-term fight. To make that fight winnable for pro-abortion women and their supporters, new tactics will need to be developed. How about letting Black women take the lead on talking about reproductive justice issues? Or why not develop ways to ridicule the anti-abortion forces’ oppressive actions? A mock Kentucky bourbon tasting commercial effectively ridicules the extreme repressiveness of that state’s anti-abortion laws. Countering Operation Save America’s lobbying of state government officials with the Garbage Fyre Festival Show makes the lobbying effort look absurd.

Lady Parts Justice League long ago rebranded itself as Abortion Access Front to continue the fight for restoring abortion access in America. Maybe viewers moved by Leitman’s film can check out the film’s website to find ways to take part in this important fight now.

(Both “Modernism, Inc.” and “No One Asked You” are now available to stream online. In addition, “Modernism, Inc.” will screen at the Roxie Theater at 6:30 PM on February 13, 2024. This screening has now gone to Rush.)