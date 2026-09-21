Reviews From Re-Vision 2026

The newest film festival to grace a San Francisco theater screen is Re:Vision. Running from September 24-27, 2026 at the Roxie Theatre, this festival of restored and rediscovered films comes to viewers courtesy of the San Francisco Film Preserve organization. This inaugural festival brings restorations of everything from a pre-Code Hollywood film involving an all-girls school to an acclaimed Guinean drama about a pair of gay lovers to a legendary Mexican wrestler superhero fighting homicidal lepers.

Re:Vision opens things with Angie Chen’s dramedy “My Name Ain’t Suzie.” The title may confuse viewers as there is no character named Suzie in Chen’s film. Understanding the title requires briefly discussing Richard Mason’s popular 1957 Hong Kong-set novel “The World Of Suzie Wong.” Mason’s story follows aspiring artist Robert Lomax, whose relationship with prostitute Suzie Wong goes from artist and muse/model to potential lovers to married couple. Helping to grease the path of true love along is Suzie’s being that vomit-inducing stereotype, the hooker with the heart of gold.

By contrast, Shui-Mei (Patricia Ha, “On The Run”) may not have a heart of gold but she’s certainly not a cynic. Her years-long path to liberation from walking the streets follows a far-different and more empowering route than the one taken by Mason’s character.

Chen’s entertaining rags to riches tale begins with a flashback to 1958. Shui-Mei is one of a group of “salt water girls” (the derisive nickname for women obtained from a poor fishing village) recruited to be bar girls for Hong Kong’s Lucky Bar. She eventually falls under the tutelage of veteran prostitute Xiao. But when the former fishing village girl eventually falls for the half-Chinese Jimmy (Anthony Wong in his first onscreen role), friction develops between Shui-Mei and Xiao. Jimmy happens to be the ward of the veteran hooker, but the older woman has taken a decidedly non-maternal interest in the younger man.

Shui-Mei may share with Suzie Wong the same profession and the same time and place setting. But Chen’s film spins a far different tale for Shui-Mei. The film’s protagonist definitely doesn’t find eventual happiness married to a “red-haired devil” (a nickname for a white man). In fact, the white men who appear in “My Name Ain’t Suzie” serve more as comic relief rather than serious characters. Instead, Shui-Mei’s own initiative and risk-taking shapes her eventual success over several decades.

Chen doesn’t sugarcoat the difficulties Shui-Mei encounters in life. Early on, she’s the victim of a gang rape. Much later, a beating by a street thug leaves her with long-lingering injuries. But to Shui-Mei, these incidents demonstrate she was right to leave a fishing village which treated her existence as a liability.

The film repeatedly shows Shui-Mei’s decades-long road to riches could not have happened without the support of other women at key moments. Lucky Bar recruiter Monroe saw something special in the film’s protagonist that led her to bend the hiring rules for the salt-water girl. Leung-Mei, Shui-Mei’s cousin, generally maintains a ride or die relationship with her through good times and bad. Finally, butch lesbian gang boss Wong Ying provides the protection Shui-Mei needs to allow her businesses to thrive. Shui-Mei and Ying may officially be business partners, but there is also the subtext of a more personal partnership between the two women.

Viewers who know Ha only from her performance as the cool-eyed assassin playing opposite Yuen Biao’s character in “On The Run” will be treated to a richer and more nuanced performance from Ha in this film. In “My Name Ain’t Suzie,” Ha can be playful, tough enough to shrug off repeated arrests, and even willing to dream big. The torch she’s eventually revealed to carry for Jimmy doesn’t show her ultimate dependence on a man as much as illustrate the existence of unfinished emotional business.

Despite being made in 1985 under the auspices of the legendary Shaw Brothers studio, “My Name Ain’t Suzie” had been a title unknown to this fan of 1980s-1990s Hong Kong film. Now, thanks to Kani Releasing’s wonderful restoration, Chen’s film can help a new generation cheer on salt water girl power.

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Salt plays a central role in Margot Bennaceraf’s Cannes FIPRESCI Prize-winning documentary “Araya.” Bennaceraf’s film is part historical record, part pseudo-anthropological study. Though structured as a day-in-the-life of the people of Araya, the film’s footage comes from a couple of months’ worth of filming.

The film’s title comes from its setting of the Arayan Peninsula. In this arid portion of northeastern Venezuela, no food crop can grow. So human sustenance mainly comes from the sea. It might seem an unlikely place for human habitation, especially for centuries. But the peninsula has a large and naturally productive salt marsh.

Modern audiences might not think a salt marsh is special. But when the Spaniards discovered the Arayan Peninsula’s marsh in 1500, this (nowadays common) condiment was considered at the time to be as valuable as gold. In an interesting historical tidbit, the word salary came from the 16th century practice of paying Spanish soldiers in salt.

“Araya” is admittedly not filled with historic trivia like that. Its main focus is showing viewers the centuries-old system used by Araya’s inhabitants to extract salt for commercial use. The specific technology may have changed over time, but the salineros’ (salt workers) sweat turns out to be a key feature of the extraction process.

How that sweat is generated is shown through the activities of three subject families. Every day, the Salazars carry dozens of baskets of salt weighing up to 140 pounds each. The Peredases pull out raw hunks of salt from the marshes and cut them up for transport, even during hellishly hot afternoons. The Ortizes work by hand with incredibly huge nets to capture food from the sea that will keep the salineros and themselves working for another day.

Work is the common denominator for the families of the Arayan Peninsula. But working as a salinero or a fisherman are basically the only employment options. Yes, there’s also a maker of mucuras (pots) seen in the film. But this maker is an old woman who obviously can’t even weigh and lift filled bags of salt.

Otherwise, regardless of one’s age, a worker’s entire life is devoted to labor in or support for the salt extraction industry. Fortunato has worked this way since age 10. Beltran, by contrast, has already worked in the salt marshes for 40 years, and is still strong enough to carry up to 70 fully laden baskets of salt in a day. As “Araya”’s narration puts it, these workers expect to be around “salt and sweat to the end of time.”

Images of salineros wearing mismatched or hole-laden socks on their feet is an example of how this centuries-old job system is basically not highly remunerative subsistence work. This sight also illustrates the inadequate protections these salt workers have available to guard against developing skin ulcers from prolonged exposure to salt.

Bennaceraf’s camera finds an odd beauty in her images of a work system that’s remained generally unchanged for centuries. The mention at the end of “Araya” of a working mechanical salt harvesting system will leave a viewer feeling ambivalent. On one hand, such a machine system is in line with the extraction industry’s general attitude of finding new and better ways to milk Mother Earth’s resources. On the other hand, what happens to “Araya”’s salineros when their labor is no longer needed? Bennaceraf offers no answer to this question.

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There have been many films made about World War II and/or the senselessness of war. But Aleksandar Petrovic’s triptych “Tri” (Three) brings a rarely seen (in America) perspective on the subject. The three stories that make up Petrovic’s film come from the beginning, middle, and end of the Second World War in Yugoslavia. There are no chapter headings separating these tales. But they are interconnected by two things: a partisan named Milos Bojanic and the appearance of death. This writer felt Petrovic’s work wound up achieving mixed results.

In the first and strongest tale, Bojanic is just a student among a group of anxious passengers waiting at a railway station for their train’s arrival. However, tensions slowly rise as it seems the passengers’ train is never going to arrive to help them flee.

“Waiting For Godot” might be the most appropriate metaphor for the waiting passengers’ situation. Yet unlike Beckett’s play, there is nothing amusingly absurd about these travelers’ predicament. There’s slowly simmering fear over their train’s non-appearance. The presence of a loud Christian evangelical named Zeha helps ratchet up the waiting people’s anxieties to the point where they engage in a ridiculous act of “every man for himself”-style looting. This bit of absurdist bedlam is nicely shot, especially when the viewer sees the futility of attempted escape with ill-gotten gains.

The unfortunate man with a camera who happens to encounter the seething passengers becomes the scapegoat for the waiting peoples’ bottled up frustrations. Once he accidentally appears the slightest bit suspicious, his fate is sealed. The viewer becomes the horrified witness to a crime likely to be rationalized later as just something that unfortunately happens during wartime.

In the second tale, Bojanic is a partisan relentlessly pursued by a group of Nazi soldiers. He hopes to reach the safety of the sea and an area controlled by Yugoslavian troops.

This tale is the weakest of the three. There’s neither suspense nor excitement in the pursuit, even though the viewer’s told that it’s been relentless enough to have driven Bojanic half-mad with fear. While the visual change in tone from the first tale’s growing claustrophobia is appreciated, this segment feels padded. The only moments that freshens the story up are the scenes aboard a German surveillance plane, where it soon becomes clear the pilot and the gunner are cruelly playing with their quarry.

The no-win nature of this segment’s finale lacked a certain degree of pathos. There was no way a Yugoslavian would not have wound up dead by the end. Yet there could have been a greater sense of bitterness about being the one to survive.

In the final story, Bojanic is impatiently waiting for the war’s end. When he becomes fascinated by an attractive young woman brought in as part of a roundup of Nazis and their enablers, will he intervene to let her live?

Though the film doesn’t let viewers into Bojanic’s mind, a sequence where he looks at several framed photographs of a married couple over the years suggests both his desire to return to a normal life and his uncertainty whether such a wish can even be granted after all he’s seen and experienced.

The viewer does not know why the young woman repeatedly stares at Bojanic. Is she silently pleading for mercy? Is her intent to guilt-trip him away from any intention to have her killed? Petrovic keeps matters ambiguous and interesting by never letting Bojanic and the female collaborator have a few private words together.

Bojanic’s intervention to save the young collaborator’s life is a possible course of action he could take. Yet in the harsh cold emotional sunlight that war can generate, there’s no real reason for the partisan officer to intervene. Any feelings of emotional warmth towards this woman unfortunately seems like projection rather than actual connection.

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Cruel emotional truths are also a major facet of Robert Wynne-Simmons’ “The Outcasts.” The co-writer of the folk horror classic “The Blood On Satan’s Claw” directs his first feature film, a dark fantasy set in 1800s rural Ireland.

Maura O’Donnell lives in a poor village where superstition and prejudice are fairly open and unquestioned. Her sister Breda, for example, remains permanently widowed thanks to superstitions about lying in a dead husband’s bedsheets. Maura herself is the object of bullying and hatred by the villagers and even some members of her family for being mentally off-kilter. Her behavior may not be decidedly abnormal, but that hasn’t stopped her from being nicknamed “Mad Maura” or receiving a particularly odious 19th century version of pantsing.

As the reader might have guessed, Maura is one of the titular outcasts. The other outcast is the mysterious fiddler Scarf Michael. Practically all the people of the village, even the halfway decent Father Connolly, treat him as the local boogeyman. Yet it doesn’t seem to matter that no specific trespass allegedly committed by him is cited to justify their general opprobrium.

Maura may discover Scarf Michael is just a man, not a monster. On the other hand, the wandering musician does have magical powers, which Maura sees him use in entertaining ways against a couple of her tormentors. The magical fiddler also senses mystical potential greater than his in the supposed madwoman. The trouble is, wielding magic always carries a price. Equally importantly, this potentially powerful magician is afraid of whatever power she might possess.

The O’Donnell daughter obviously can’t share that knowledge with anyone in the village, even the compassionate priest Father Connolly. It’s the sort of information that makes her role as the village scapegoat worse. Then again, as said in “Monty Python’s Life Of Brian,” “how can it be any worse?” Two village teens who’ve tormented Maura, Triona and Roisin, blame the O’Donnell woman for Scarf Michael’s pranks by spreading vicious rumors about Maura’s alleged consorting with the supernatural. To be fair, there’s a half-grain of truth to the accusation but not quite in the manner the two malicious teens claim. What’s worse are the unusual occurrences, such as unexpected snowfall and the unfortunate death of an entire sheep herd, getting laid at Maura’s feet.

The villagers might as well be predecessors of the MAGA crowd. Misfortunes not under the control of men get transformed by personal prejudices and hatred of the different into rationalizations for savage behavior. If the notorious Irish Potato Famine happened in this story, there’s little doubt Maura would get blamed for causing that too.

Two of the main male characters undergo interesting emotional changes over the course of “The Outcasts.” At the start, Eamon is a decent enough young man who wants to do the right thing after getting Maura’s beloved sister Janey pregnant. Hugh, Maura’s father, first shows himself as a short tempered man who acts as if having three daughters is a personal curse the universe has inflicted upon him. As the film’s events unfold, these two men change from pure black or white figures to morally gray ones.

The rural Irish landscape is captured in images that make it both a thing of beauty and a source of quiet terror. Why Maura is instinctively attuned to the quiet terror aspect of the landscape, viewers will need to see for themselves.

(“My Name Ain’t Suzie” screens at 7:00 PM on September 24, 2026. “Araya” screens at 2:00 PM on September 26, 2026. “Tri” screens at 11:00 AM on September 27, 2026. “The Outcasts” screens at 8:30 PM on September 25, 2026. All screenings take place at the Roxie Theatre (3117-16th Street, SF). For further information about the other films in the Re: Vision festival, go here.)